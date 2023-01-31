ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Despite real estate marketing cooling, Sacramento remains a top destination for homebuyers

By Dina Kupfer
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePok7_0kXkYva700

Despite real estate marketing cooling, Sacramento still a top destination for homebuyers 02:29


SACRAMENTO - The housing market has cooled in recent months, but Sacramento remains one of the most sought-after metro cities in the country to move to, according to Redfin.

We spoke to experts about what to expect from the housing market in 2023.

"Overall, Sacramento has been one of the most popular destinations for anyone looking to relocate. Most of those people are coming from the Bay Area," said Taylor Marr, a deputy chief economist with Redfin.

Redfin analytics show Sacramento is the number one metro area in the country people moved to in the fourth quarter of 2022, with more than 7,000 people looking to move here in November alone.

Marr says Sacramento has benefited from this migration because of many factors.

"The number one reason is really for affordability and for space and work from home allowing that untethering of having to work and live so close to your work," he said.

While winter is historically not a popular time of year to move, now might be the perfect time for potential home buyers to land a good deal.

"Right now is a great time for buyers because they have a little less competition than they saw a year or two ago," said Sacramento realtor Kimberly Prince.

Prince says inventory has shrunk since the peak of home sales in early 2022, which gives the buyer more bargaining power.

"This is the best time for a home buyer to get into the market because we have sellers that are motivated to sell," said mortgage planner Katie Pastor Trinidad.

Trinidad says that while interest rates were lower a year ago, there was also more demand and home values skyrocketed. Now that interest rates have leveled off, power is shifting in favor of buyers.

Homes are sitting on the market longer, and once in contract, homes are selling for below list price, and sellers and builders are more willing to offer concessions.

"Sometimes sellers are willing to cover some of the closing costs, so a buyer can just come in with the down payment. Sometimes we can negotiate to where we can get the interest rate lower for the first two years," said Pastor Trinidad.

The bottom line: If you are considering making a move this year, realtors like Prince say don't wait for interest rates to come down.

"I think it's a great time to purchase, because if everyone's waiting for x, y or z to happen in the future, the masses are going to join," said Prince.

And looking ahead, Redfin projects the housing market will pick up again.

"Rates are coming down, we are past peak rates, we are past peak inflation, there is optimism in the form of the market being able to recover where sales are bottoming out," said Prince. "We think more homes are going to start to hit the market and that will allow more people to buy and sell homes to move."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

28th annual Home and Landscape Expo being held at Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO — The pandemic changed many things including the way we live and work. That's being reflected in the 28th annual Home and Landscape Expo this weekend in Sacramento.The finishing touches were being put on a fountain in the pavilion at Cal Expo."It's gotten bigger," Michael Glassman said. "There's over 800 exhibitors here."Glassman, a landscape architect and designer, was on site surveying his display and others."That's one of the reasons I love this show because I can see new products all the time without having to drive all over Sac," he said.The expo showcases not just outdoor entertainment with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento announces funding to help out homeowners near Aggie Square

SACRAMENTO -- Tamika L'ecluse never stopped battling. "We are going to hold our elected [offical]'s accountable and we hope that they can do what they run on, which is to serve the people in their communities," said L'Ecluse, one of the leaders of Sacramento Investment Without Displacement."It has the potential to be a model if the city does it right." Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is calling a new set of funding — $10 million — that effectively goes toward slowing or halting gentrification in the area around the developing Aggie Square project, a landmark achievement and example of city and community collaboration. "Growth...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: Help me return this recliner

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento viewer says Macy's sent her furniture in the wrong color and she's tried for more than a month to send it back. When she couldn't get a replacement, it was time to call Kurtis.Looking to retire next year, Cris Moore treated herself to a new, $700 recliner from Macy's."After sixteen years of state service, I want a recliner in my room," she said.But the chair arrived in a beige, and she ordered heather gray."It was that ugly, yellowish color," she said.But the box it arrived in was damaged, and even though Macy's gave her a shipping...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

New survey: Davis apartment vacancies down, rent goes up

DAVIS — A new survey reveals the apartment vacancy rate in the city of Davis has decreased and rents have increased since the fall of 2021.As UC Davis students try to focus on their studies, many are also feeling pressure to find a place to live for the following school year. UC Davis released the fall 2022 results of their "Apartment Vacancy and Rental Rate Survey." The 0.5% blended vacancy rate in Davis is a drop compared to the 1.4% rate for the fall of 2021. The rate is lower than what Mike Sheehan, the associate vice chancellor for housing and dining,...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire damages residence in Sacramento Sunday morning

SACRAMENTO - An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a residence in Sacramento on Sunday morning. The fire broke out at a residence in the 300 block of Delagua Way, according to a statement from the Sacramento Fire Department.  Crews have the fire knocked down and no injuries have been reported.A fire department investigator has been requested. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento International Airport expansion includes new walkway between Terminal B and Concourse B

SACRAMENTO - There are big changes planned for the Sacramento International Airport. On Wednesday, the Sacramento County Department of Airports announced a $1.3 billion expansion project that would accommodate new passenger growth for the better part of the next decade. One part of the new project, dubbed "SMForward," is a pedestrian walkway that will run along the existing tram that connects Concourse B and Terminal B, which will give people the option to walk instead of ride. The walkway will have moving walkways in both directions as well as a set of escalators connecting both halves of the structure.Following are images from...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian hit in West Sacramento while pushing pallets in the road

WEST SACRAMENTO — A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after they were hit by a car Friday morning.Police say that the man was pushing pallets in the street in the middle of the roadway in the southbound direction of Harbor Boulevard at Rice Avenue. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the officers.The condition of the man is unknown at this time.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis study sheds light in mountains lion deaths on California highways

DAVIS — A UC Davis study shows a surprising number of mountain lions are being hit and killed by cars on California roads.Celebrity Southern California mountain lion P-22 captured the hearts of many as he roamed the Los Angeles-area hills."He's certainly done a lot for wildlife across the state for being that mascot," said Winston Vickers, a wildlife veterinarian with UC Davis.And so many were saddened when he had to be euthanized due to injuries after likely getting hit by a vehicle."He is one of many mountain lions and other animals that have suffered from that," Vickers said.Now, a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento police are searching for a 23-year-old at-risk woman

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk woman.According to police, 23-year-old Idazwia Wilson is 6'2, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen leaving the 6000 block of Valley High Drive wearing a blue zip up jacket, thin pink pajama pants and pink Nike slip on shoes.Wilson is at-risk due to an unspecified medical condition.Anyone with information is urged to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento is back in the All-Star Game, but when will the city host All-Star Weekend?

SACRAMENTO — While the Sacramento Kings finally have one of their players, Domantas Sabonis, back in the NBA All-Star game, the city is still waiting for the NBA to give it a shot at hosting an All-Star Weekend. It's still a long shot. Jill Petersen owns Tru Encompass Beauty, a salon next door to the Golden 1 Center. "I think it's a must. We need to fight for it," Petersen said. "Oh my gosh, we would be ecstatic. We would love to see the traffic out front here at DOCO."Sacramento civic leaders even talked with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver about getting the game...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Power knocked out in Woodland neighborhood after crash

WOODLAND – Power has been knocked out in a Woodland neighborhood after a crash took out a pole Thursday morning. The incident happened near E. Beamer Street and Harter Avenue. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the incident led to the power pole being knocked down. PG&E has been notified, Woodland police say. 
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

What we know about the suspected homicide that left 1 teen dead in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA - One day after a teenager died outside of a Rancho Cordova home, there are still questions that remain unanswered by authorities, who are calling the death a homicide.On Wednesday afternoon, Sacramento County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a Rancho Cordova neighborhood after a 911 caller said an 18-year-old woman needed medical help. At the scene on Ramsgate Way, first responders say they found the teen lying outside of a home and suffering from significant injuries. She was declared dead a short time later.Detectives investigated the teen's brutal death as a homicide as they collected surveillance video from...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

One person injured in a crash on the Howe Avenue off-ramp

SACRAMENTO — One person is recovering in the hospital after a crash on the Howe Avenue off-ramp.According to Sacramento Fire, a vehicle rolled down the embankment on the Howe Avenue off-ramp on eastbound 50.One person suffered unknown injuries and was able to walk away. Out of precaution, they were taken to a hospital.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian dies after being hit by 2 cars on Highway 99 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking on Highway 99 in the south Sacramento area, authorities said Thursday night.The collision happened in the southbound lanes of the highway south of Calvine Road.The CHP South Sacramento division said the man was hit by at least two separate cars and was pronounced dead at the scene.He has not yet been identified.Investigators said both drivers stayed at the scene.The roadway has since fully reopened.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

'Speak what it is": Sacramento event highlighting Black History Month raises awareness through art

SACRAMENTO — Warehouse Artist Lofts in downtown Sacramento transformed into a space of poetry paint and passion Friday night. The R Street building holds a First Friday art event every month, but for the first time, they've dedicated it to Black History Month."It's also the month of Valentine's Day happening and that idea of loving blackness. Loving Black people, that's something that needs to be spread because right now we're seeing the opposite. And so I thought that was really important to bring that message in," said organizer Omonivie Okhade.Izayajah McKinney is one of several local Black artists showcasing their...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Front Street Animal Shelter overcrowded, some kennels hold 2 or more dogs

SACRAMENTO — Animal shelters are full, and critics are concerned Sacramento's Front Street Shelter could make the problem worse.Front Street Animal Shelter consistently struggles with overcrowding."It's definitely getting worse," said Ryan Hinderman, from the shelter. "We're doing everything we can"In December, they held a drive-through foster event trying to place dogs in new homes.But now, just weeks later, the shelter once again has two or more dogs in kennels, and CBS13 has learned that some male and female dogs that have not been spayed and neutered are being kept in the same cages."We're so full that we have to choose...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton police open homicide investigation after Sunday shooting

STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.According to police, on Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street. When they arrived, officers spotted vehicles driving away from the scene. They followed one of the vehicles, which had a gunshot victim, to the hospital.Unfortunately, the victim, a man, died from his injuries.Three other men were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Murphy scores season-high 30, Pelicans top Kings 136-104

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III highlighted his season-high 30-point performance with six 3-pointers — a couple from well behind the arc — and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the absence of several starters to beat the Sacramento Kings 136-104 on Sunday night.CJ McCollum scored 24 points for the Pelicans, who shot 57.1% overall and combined to hit 14 of 26 from 3-point range after struggling from deep throughout their recent 10-game losing streak.Willy Hernangomez had 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Naji Marshall scored 17 points for New Orleans, which led by as many as 35 points en...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead, 2 others injured in Stockton shooting on Saturday night

STOCKTON - One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Stockton overnight.According to Stockton police, at around 11:35 p.m. Saturday, a shooting occurred at a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, police found that a 42-year-old man had been shot to death and two others -- a 39-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man -- had gunshot wounds, Stockton police say.No further details have been made available by the police.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Alleged fentanyl dealer arrested in Granite Bay with 4-year-old in her car

GRANITE BAY – A woman is under arrest not only for suspicion of trying to sell an undercover officer fentanyl, but also for allegedly bringing a young child with her to the deal. The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, earlier in January, they got information about a possible fentanyl dealer. An undercover officer soon tried to arrange a deal with her – and the woman allegedly offered to sell over 14 grams of fentanyl. A meeting was then set for Jan. 27 in Granite Bay. Detectives watched the suspect – 33-year-old Sacramento resident Natasha Trusnik – pull into a shopping center and she was soon taken into custody. The agreed upon amount of fentanyl was found with Trusnik, detectives say, and even more fentanyl and other drugs were found in her car.Further, detectives say Trusnik had shown up to the deal with a 4-year-old child in her car. Trusnik was arrested and is now facing charges of transportation and sales of narcotics as well as child endangerment. 
GRANITE BAY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
131K+
Followers
22K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy