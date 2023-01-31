ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

EPA decision on Bristol Bay draws criticism and praise

By Kim Jarrett | The Center Square
 5 days ago

(The Center Square) - The Environmental Protection Agency's order limiting the use of some waters in Alaska's Bristol Bay drew ire from Gov. Mike Dunleavy and praise from others.

The order prohibits using some waters in Alaska's Bristol Bay as "disposal of dredged and fill material associated with developing the Pebble deposit in certain waters."

The EPA is setting a dangerous precedent, Dunleavy said Tuesday.

"Alarmingly, it lays the foundation to stop any development project, mining or non-mining, in any area of Alaska with wetlands and fish-bearing streams," Dunleavy said.

The governor said the action "disregards the Alaska Statehood Act, violates the Clean Water Act, and departs from basic scientific methodology."

"Of particular concern is EPA's failure to demonstrate why the Army Corps of Engineers was wrong when it reviewed the same scientific data but arrived at the opposite conclusion – that the proposed mine plan 'would not be expected to have a measurable effect on fish numbers or result in long-term changes to the health of the commercial fisheries in Bristol Bay,'" according to the governor's news release.

The EPA said the goal is to prevent adverse effects on salmon fisheries. Alaska officials disagreed.

"Alaska's Title 16 permitting process would ensure protection of fish and fish habitat in the Bristol Bay area," said Doug Vincent-Lane, Alaska's Department of Fish and Game commissioner. "But these statutory protections have been flouted by EPA, choked off before Alaska's expert habitat and fish biologists had the opportunity to weigh in."

U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, called the decision "a historic moment in time."

"The people of Bristol Bay have always been stewards of our lands and natural resources with traditional ecological knowledge passed on from generation to generation since time immemorial," Peltola said in a news release on Tuesday. "Today is a day for celebration with gratitude to EPA, as well as the people of Bristol Bay for being engaged in the process to have our voices heard, and thank you to everyone who has supported our region over the past two decades."

Verner Wilson, senior oceans campaigner for Friends of the Earth, said in a statement emailed to The Center Square that the action may not go far enough.

"After all, the EPA's decisions can be easily reversed," Wilson said. "Given that Bristol Bay is the largest wild salmon fishery on the planet, Congress and the state of Alaska must work together to protect it permanently."

