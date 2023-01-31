Read full article on original website
Yankees: Why Anthony Volpe could spell the end of Gleyber Torres in pinstripes
The New York Yankees are gearing up for substantial changes in the infield this upcoming season. The third base position is still up for grabs, despite DJ LeMahieu having the advantage, shortstop is preparing for a big position battle, and even second base could be in flux at some point during the campaign.
Fernando Tatis Jr. drops another huge injury update ahead of Padres’ Spring Training
Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed that he’s getting close to 100 percent as he continues to rehab from his previous shoulder injury, per AJ Cassavell. “(I am) as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in the last two years with my shoulder,” Tatis Jr. said during Padres’ FanFest. He is also reportedly a full participant in baseball activities.
Astros cheating conspirator admits Houston ‘stole that (bleeping) World Series’
Back in 2017, the Houston Astros illegally used electronic equipment to steal signs on their way to beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. And current Boson Red Sox manager Alex Cora reportedly bragged about it. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A report from Mass...
Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: ‘We stole that World Series’
Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
ESPN Offers ‘Bold Prediction’ For Highly Touted Yankees Prospect
The New York Yankees have five players on the top 100 MLB prospects list that ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel released earlier this week. But one Yankees prospect stands above the rest: Anthony Volpe. Volpe ranked third on McDaniel’s list, trailing only Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles and Corbin Carroll...
Yankees’ Brian Cashman stops Luis Severino from pitching for Dominican Republic
The New York Yankees are doing everything in their power to keep the starting rotation healthy prior to the commencement of the 2023 season. Frankie Montas is already set to miss a few weeks of the regular season after sustaining a shoulder injury, stopping him from starting his throwing program this off-season.
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland
Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
One last-minute move Padres must make to round out roster
The San Diego Padres were expected to be a perennial World Series contender after pushing all their chips in to acquire Juan Soto in a trade with the Washington Nationals. Instead of immediately competing for championships, the Padres’ title hopes were marred last season by Fernando Tatis Jr. suddenly getting suspended for 80 games.
3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season Starts
With just a few weeks before pitchers and catchers report and kick off the 2023 MLB season, a former pitcher has decided to call it a career. According to Major League Baseball, and more specifically Tampa Bay Rays reporter with the Tampa Bay Times, Marc Topkin, star relief pitcher Jake McGee has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after a career that spanned 13 seasons.
White Sox snag big arm from Boston
On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
Dodgers: Padres Superstar Disrespects LA Fan
Juan Soto attacks a Dodgers World Series championship hat.
Dodgers GM Shares Why Bob Geren Was Moved Off of Bench Coach Role
Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes explained the club's thinking behind the coaching shuffle that put Bob Geren in a new role and Danny Lehmann as the new bench coach.
Yankees announce Tampa Tarpons 2023 Coaching Staff
TAMPA, Fla. - The New York Yankees have announced the Tampa Tarpons' 2023 coaching staff, led by second year manager Rachel Balkovec. BORN: 7/5/87 in Omaha, Neb. • RESIDES: Tampa, Fla. COACHING CAREER: Enters her second season as Tarpons manager in 2023…became the first full-time female manager in the...
David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training
David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
Red Sox Reportedly May Still Add Infielder; Could Reunion With All-Star Be On Way?
Boston certainly sounds like its still busy ahead of spring training
White Sox acquire Red Sox minor league pitcher of the year
The White Sox acquired right-hander Franklin German from the Red Sox in exchange for righty Theo Denlinger. Both teams announced the trade, and the White Sox also announced that right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to create roster space. Boston designated German for assignment earlier this week in a...
Astros Reportedly Take Chance On Hard-Throwing Former Red Sox Prospect
The Astros are making moves left and right
Yankees Sign Ian Hamilton To Minor League Deal
The Yankees have signed right-hander Ian Hamilton to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. Hamilton will presumably be invited to participate in major league Spring Training. Hamilton, 28 in June, has 15 scattered major league appearances, with 10 of those coming in 2018, four in...
