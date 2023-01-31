ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teachers' effectiveness, not career longevity, benefited children during pandemic

By Victor Skinner | The Center Square contributor
(The Center Square) – North Carolina students of teachers with higher effectiveness ratings fared better during the pandemic in terms of learning loss than students with less effective teachers, according to new research.

The Department of Public Instruction’s Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration released a whitepaper on Monday that says students scored better on end-of-grade and end-of-course exams in the 2020-21 school year if their teachers in past years were rated effective.

The research is in response to requests from school leaders to analyze how teacher and principal effectiveness and longevity affected student learning during the pandemic.

The findings showed teacher longevity had less of an impact on student learning than effectiveness, and neither principal effectiveness nor longevity had a consistent impact.

“We know from our lost instructional time reporting that years of experience are meaningful,” State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said, “but knowing if teachers are effective – measured by results with their students – is more meaningful. The findings from this report are important, as it gives us data that will be used to guide our work and guide decision-making as it impacts student success.”

North Carolina uses what’s known as the Education Value-Added Assessment System to measure the effectiveness of districts, schools, principals and teachers. The measure considers statewide average progress for students each year, and assigns schools and educators one of three designations: does not meet expected growth, meets expected growth, or exceeds expected growth.

The new research found that in the 2020-21 school year, on average, there was less negative impact on students linked to teachers who were identified as effective prior to the pandemic. The data also showed negative impacts were mitigated for students whose teachers met or exceeded expected growth across all tested subjects, but especially for fourth-grade reading, fifth and sixth grade math, high school Math 3, and fifth grade science.

Teacher effectiveness did not appear to be a factor in mitigating the impact on reading in grades seven or eight, according to a DPI release.

Those findings contrasted with the conclusions for teacher longevity, otherwise known as seniority.

“Overall, very little difference was observed in student performance during the pandemic when comparing their teachers’ longevity at their schools for teachers serving 4-7 years or 8 or more years,” the report read.

Jeni Corn, director of research at the Office of Learning Recovery and Evaluation, contends school officials should consider the report’s findings when placing teachers for maximum effectiveness.

“District and school leaders should consider placing their best, not necessarily most experienced, teachers where they can have the most impact, including early grades reading and middle grades math and science,” the report read.

The findings come as the Department of Public Instruction is working to revamp the state’s teacher licensing and compensation system. Leaders want to shift attention away from seniority and place it on teacher effectiveness.

Any change will require the cooperation of the Republican majority in the General Assembly. Lawmakers in Raleigh are also considering legislation regarding funding, educator preparation, charter schools, school calendars and other education issues during the 2023 long session.

While many education reform advocates have supported the plan to rely more on teacher effectiveness, traditional public school proponents have argued funding is the critical issue facing public schools, and are calling on the General Assembly to increase spending.

The Center Square

