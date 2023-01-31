Read full article on original website
“EVERY WOMAN DESERVES TO KNOW!”
Doctors Stephanie Pistilli and Nancy Vaughns join Trū Ob/Gyn. Lakewood’s leading women’s health group — Trū Ob/Gyn & Birth Center — has recruited two more physicians to join its medical team this past month. “We are so fortunate to have Dr. Pistilli and Dr. Vaughns,” Dr. Clara Surowitz, Medical Director shares, “I have no doubt our patients will love them — as they do all our staff members!”
Letter: Attention USPS
I am writing to bring to your attention an ongoing issue we have been experiencing with our mail delivery person. On multiple occasions, residents on our block have come to their mailboxes to find the mail either hanging out or blown away and water damaged on the ground. After this...
Petirah of Mrs. Suri Schorr A”H [Levaya Livestream]
We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Mrs. Suri Schorr A”H, who was Niftar this morning. Mrs. Schorr A”H moved from Brooklyn with her husband Reb Moshe several years ago, and settled in A Country Place. Her children are Sruli Z”L, Ybd”l Rav Chaim Schorr, Rav...
Howell Man Killed After Crashing Into Toll Plaza Barrier
A Howell man was killed when his vehicle struck a toll plaza concrete barrier, police said today. The crash occurred February 2nd at about 3:13pm on the Garden State Parkway southbound MP 68.9 in Barnegat Twp. A preliminary investigation revealed that Mario Medici, 94, of Howell, NJ, was operating a...
Petirah of R’ Yisroel Yehuda Rottenberg Z”L of Lakewood
We regret to inform you of the Petirah R’ Yisroel Yehuda Rottenberg Z”L of Lakewood. He was 73. He leaves behind his children; Mrs. Gelfand, Mrs. Kohen, Mrs. Kurland, Mrs. Cohen, and Mrs. Shafer. The Levaya is scheduled to take place at 2:00 PM at the 7th Street...
Man Claiming to Be Fishing Falls Into Lakewood’s Freezing Lake Carasaljo [PHOTOS]
A man was pulled to safety from Lakewood’s freezing Lake Carsaljo this afternoon. Shortly before 2:00 PM, police were called about a man in the water. Upon arrival, emergency personnel spotted the man in the water and pulled him to safety. The man, said to be drunk, reportedly claimed...
Jackson Man Killed In Rollover Off Road Vehicle Accident
A Jackson man was killed while riding an off road vehicle, police said. Yesterday, officers from the Lacey Township Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a side by side off road vehicle, in an area in the woods known as Lacey Materials. Preliminary investigation revealed that Michael...
