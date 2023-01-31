Read full article on original website
msn.com
US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready
(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
MilitaryTimes
Marine colonel relieved of command amid investigation into ACV mishap
The Marine colonel in charge of the school that trains Marines to operate amphibious vehicles was fired Tuesday “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” the Marine Corps announced Wednesday. Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commander of the Corps’ Training Command, relieved Col....
Military.com
Navy Fires Two Ship Commanders in One Day
The Navy has fired two commanding officers at two separate commands over a loss of confidence in their ability to lead, the service announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen, the commander of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde, and Cmdr. Alexa Jenkins, commanding officer of the destroyer USS Carney, were both relieved by their bosses on Wednesday, the Navy said in two separate press releases.
This Vietnam-Era Warship Is the Oldest US Military Vessel Still in Operation
The U.S. Navy is in the midst of designing what it will look like in 2045. A recently-released overview of the Navy’s plans noted, “We will build future platforms with modernization in mind – hardware upgradeable and software updateable at the speed of innovation.” Here are 11 new warships that will join the U.S. Navy […]
defensenews.com
Navy replaces troubled part on Ford carrier after test cancelation
WASHINGTON — A key system on aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford forced the cancelation of an at-sea test in August, but the ship successfully completed an overseas mission in the fall after the U.S. Navy installed a new replacement part. A Pentagon test and evaluation office noted in a...
The Jewish Press
Israel Officially Requests 25 F-15EX Fighter Planes from US, and Hurry Please
Israel and the United States have begun talks on a potential procurement deal for 25 new F-15EX fighter jets, manufactured by Boeing, according to report by News 12. The Ministry of Defense submitted an official letter of request to the U.S. government to quickly approve the sale of the fighter jets. The goal of the transaction is to double the capabilities of the Israeli Air Force in the next decade and establish its strength against potential threats from Iran.
Houston Chronicle
Black WWII soldiers asked a White woman for doughnuts. They were shot.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. About two weeks after the end of World War II in Europe, French women were serving U.S. soldiers coffee and doughnuts in a Red Cross tent in France. Two Black soldiers went inside to get some. This was a...
Young Soldier Killed at Alabama Military Base After Altercation with Fellow Soldier, Investigation Launched
A 21-year-old soldier from New York has died after being involved in a fight with another soldier earlier this week at a military base in Alabama. According to the WDHN, Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu passed away after having an “altercation” with another soldier on a military base in Alabama. The “promising young soldier” was stationed at Fort Rucker while he was there for a training course. The Bronx native was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade and was being trained as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator. He died after succumbing to the injuries he suffered during the fight on Jan. 10.
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
The Jewish Press
Iranian Drone Support for Russia Was ‘Big Mistake’ – Meet Phoenix Ghost
UK Minister of State for Armed Forces James Heappy told Breaking Defense Iran made a “big mistake” by arming Russia with its kamikaze and other drones because it was an opportunity for the West to discover vulnerabilities in the Iranian systems. Taking advantage of “Russia’s extensive use of...
US Marines officially opens first new base in 70 years on island of Guam
The United States Marine Corps on Thursday officially opened its first new base in 70 years, a 4,000-acre installation on the US Pacific island of Guam that one day is expected to host 5,000 Marines.
MilitaryTimes
New name selected for Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon
The Army has announced a name change for its forthcoming individual service rifle. Formerly designated the XM5 to replace the M4 carbine, the Army now plans to call the 6.8mm rifle the XM7. The announcement was released by an Army spokesman from Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey today. “The Army originally...
US Navy ships caught a fishing boat smuggling over 2,000 AK-47 rifles from Iran
In the past two months, the US Navy has also intercepted ammunition and rocket parts, as well as explosive chemical material for missile fuel.
Navy Secretary says that US Navy may need to choose between arming itself or Ukraine
Navy Secretary Carlos del Toro admitted there are 'concerns' about America's weapons supply as the US continues to arm Ukraine at a conference on Wednesday.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
Why U.S. is Revealing Location of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Russia
Pictures showing details of the ARC Integrity being loaded with the Bradleys sparked questions on social media.
msn.com
Lockheed Martin demos 50kW anti-aircraft frickin' laser beam
Lockheed Martin this week showed that a 50kW laser being developed for air defense scenarios can be turned on to create a coherent beam, a milestone the defense giant calls "first light."…. The 50kW-class Directed Energy Interceptor for Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense System, referred to as DEIMOS among those who'd...
MilitaryTimes
M18 pistol goes missing from Marine unit that lost 2 rifles in 2019
A Marine unit that made headlines after two of its rifles went missing in 2019 has lost another weapon, a Marine spokesman confirmed to Marine Corps Times Friday. The 2nd Marine Division infantry unit of 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, based at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, discovered Thursday that one M18 service pistol and two pistol magazines were unaccounted for, according to 1st Lt. Mark Grill, a 2nd Marine Division spokesman.
This Is the Deadliest Weapon in History
Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there has been anxiety over the threats Russian President Vladmir Putin has made about the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield. These have explosive powers greater than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but they do not have the destructive power of intercontinental […]
defensenews.com
US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s
WASHINGTON — The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. In a contract announcement Friday evening, the Pentagon said the latest batch of KC-46s will make up the ninth production lot of the tankers, and their construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
