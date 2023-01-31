They say you’re a New Yorker when you’ve lived—and survived—in this city for 10 years. I’m close to that milestone, but nearing it made me realize what I was giving up to be one. At the top of this list were authentic Ayurvedic body treatments. I used to get them regularly in my previous life in Mumbai and even made sure to book multiple treatments on my annual visits there after I moved away. Since the pandemic, however, I haven’t been to my home country in more than three years, and I’ve been jonesing hard for Ayurvedic massages and the brusque vibe that accompanies them. I realized that being a New Yorker was all well and good, but in order to survive another decade in this great city, I needed to find therapists a little closer to home who could fill the massage void.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO