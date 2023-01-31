ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

New York Post

Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: ‘We stole that World Series’

Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland

Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

One last-minute move Padres must make to round out roster

The San Diego Padres were expected to be a perennial World Series contender after pushing all their chips in to acquire Juan Soto in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Instead of immediately competing for championships, the Padres’ title hopes were marred last season by Fernando Tatis Jr. suddenly getting suspended for 80 games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t

These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season Starts

With just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report and kick off the 2023 MLB season, a former pitcher has decided to call it a career. According to Major League Baseball, and more specifically Tampa Bay Rays reporter with the Tampa Bay Times, Marc Topkin, star relief pitcher Jake McGee has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after a career that spanned 13 seasons.
TAMPA, FL
chatsports.com

White Sox snag big arm from Boston

On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
CHICAGO, IL
milb.com

Yankees announce Tampa Tarpons 2023 Coaching Staff

TAMPA, Fla. - The New York Yankees have announced the Tampa Tarpons' 2023 coaching staff, led by second year manager Rachel Balkovec. BORN: 7/5/87 in Omaha, Neb. • RESIDES: Tampa, Fla. COACHING CAREER: Enters her second season as Tarpons manager in 2023…became the first full-time female manager in the...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training

David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox acquire Red Sox minor league pitcher of the year

The White Sox acquired right-hander Franklin German from the Red Sox in exchange for righty Theo Denlinger. Both teams announced the trade, and the White Sox also announced that right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to create roster space. Boston designated German for assignment earlier this week in a...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees Sign Ian Hamilton To Minor League Deal

The Yankees have signed right-hander Ian Hamilton to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. Hamilton will presumably be invited to participate in major league Spring Training. Hamilton, 28 in June, has 15 scattered major league appearances, with 10 of those coming in 2018, four in...

