Les Claypool to Cover Pink Floyd’s ‘Animals’ on 2023 Tour
Primus leader Les Claypool announced the return of his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade after a 20-year hiatus, featuring his friend and collaborator Sean Lennon as a guitarist. The group unveiled a 41-date summer tour on which they’ll play the 1977 Pink Floyd album Animals in full. Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads and Adrian Belew will co-headline 11 dates during June, performing the band’s 1980 LP Remain in Light.
Bryan Adams Announces Big Summer 2023 Tour With Joan Jett
It's a pairing of rock 'n' roll icons this summer, when Bryan Adams and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts team up for Adams' "So Happy It Hurts" tour. Adams appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Jan. 31) where the tour was officially announced along with Adams performing the title track from his 2022 So Happy It Hurts album. You can watch the performance and the announcement down toward the bottom of this post.
Dave Matthews Band Announce Tour and New Album, Share Song: Listen
Dave Matthews Band are releasing a new album, Walk Around the Moon, on May 19 via RCA. The record is led by the new song “Madman’s Eyes,” which you can hear below. Walk Around the Moon is Dave Matthews Band’s first studio album since June 2018’s Come Tomorrow. They worked on the new album with producer Rob Evans and executive producer John Alagia. In May, the group will start a North American tour in support of the new album. Find the tour schedule below.
Redveil Announces Spring 2023 Tour Dates
Maryland rapper Redveil has announced a string of spring tour dates behind his 2022 album, Learn 2 Swim. The North American trek will kick off April 11 in Philadelphia, and then wind through Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in New York on May 20. Femdot and D’mari Harris will join the bill for all the shows. Check out Redveil’s full schedule for the Water 2 Fire Tour below; scroll down for a fun tour promo video.
