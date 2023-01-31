Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC greenlights Southern Tier
The proposed affordable housing development Southern Tier cleared a significant hurdle Thursday evening after being granted unanimous approval by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. Slated for 85 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road in Oak Bluffs, the first phase of the Southern Tier project will consist of 45 to 48 affordable housing units...
Martha's Vineyard Times
SSA cancels trips Friday
The Steamship Authority has announced cancellations of all scheduled ferries traveling the Vineyard and Nantucket routes after 5 pm on Friday. Per a travel advisory issued by the Steamship Authority Friday evening, cancellations may also continue through Saturday, due to “high winds and dangerously cold temperatures.” Currently there are no cancellations for Saturday.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVRHS sports wrap-up
Boys’ basketball beats Nantucket and Cape Cod Academy in gritty fashion. This week, the Vineyarders traveled to Nantucket on Saturday, Jan. 28, and then hosted Cape Cod Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 31, in a bid to sweep both season series. Each game came down to the wire, with the Vineyarders prevailing 47-45, and then 60-57.
