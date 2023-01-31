ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready

(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
OHIO STATE
MilitaryTimes

Marine colonel relieved of command amid investigation into ACV mishap

The Marine colonel in charge of the school that trains Marines to operate amphibious vehicles was fired Tuesday “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” the Marine Corps announced Wednesday. Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commander of the Corps’ Training Command, relieved Col....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Military.com

Navy Fires Two Ship Commanders in One Day

The Navy has fired two commanding officers at two separate commands over a loss of confidence in their ability to lead, the service announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen, the commander of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde, and Cmdr. Alexa Jenkins, commanding officer of the destroyer USS Carney, were both relieved by their bosses on Wednesday, the Navy said in two separate press releases.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Jewish Press

Israel Officially Requests 25 F-15EX Fighter Planes from US, and Hurry Please

Israel and the United States have begun talks on a potential procurement deal for 25 new F-15EX fighter jets, manufactured by Boeing, according to report by News 12. The Ministry of Defense submitted an official letter of request to the U.S. government to quickly approve the sale of the fighter jets. The goal of the transaction is to double the capabilities of the Israeli Air Force in the next decade and establish its strength against potential threats from Iran.
Black Enterprise

Young Soldier Killed at Alabama Military Base After Altercation with Fellow Soldier, Investigation Launched

A 21-year-old soldier from New York has died after being involved in a fight with another soldier earlier this week at a military base in Alabama. According to the WDHN, Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu passed away after having an “altercation” with another soldier on a military base in Alabama. The “promising young soldier” was stationed at Fort Rucker while he was there for a training course. The Bronx native was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade and was being trained as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator. He died after succumbing to the injuries he suffered during the fight on Jan. 10.
FORT RUCKER, AL
MilitaryTimes

New name selected for Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon

The Army has announced a name change for its forthcoming individual service rifle. Formerly designated the XM5 to replace the M4 carbine, the Army now plans to call the 6.8mm rifle the XM7. The announcement was released by an Army spokesman from Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey today. “The Army originally...
NEW JERSEY STATE
msn.com

Lockheed Martin demos 50kW anti-aircraft frickin' laser beam

Lockheed Martin this week showed that a 50kW laser being developed for air defense scenarios can be turned on to create a coherent beam, a milestone the defense giant calls "first light."…. The 50kW-class Directed Energy Interceptor for Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense System, referred to as DEIMOS among those who'd...
MilitaryTimes

M18 pistol goes missing from Marine unit that lost 2 rifles in 2019

A Marine unit that made headlines after two of its rifles went missing in 2019 has lost another weapon, a Marine spokesman confirmed to Marine Corps Times Friday. The 2nd Marine Division infantry unit of 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines, based at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, discovered Thursday that one M18 service pistol and two pistol magazines were unaccounted for, according to 1st Lt. Mark Grill, a 2nd Marine Division spokesman.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Weapon in History

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there has been anxiety over the threats Russian President Vladmir Putin has made about the use of tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield. These have explosive powers greater than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but they do not have the destructive power of intercontinental […]
defensenews.com

US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s

WASHINGTON — The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. In a contract announcement Friday evening, the Pentagon said the latest batch of KC-46s will make up the ninth production lot of the tankers, and their construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy