Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI

Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
OpenAI CEO's Original Plan To Generate Revenue Made Everyone Laugh: 'Sounds Like An Episode Of Silicon Valley'

OpenAI’s co-founder and CEO Sam Altman‘s original business plan was so cheeky and evident that it sounds like something straight out of a Silicon Valley episode. What Happened: In a 2019 interview with TechCrunch, Altman said that his business plan was to build an intelligent system and then ask it to come up with a plan to generate returns for investors.
Then call them ‘robots’

The playwright Karel Čapek humbly noted the following decade that he couldn’t take full credit for the word’s origin. That honor belonged to his brother Josef, an accomplished painter and noted writer and poet in his own right:. “Listen, Josef,” the author began, “I think I have...
ChatGPT creator OpenAI makes new tool for detecting automated text amid fear over future

The creator of ChatGPT, the viral new artificial intelligence system that can generate seemingly any text, has created a new tool aimed at spotting that same automatically created writing.OpenAI said that it had built the system as an attempt to stop the dangers of AI-written text, by allowing people to more easily spot it.Such threats include automated misinformation campaigns, for instance, or allowing chatbots to pose as humans. It should also help protect against “academic dishonesty”, it suggested, which comes amid an increasing fear that such systems could allow students to cheat on homework and other assignments.But it said the...
ChatGPT can help you fool OpenAI’s anti-cheating tool

When OpenAI announced its new AI-detection tool Tuesday, the company suggested that it could help deter academic cheating by using its own wildly popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT. But in a series of informal tests conducted by NBC News, the OpenAI tool struggled to identify text generated by ChatGPT. It especially struggled when ChatGPT was asked to write in a way that would avoid AI detection.
You can now pay for a more powerful version of OpenAI's ChatGPT bot

For $20 per month, you get the best AI chatbot the world has ever seen. OpenAI has launched a paid version of ChatGPT called ChatGPT Plus. The subscription to ChatGPT Plus costs $20 and gives users access to a faster, more capable chatbot. OpenAI’s genius conversational AI chatbot — ChatGPT...

