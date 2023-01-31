The West Tisbury select board unanimously approved American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) issues. During the previous board meeting, it was revealed that the town was being held responsible by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), which identified West Tisbury Fire Station One as the possible epicenter of PFAS found in nearby private wells.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO