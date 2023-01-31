Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Strike of 600 Portland city employees over after tentative agreement reached
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A strike of Portland city employees is over after a tentative agreement was reached with the city early Sunday morning. Laborers’ Local 483 posted on Facebook early Sunday that a “strong contract” has been tentatively agreed upon. The city of Portland said it...
kptv.com
Salvation Army set to operate Portland’s first RV Safe Park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Sunderland RV Safe Park has been more than a year in the making but the project is starting to take shape. Suzanne Rollins lives near the Northeast Sunderland Avenue site and said she supports the plan. “I’m astonished at how much red tape there is...
kptv.com
New Multnomah Co. program aims to move unhoused into apartments
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new Multnomah County program aims to move hundreds of people living in tents into apartments. Housing Multnomah Now is modeled after a similar program in Seattle. It’ll use $14 million over a 12-month period to target a specific area, starting with the central city. That will include downtown Portland, Old Town and portions of the central east side.
kptv.com
Portland city worker strike continues ahead of weekend mediation
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It has been two days since about 600 Portland city employees began a strike demanding better pay. The workers striking include those who treat and maintain roads, sewage treatment and management, and those who work in the city’s parks department, all represented by local 483.
kptv.com
Portland Business Alliance poll: Homelessness and crime remain among biggest issues
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Business Alliance released the results of a recent poll Thursday revealing reduced rates of voter pessimism, but a consistent worry about homelessness, crime and trust in the government. PBA conducts a poll every year to track the changes over time and understand the concerns...
kptv.com
Large fire engulfs home, cars in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a large house fire that spread to cars early Saturday morning in southeast Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to the 10900 block of Southeast Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the garage of the house. It also spread to cars in the driveway. They said everyone made it out of the house safely.
kptv.com
Man found dead in bar parking lot after SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot of a bar in southeast Portland early Saturday morning. PPB said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the parking lot of Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar...
kptv.com
Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block...
kptv.com
Gresham family asks for public’s help finding 22-year-old missing for 2 months
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - More than two months after she went missing in Southeast Portland, 22-year-old Kristin Smith’s family is holding onto hope she’ll be found. “It’s quite like a piece of you is missing that’s really the only way you can describe it,” Hailey Smith, Kristin’s sister, said.
kptv.com
Oregon National Guard troops return home after nearly a year in Poland
CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - More than 120 Oregon National Guard soldiers who’ve been serving in Poland in support of U.S. NATO allies are home. The men and women are part of Charlie Company, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment. They mobilized in Jan. 2022 for their nearly year-long deployment. As...
kptv.com
Man found injured after being shot, knife fight in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was taken to the hospital hours after being shot and in a knife fight Saturday morning in southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast Belmont Street and Southeast Second Avenue. They said a caller noticed someone in that area who was shot. Officers found a man who was injured and taken to the hospital with injuries he is expected to survive.
kptv.com
Narcan donated to Washougal School District by nonprofit
WASHOUGAL Wash. (KPTV) – As the number of overdose deaths among young people rise, nonprofit HarborPath is working to make Naloxone, otherwise known as Narcan, accessible to those who might need it. That includes recently donating the life-saving drug to Washougal School District. “We’ve had many conversations with our...
kptv.com
Lebanon man dies after driving off road, hitting tree in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Lebanon man was killed after driving his car off the road and hitting a tree on Saturday night on Highway 99 in Marion County. Oregon State Police said just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a single-car crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. They learned a car was traveling southbound near Perkins Road Northeast, when the driver crossed the centerline, went into a ditch and hit a tree.
kptv.com
Suspect in stolen front loader tries to steal Portland ATM
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person tried to break into or steal an ATM with a stolen front loader in northwest Portland on Friday morning, according to police. At about 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Northwest Raleigh Street after someone reported seeing a suspect trying to move an ATM with the heavy machinery. When police arrived, they saw the suspect jump into a pickup and escape.
kptv.com
2 women face drunk-driving charges after 2 wrong-way crashes on I-5 in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two women are facing drunk-driving charges after two separate but nearby crashes on Interstate 5 in Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 1 a.m., police responded to the report of a wrong-way driver heading south. While officers were on their...
kptv.com
Missing 5-year-old autistic boy found safe
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Department says a missing 5-year-old autistic boy with limited verbal ability has been found safe after going missing Friday afternoon. MCSO says Sage, 5, went missing around 2:55 p.m. near Silver Falls Dr NE and Seminole Rd NE, outside...
kptv.com
Logs fall off truck closing Salem street near I-5
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Mission Street at I-5 eastbound was down to one lane in Salem after a log truck lost its load Friday afternoon. At 4 p.m., the Salem Police Department said on Twitter that the road had been cleared and all lanes were open again. This is developing...
kptv.com
Lake Oswego hosts charity swim for beloved alum with ALS
LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - Swimming for a good cause at Lake Oswego High Friday night as the Lakers’ swim and football teams came together to raise money for a legendary alum who serves as an inspiration to so many. The Lake Oswego High School swim team hosted its...
kptv.com
2-vehicle crash injures 3 on SE Stark, police investigating
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Stark Street in east Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. At about 5 p.m., police responded to SE Stark Street and Southeast 146th Avenue after reports of the...
kptv.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Just before 3 a.m., deputies responded to a crash on Southeast Orient Drive, near the intersection with Southeast 292nd Place. The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.
