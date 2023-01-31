ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert
21h ago

Eld is.Stresses the driver out more in the shift. Things backfire now your behind and this thing is rushing you and your hungry and tired. When a driver is stressed out it adds to the mental state.Really easy to fatigue too

Forbes Advisor

What Is Lane Splitting, And Is It Legal?

Lane splitting is a practice some bicycle and motorcycle riders engage in. It is legal only in a limited number of states. While lane splitting can help alleviate traffic congestion and make the roads safer for riders in some ways, it can also increase the risk of a motor vehicle accident occurring.
ARIZONA STATE
Lootpress

New bill would increase speed limits to 80 mph on interstates

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If one West Virginia State Senator can convince his colleagues, you might be able to drive faster on Interstates throughout the state. Republican Senator Robert Karnes, representing the 11 district, has proposed Senate Bill 34. Senate Bill 34 would change the speed limit from 70 mph to 80 mph on interstate highways and four-lane limited access highways in West Virginia.
UTAH STATE
CBS Denver

Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County back open after serious crash

Interstate 25 northbound near Longmont in Weld County is back open after two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a serious crash early Friday afternoon.Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury. 
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

AirLife helicopter pilot headed to work arrested, charged with DUI

A Colorado AirLife helicopter pilot, described by sheriff's deputies as "unsteady" and "wobbling," was arrested earlier this month and charged with DUI as he was headed to apparently fly a medical helicopter from his work base in Lincoln County, according to a CBS News Colorado Investigation.AirLife Denver is the emergency medical care and critical care transport service of the HealthONE system of hospitals.Court and police records gathered by CBS News Colorado show that the Elbert County Sheriff's Office stopped Aaron Fouquette, 40, on the night of Jan. 7 as the veteran pilot was headed to work. Breath tests later showed...
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
Washington Examiner

Electric truck charges for entire week, shows dismal 8 miles of range per day

A man left his Rivian R1T electric vehicle charging for an entire week, only to find it hadn’t charged much at all. The electric truck’s owner, who is from Phoenix, Arizona, told electric vehicle commentary site InsideEVs that the EV drew only 32 kWh, adding only 56 miles of range, which is equivalent to around 8 miles per day.
PHOENIX, AZ

