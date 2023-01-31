PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was taken to the hospital hours after being shot and in a knife fight Saturday morning in southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast Belmont Street and Southeast Second Avenue. They said a caller noticed someone in that area who was shot. Officers found a man who was injured and taken to the hospital with injuries he is expected to survive.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO