HKEX appoints ex-Goldman Sachs Matthew Cheong to lead platform’s focus on derivatives
“He has worked for a number of the world’s leading investment banks and his experience will be invaluable to HKEX as we continue to enhance our derivatives product offerings and build on our innovative and robust platform business, connecting capital with opportunities.”. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)...
Trading 212 parts ways with co-founder Borislav Nedialkov
Trading 212 has a void to fill at its FCA-regulated business in London, following the departure of two key players, Raj Somal and Borislav Nedialkov. First named Avus Capital, Borislav Nedialkov founded Trading 212 with its CEO Ivan Ashminov in Bulgaria in 2004. It was later incorporated in London and was the first retail UK broker to offer commission-free trading and its core product portfolio consists of stocks, ETFs, FX, and derivatives products.
FF Simple and Smart Trades says Goodbye to CySEC authorization
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) confirmed that it has wholly withdrawn the Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) licenses of FF Simple and Smart Trades Investment Services Ltd. According to the regulatory announcement, the firm had its CIF authorization withdrawn on its own request and the surrender of their respective...
Financial Commission Adds Sam Low to Dispute Resolution Committee
The Financial Commission (FinaCom PLC), a dispute resolution service that caters to the financial services industry, has appointed Sam Low as the newest member of its Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC). He joins the Financial Commission during a time of expansion for the self-regulatory association. The commission recently added several new...
Stash appoints Liza Landsman as CEO to further grow investing app
Stash is an investing and banking app with over 2 million active subscribers. Its subscription plans start at just $3 a month, and offer a range of products including investing, banking, education, and advice. Stash, the innovative fintech that empowers millions of Americans to invest and save, has appointed Liza...
Interactive Brokers volumes snap three-month losing streak
Electronic brokerage firm Interactive Brokers LLC (NASDAQ:IBKR) said its trading volumes rose in January, an indication that investor confidence in the financial markets is rebounding after having been fairly mixed over the past few months. More buyers came into the market last month amid recent stock gains that have been...
Binance acquires troubled crypto exchange GOPAX
Binance, the world’s largest digital asset trading platform, has reportedly acquired a majority stake in the troubled South Korea-based cryptocurrency exchange GOPAX. Yibo Ling, chief business officer at Binance told Bloomberg the deal was funded by the Industry Recovery Initiative (IRI), which the exchange established in November to help reduce further cascading negative effects of FTX collapse. At the time, CEO CZ committed $1 billion to the fund at a public address, with an additional $1 billion to be added if the need arises.
Invast Global ramps up its offering with 10 soft commodity CFDs
Sydney-based prime-of-prime provider Invast Global has expanded its offering with the addition of ten soft commodity CFDs, which increases their index and commodity CFD offering to 35 instruments. Invast’s institutional clients can now trade natural, cultivated products such as Corn, Soybean, Wheat, Copper, Coffee Robusta, Coffee Arabica, US Heating Oil,...
Kraken exits Middle East, closes UAE office
Digital currency exchange Kraken will close down its operations in Abu Dhabi, UAE and lay off the majority of its team focused on the Middle East and North Africa. According to a Bloomberg report, the move comes as part of a retrenchment that involves cutting almost a third of its global workforce, another sign of consolidation in the battered crypto industry.
Shining the Light in Crypto’s Dark Places
Something changed in regulators’ minds after the November crash of the FTX crypto exchange. After watching local exchange Atom Asset Management put a freeze on withdrawals following the fiasco, Hong Kong Finance Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po announced that “insiders can no longer claim they are above regulation or that governments just don’t ‘get it’. The hype has turned out to be just like any other financial manias of the past”.
VVF invests $5 million in Everscale, a potential Layer 2 solution for Venom blockchain
“For us, this is a strategic investment aimed at the technological development of projects and teams around technologies that we focus on and actively develop. In particular, we are talking about the Venom blockchain project and its ecosystem, which is planned to be launched soon and for which Everscale is a potential Layer 2 solution.”
FCA took down 14 times more misleading ads in 2022 thanks to technology
The FCA has made significant improvements to the digital tools it uses to find problem firms and misleading adverts. These improvements have enabled it to work through a much larger number of cases compared with 2021. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced it demanded the removal or amendment of...
Zodia Custody and SBI Digital Asset Holdings launch JV for crypto asset custodian in Japan
“Zodia Custody is both proud and excited to be working with SBI DAH to help set up SBI Zodia Custody; the first tier 1 crypto asset custodian for institutions in Japan.”. Standard Chartered’s crypto asset subsidiary Zodia Custody and SBI Digital Asset Holdings have agreed to launch a joint venture in Japan that will act as a Japan-based crypto assets custodian, targeting institutional clients.
Italian watchdog red flags Olympus Brokers, UnicoFX and Allfina Group
Italy’s Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) has shut down new websites in an ongoing clampdown against firms it accuses of illegally promoting investment products in the country. The financial regulator stepped in to warn the public about dealing with several companies, which include some...
Paxos opens R&D center in Israel to focus on transaction signing and crypto custody security
“Paxos is looking to expand its team in Israel in 2023 and beyond, giving engineers the opportunity to work on cutting-edge financial products and shape the future of the global economy.”. Paxos has opened an engineering research and development center focused on security and cryptography in Israel. The center aims...
