St Lucie County Single Family Homes December 2022 Market Report. The December 2022 St Lucie County Single Family Home market continues to show weaker sales activity when compared to last year. The inventory numbers are growing, but we are facing headwinds with increasing mortgage rates. Price increases seem to have moderated which may be an indication for future increased sales activity. Closed sales were down by 39.1% for the month compared to last year (in November they were down by 33.8%). New sales under contract (new pending sales) decreased by 25.6% (they were down by 44.1% last month).

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO