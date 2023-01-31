Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
10 2023 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar
Racing rumor season has come to a close, as now that the UCI team lists are out we know all the secrets of where most riders will be ending up for 2023. As always there are a few surprise team changes we didn't know about or passed us by in the run-up to the UCI's announcement.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Neko Mulally Tests Out Carbon Rear Triangles
First ride on the carbon rear triangle of the Frameworks Race Bike. We go through our initial thoughts, some data testing, and what the plan is moving forward with the new material.— Neko Mulally.
Pinkbike.com
Switching Modes From Race To Relaxation in 'Reunion Island'
Off-season is the only time of the year that allows you to get out of “racing” mode and disconnect. Reunion Island was the perfect mix for relaxation, holidays, beaches and incredible trails to ride on for the first time. It's been a while since I wanted to produce...
Pinkbike.com
Review: Troy Lee Designs' New Flowline Helmet
Two new helmets have been added to Troy Lee Designs' catalog for 2023, the Flowline and the Flowline SE. They'll serve as the entry points to TLD's half shell helmet lineup, with the A3 remaining as the top tier option. Both Flowline models use the same shell shape, and are...
Pinkbike.com
A Mountain Biker's Guide to Cyclocross
Cyclocross is a mass start race format where racers do laps around a mostly offroad course. The courses include sections where a rider is forced to dismount and carry their bike over a barrier, up a stair set, or through an otherwise unrideable portion of track. Other common obstacles include sand pits, deep mud, challenging off-camber sections and novel obstacles. This might sound similar to XC or Short Track but the main difference is the bikes used are more similar to road or gravel bikes, and the sport was invented decades before mountain bikes existed.
Pinkbike.com
The Pinkbike Podcast: Kyle Strait on World Cups vs New World Disorder, Style vs Tricks, & Rampage at 14
Kyle Strait was just fourteen years old when he competed in the very first Red Bull Rampage, a time when the cliffs were still huge and the bikes and riders were still figuring out what was possible. Things evolved quickly in the desert, with Kyle winning the world's gnarliest freeride event in 2004 and again in 2013, a remarkable nine-year gap that's longer than some careers.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Marcel Durbau Fulfills One Rider's Dream In 'Up The Slope'
Crankworx is the competition that any extreme Mountain Bike rider dreams of. The equivalent to the Pipeline of surfing, to the X Games for urban and snow sports. The place that Marcel Durbau, in the more than 10 years that he has been dedicated to MTB, has always dreamed of. A dream that has come true.
Pinkbike.com
Tour de Whakarewarewa: 230 Kilometers In 30 Hours For The Ultimate Sufferfest
Words by Jesse Cseh, photography by "high quality" iPhone footage of various sources. Every year I like to come up with a challenge to personally push myself beyond the norm in cycling, both mentally and physically. I really like seeing the process develop from a thought, into the countless hours of prep, right through to completion and reflection. I try to build year on year and do things that haven't been done in a specific way before. Last year I tried my hand in Everesting. I did this on a Grade 6 trail in the wind and rain over 15 hours of ride time Chasingthetoughtestoffroadeverest.
Comments / 0