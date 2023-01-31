ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Auditor general eyes subpoena power for better taxpayer oversight

By By Anthony Hennen | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zvhhs_0kXkZLD600

(The Center Square) – A roundtable discussion held Tuesday with two of Pennsylvania’s top fiscal watchdogs focused on how the legislature could strengthen oversight of state finances.

It also touched on the negative costs to taxpayers if spending isn’t watched closely.

The discussion, called by House Republican Appropriations Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, follows a report from Auditor General Timothy DeFoor that found school districts hid hundreds of millions of dollars by exploiting a legal loophole that allowed them to raise taxes without a public vote.

DeFoor argued his office could do more, if only it had subpoena power.

“The attorney general of course has it, the treasurer has it, we don’t,” he said. “As long as we don’t have subpoena power, we’re basically fighting with one hand tied behind our back.”

DeFoor pointed to past audits where the office couldn’t get all the information requested or received redacted documents. Issuing a subpoena could compel organizations to provide that information.

But first, the General Assembly must pass a law to share the power with the auditor general.

DeFoor also emphasized the importance prioritizing pension obligations to ease taxpayer burden. When a plan is underfunded and local officials fail to contribute the money necessary, residents foot the bill.

Nor is that problem only theoretical. The City of Chester is a cautionary tale, he said.

“The City of Chester, because they had not contributed what they were legally required to put into their employees’ pension plans … their pension was $34 million in the hole,” DeFoor said. “Now, they still haven’t contributed — now they’re like $56 million in the hole.”

The auditor’s office provides state aid for distressed pension plans, but DeFoor advocates for stronger restrictions on those funds.

“One thing is I’m not sure if there’s a legal requirement — although we provide those funds, I’m not sure there’s a legal requirement that those funds have to go directly into the pension plan,” DeFoor said.

The legislative solution, DeFoor said, would be to earmark aid for specific purposes.

Comments / 1

Related
The Center Square

Welfare programs worry lawmakers for different reasons

(The Center Square) – While senators on both sides of the aisle worry about the future of public assistance programs in Pennsylvania, the reforms under consideration seem unlikely to win each other over – even in the fresh era of cooperation ushered in by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro. Still, optimism abounds. Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville, told The Center Square his renewed effort to strengthen oversight of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medical Assistance may see new prospects with Shapiro in charge. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Republicans continue pushback against Pritzker's consecutive executive orders

(The Center Square) – State lawmakers are split on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's continued use of disaster proclamations related to COVID-19. Pritzker started issuing COVID disaster proclamations and executive orders related to COVID-19 in March 2020. He announced this week that the 30-day consecutive proclamations will end May 11, coinciding with the federal government's announced end. The proclamations keep open the path for federal COVID-19 relief resources to come to Illinois. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Senate advances bill to increase prescription drug price oversight

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in the Virginia Senate voted Friday to advance a bill that would create a state board to conduct affordability reviews of prescription drugs – a measure that faces an uncertain future in the House. Lawmakers voted 26-13 to advance Senate Bill 957 out of the Senate chamber and on to the House of Delegates. The bill could face an uphill battle in the House of Delegates, where Republican lawmakers voted to kill a companion measure last month. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Arizona lawmakers propose ban on taxing rent payments

(The Center Square)- The Arizona House Ways and Means Committee voted to move forward a bill that would scrap the rent tax at the city, town and county levels. If enacted, House Bill 2067 would not allow someone to face a tax if they’re leasing property for residential purposes, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. Rep. Neal Carter, R-San Tan Valley, told the committee that this would serve as needed financial...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Bill to give Indiana public retirees extra funds passes House committee

(The Center Square) – A bill that would give many retirees in Indiana’s public pension program a “13th check” as part of their benefits cleared its first hurdle in the state’s General Assembly. The House Committee on Employment, Labor and Pensions unanimously passed House Bill 1028. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield, would give retirees an additional payment this year and next. The bill’s purpose is to...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

State income tax exemption on retirement plans proposed

(The Center Square) – House Republicans introduced legislation on Friday to eliminate state income taxes on government retirement plans. House Bill 46 would amend the state statute to “make income received from a North Carolina state or local government retirement plan or a federal government retirement plan exempt from the state income tax.” The bill is sponsored by Republican Reps. George Cleveland of Onslow County, Frank Iler of Brunswick County,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

GOP speaker, with a Democrat co-sponsoring, returns 'riot' bill governor vetoed

(The Center Square) – North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore reintroduced a bill this week to increase penalties for rioters and looters, legislation Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed in 2021. The Moore County Republican brought out House Bill 40 on Wednesday, along with Democratic Rep. Shelly Willingham of Edgecombe County, and Republican Reps. John Sauls of Lee County and Charles Miller of Brunswick County, as well as dozens of co-sponsors. ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Infrastructure protection bills alive in both Senate, House

(The Center Square) – Legislation introduced in the North Carolina Senate would “protect critical infrastructure” by providing a long prison sentence and hefty fine for anyone guilty of damaging an energy facility. Republican Sens. Tom McInnis of Richmond County, Danny Earl Britt Jr. of Robeson County, and Paul Newton of Cabarrus County introduced Senate Bill 58 on Thursday with several co-sponsors, including Democratic Sen. Mike Woodward of Durham County. The...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois GOP lobbies to be a part of the state budget process

(The Center Square) – Illinois House Republicans are calling for more transparency and oversight in the state’s budgeting process. GOP lawmakers were highly critical of how the budget was handled last year, with little input from Republicans and little notice before it was voted upon. House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, said crafting the budget should be a bipartisan effort. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Legislation would give rural Arizona more power in ballot initiative process

(The Center Square)- An Arizona State Senate resolution would fundamentally change how initiatives would make it to the ballot. SCR1015 would require 10% of voters in each legislative district to sign onto a petition to get a statewide measure proposition on the general election ballot, as opposed to the 10% statewide that’s currently needed. The resolution from Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, would also require 15% from each legislative district for...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Proposed high-potency cannabis tax in Washington would bolster illicit market, critics say

(The Center Square) – A new bill proposed in the Legislature would impose higher taxes on cannabis sold at dispensaries in Washington state based on the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, in the product. THC is the principal psychoactive ingredient of marijuana. House Bill 1641 would levy three different tax rates based on potency: a 37% tax on products with a THC concentration of less than 35%, a 50% tax on a concentration of 35% to 59%, and a 65% tax on a concentration of...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Mississippi tourism incentive program could end without reauthorization by lawmakers

(The Center Square) — Mississippi’s tourism project incentive program could end this summer if two bills in the Mississippi Legislature aren’t signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves. Both Senate Bill 2695 and House Bill 396 would extend the sunset clause (known as a repealer) to 2027 (Senate bill) or 2026 (House bill). The House Ways and Means Committee attached a reverse repealer that prevents the bill from being signed into law and will give them more time to work on the bill. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Lawmakers table accessory dwelling units legislation

(The Center Square) – A Virginia House panel voted to recommend setting aside a bill addressing accessory dwelling units this week, likely stalling a measure advocates say could have provided a tool to address the state's shortage of affordable rental units. A House subcommittee voted to recommend "laying on the table" a substitute version of House Bill 2100, which proposed the Department of Housing and Community Development convene an advisory panel to develop a model local ordinance for ADU administration. The recommendation to table the...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Florida Legislature headed to special session to deal with Disney status

(The Center Square) — Disney's autonomous status and several other projects will be tackled by the Florida Legislature in a special session starting Monday and scheduled to end on Feb. 17. House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, issued the proclamation on Friday. One key issue that will be decided is the status of Disney World and its Reedy Creek Improvement District, a deal reached...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

State-run tornado relief fund facing scrutiny on recipients' validity as victims

(The Center Square) – Reports that a state-run relief fund for western Kentucky tornado victims has sent checks to people who were not affected by the December 2021 disaster may lead to a review of the fund by the state’s top watchdog. State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office has not audited the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, Communications Director Michael Goins told The Center Square on Thursday. “However, considering recent...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Center Square

Georgia Republican lawmakers file public safety bills

(The Center Square) — Georgia Republicans are moving forward with a series of bills they say will help protect residents and hold prosecutors in the state accountable. "We’re seeing a pattern around the state of people who are committing violent crimes," Lt. Governor Burt Jones, a Republican, told The Center Square. "They’re being processed through basically signature bonds, and a signature bond is nothing more than ... a promissory note, and we believe that it’s happening on a lot larger scale than a lot of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Fiscal cliff ahead, treasurer warns

(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania’s budget remains in good fiscal shape for the short term, the treasurer warned of potential problems on the horizon. During a discussion on Tuesday with House Republican Appropriations Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, Treasurer Stacy Garrity warned of a “fiscal cliff” that lawmakers will soon face. “I’m very happy to say that our general fund cash flow — it’s very strong,” she said. “However, I...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Proposal would send inflation relief checks to Michiganders

(The Center Square) – All Michigan taxpayers will get inflation relief checks and retirees will average four-figure savings in a plan Michigan's top Democrats say answers the call for helping families. The size of those relief checks wasn't announced. In addition, the Lowering MI Costs Plan will put an "average of $3,150 back into the pockets of 700,000 Michiganders," a joint release from top Democratic leaders said Friday. Repealing the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Independent redistricting commission sought by minority party

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Democrats, minority party in both chambers of the General Assembly, recently reintroduced legislation to create an independent redistricting commission. Chances of the legislation getting legs, however, is slim by most all accounts. House Minority Leader Robert Reives, D-Chatham, along with Democratic Reps. Pricey Harrison of Guilford County, Marcia Morey of Durham County, and Diamond Stanton-Williams of Cabarrus County introduced House Bill 9. ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Bill would keep Ohio primaries at one time

(The Center Square) – An Ohio lawmaker wants the state’s primary elections to stay consistent, rather than moving in different years in an attempt to make the state more important in presidential elections. During presidential primary years, Ohio moves its traditional early-May primary to mid-March, hoping it gives the state more candidate attention and more influence in selecting candidates. Rep. Daniel Troy, D-Willowick, thinks that idea is uncertain and introduced...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy