theScore
Report: Nets to sit Kyrie until traded ahead of Thursday deadline
The Brooklyn Nets plan to keep star guard Kyrie Irving sidelined until they trade him ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, league sources told TNT's Chris Haynes. The 30-year-old reportedly requested a trade Friday after the Nets and Irving failed to agree to a contract extension. Irving missed Saturday's 125-123...
theScore
Raptors' Siakam shrugs off All-Star snub: I'm not playing for those things
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam isn't sweating his exclusion from the All-Star team. "I'm not playing for those type of things," Siakam said, according to CityNews Toronto's Lindsay Dunn. "Obviously it'd be awesome, but that's not my motivation." Siakam added, "It is what it is, I just have to look...
theScore
Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star Game
The NHL is headed to Toronto for the 2024 All-Star Game, commissioner Gary Bettman announced Saturday ahead of this year's edition in Florida. "We are thrilled to bring the Honda NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time and to shine a spotlight on our current stars in a setting that evokes over a century of league history," Bettman said.
theScore
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 42 as Thunder blow out Rockets
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder took what coach Mark Daigneault called a "bloodthirsty mentality" into Saturday's rematch with the Houston Rockets. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points to help the Thunder blow out Houston 153-121. They were disappointed in losing at Houston on Wednesday and responded by...
theScore
5 potential trade destinations for Kyrie Irving
In another chapter of a seemingly never-ending saga spanning the last few seasons, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade ahead of next Thursday's deadline. Irving is one of the league's most notable names and a generational scoring talent. However, he brings heavy baggage and an expiring contract...
theScore
Atlantic beats Central in 2023 NHL All-Star Game final
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin scored a hat trick as the Atlantic Division topped the Central Division 7-5 on Saturday in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game final. It's the first time the Atlantic Division has won it all since the NHL moved to the divisional format in 2016. Larkin...
theScore
Report: Doncic likely out at least 2 games with heel contusion
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will likely miss at least two games due to the right heel contusion he suffered in Thursday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans, sources told NBA reporter Marc Stein. Doncic exited in the third quarter after a hard fall. He finished with 31 points in...
theScore
Report: Nets rejected CP3 offer from Suns, Lakers' 1st-rounders for Kyrie
The Brooklyn Nets weren't short of blockbuster bids for Kyrie Irving. The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers each proposed loaded trade offers for the wantaway guard before the Nets reportedly struck an agreement with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Phoenix was reportedly ready...
theScore
Leonard has 35 points, Clippers outlast Knicks 134-128 in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points, Paul George added 30 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the New York Knicks 134-128 in overtime Saturday night. After the Clippers lost a 17-point fourth quarter lead, Nicolas Batum’s 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer tied it at 115.
theScore
Embiid's double-double keys 76ers as Spurs drop 8th straight
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat San Antonio 137-125 on Friday night, sending the scuffling Spurs to their eighth straight loss. Tyrese Maxey had 25 points and James Harden added 16 for Philadelphia, which has the third-best record...
theScore
Magic beat Wolves 127-120 after fight, 5 players ejected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cole Anthony had 20 points and fellow reserve Moritz Wagner scored 19 as Orlando’s bench propelled the Magic to a 127-120 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves that included a fight between the teams and five player ejections Friday night. The brawl broke out in front...
theScore
Report: Clippers join pursuit for Kyrie
Another team reportedly put its hat in the ring for Kyrie Irving. The Los Angeles Clippers have joined the pursuit of the Brooklyn Nets guard, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Los Angeles has been linked to other point guards ahead of the trade deadline, including Kyle Lowry, Mike Conley, and...
theScore
Ayton has 31 points and 16 rebounds, Suns beat Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 31 points and 16 rebounds to help the Phoenix Suns beat the Detroit Pistons 116-100 on Saturday night. The surging Suns have won eight of 10 games, including a victory at Boston on Friday night, and have help on the way with Devin Booker nearing his return. The three-time All-Star guard has been out since Christmas with a groin injury, but dunked in warmups in another sign that he's close to coming back.
theScore
Deal or no deal? Porzingis makes sense for the Pelicans
Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're running ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. As a reminder, these aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past,...
theScore
Bey hits late 3-pointer to help Pistons beat Hornets 118-112
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 22 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 32.1 seconds left, and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-112 on Friday night. The Pistons were playing for the first time since a 111-105 loss in Dallas on Monday. The team was...
theScore
Blazers' Nurkic out until after All-Star break with calf strain
Portland Trail Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined until at least the All-Star break after an MRI revealed a left calf strain, the team announced Friday. Nurkic went down with the injury in Wednesday's 122-112 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies. He played just two minutes before exiting. The...
theScore
Report: Nets trading Kyrie to Mavs for Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, picks
The Brooklyn Nets are trading star Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick, and second-rounders in 2027 and 2029, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The deal comes after Irving reportedly requested a trade Friday after extension talks with...
theScore
Report: Steph expected to miss multiple weeks with leg injury
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a left leg injury, sources told Shams Charania of The Athletic. The team announced that an MRI showed Curry suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane in addition to a contusion to his lower leg. The 34-year-old left the third quarter of Saturday's win over the Dallas Mavericks and didn't return after colliding with Mavericks guard McKinley Wright IV.
theScore
Bamba suspended 4 games, Rivers given 3-game ban for on-court scuffle
Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers have been suspended for four and three games, respectively, following their on-court altercation during Friday's matchup, the league announced Saturday. Magic guard Jalen Suggs also received a one-game ban for aggressively grabbing Rivers by the neck during the skirmish...
theScore
Are the Clippers a sleeping giant or a paper tiger?
When the Los Angeles Clippers' current nucleus came together on a fateful July night back in 2019, it felt like a seismic event, and not just because it coincided with a literal earthquake in the L.A. area. By pairing the superstar wing tandem of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard - the latter of whom was just three weeks removed from a championship run that culminated in Finals MVP honors - the Clippers seemed to have radically altered the NBA landscape.
