They say you’re a New Yorker when you’ve lived—and survived—in this city for 10 years. I’m close to that milestone, but nearing it made me realize what I was giving up to be one. At the top of this list were authentic Ayurvedic body treatments. I used to get them regularly in my previous life in Mumbai and even made sure to book multiple treatments on my annual visits there after I moved away. Since the pandemic, however, I haven’t been to my home country in more than three years, and I’ve been jonesing hard for Ayurvedic massages and the brusque vibe that accompanies them. I realized that being a New Yorker was all well and good, but in order to survive another decade in this great city, I needed to find therapists a little closer to home who could fill the massage void.
As Morocco’s fifth-largest city, it’s easy for Tangier to fly under the radar. While visitors tend to flock to the windswept beaches of Casablanca or the bustling souks of Marrakech first, Tangier takes a little longer to fully reveal itself—but all it takes is a few days to discover the city as a North African gem, offering that rare combination of both a vibrant cultural scene and a more relaxed, low-key energy.
In a new interiors column for Vogue, maverick London-based furniture dealer and designer Jermaine Gallacher offers his tips on taking interiors building blocks—bookshelves to blinds, curtains to chairs—and switching them up to reinvent your living space at any budget. Strange, surprising, and sometimes even sorcerous, here’s how you can do it too. Mirrors not included.
