Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI
Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
'This is bigger than ChatGPT': Google creates 'MusicLM,' text-to-music AI
Google has created a new artificial intelligence (AI) system called MusicLM that can produce music in any genre from a text description. However, the tech giant has chosen against to make the system publicly available due to ethical issues, according to some media reports. "Whoa, this is bigger than ChatGPT...
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Paid $3B With The Hope He'll Live Longer — Here's The Problem
Rejuvenation is no longer just for the human face but possibly the human race, according to a small biotech company that claims it has developed technology that extends the lifespan of mice by 7%. Although the breakthrough hasn’t been peer-reviewed, San Diego-based Rejuvenate Bio claims it has been successful in...
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Bill Gates says A.I. like ChatGPT is ‘every bit as important as the PC, as the internet’
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates knows a thing or two about paradigm shifts, having played a key role in personal computers becoming a thing. Today, he believes, an equally important development is beginning with ChatGPT and similar artificial intelligence tools. “A.I. is going to be debated as the hottest topic of...
OpenAI CEO's Original Plan To Generate Revenue Made Everyone Laugh: 'Sounds Like An Episode Of Silicon Valley'
OpenAI’s co-founder and CEO Sam Altman‘s original business plan was so cheeky and evident that it sounds like something straight out of a Silicon Valley episode. What Happened: In a 2019 interview with TechCrunch, Altman said that his business plan was to build an intelligent system and then ask it to come up with a plan to generate returns for investors.
NBC Miami
ChatGPT Has Made AI the Hot New Thing in Silicon Valley, and Investors Are Suddenly Very Interested
In just a couple of months, the question-and-answer chatbot ChatGPT has become so popular that it's not unusual for users to see a message saying it's at capacity and can't handle any more queries. According to UBS, ChatGPT was averaging about 13 million visitors per day by the end of January.
Schools are banning ChatGPT but an OpenAI exec says the technology is a vital tool to improve learning in classrooms
Top execs behind ChatGPT say it can be used as a learning tool in academic settings despite schools opting to ban the new technology.
TechCrunch
Then call them ‘robots’
The playwright Karel Čapek humbly noted the following decade that he couldn’t take full credit for the word’s origin. That honor belonged to his brother Josef, an accomplished painter and noted writer and poet in his own right:. “Listen, Josef,” the author began, “I think I have...
CEO of Stability AI, an OpenAI rival, reportedly told employees they were 'all going to die in 2023' as competition heats up
Stability AI CEO Emad Mostaque reportedly warned staff that 2023 would be a year of hard work as the company competes with OpenAI, Meta, and Google.
Google is investing $300M in an OpenAI challenger that will take on ChatGPT while focusing on A.I. safety
Anthropic emphasizes A.I. safety and includes leaders who left OpenAI over worries it was prioritizing business concerns.
Google will bring generative AI to Gmail. It's trying to stem the threat of the Microsoft-OpenAI alliance.
Get ready to have AI features on your email as Google wants to remind people it's been using AI longer than the Microsoft-ChatGPT alliance existed.
ChatGPT creator OpenAI makes new tool for detecting automated text amid fear over future
The creator of ChatGPT, the viral new artificial intelligence system that can generate seemingly any text, has created a new tool aimed at spotting that same automatically created writing.OpenAI said that it had built the system as an attempt to stop the dangers of AI-written text, by allowing people to more easily spot it.Such threats include automated misinformation campaigns, for instance, or allowing chatbots to pose as humans. It should also help protect against “academic dishonesty”, it suggested, which comes amid an increasing fear that such systems could allow students to cheat on homework and other assignments.But it said the...
msn.com
ChatGPT can help you fool OpenAI’s anti-cheating tool
When OpenAI announced its new AI-detection tool Tuesday, the company suggested that it could help deter academic cheating by using its own wildly popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT. But in a series of informal tests conducted by NBC News, the OpenAI tool struggled to identify text generated by ChatGPT. It especially struggled when ChatGPT was asked to write in a way that would avoid AI detection.
ChatGPT could be used by 'bad actors' and should be regulated, OpenAI's chief technology officer says
Mira Murati, CTO of OpenAI, said 'it's not too early' to regulate the artificial intelligence tool due to its popularity.
Android Authority
You can now pay for a more powerful version of OpenAI's ChatGPT bot
For $20 per month, you get the best AI chatbot the world has ever seen. OpenAI has launched a paid version of ChatGPT called ChatGPT Plus. The subscription to ChatGPT Plus costs $20 and gives users access to a faster, more capable chatbot. OpenAI’s genius conversational AI chatbot — ChatGPT...
Comments / 0