Fairfax Prosecutors Are Recommending Fewer Detentions For Non-Violent Offenses. Here’s What That Means In Practice

After A Strangely Strong 2022, D.C. Officials Warn Of Uncertain Fiscal Future For City
D.C. officials told lawmakers this week that the city saw an $834 million budget surplus at the end of the 2022 fiscal year, but also warned of possible economic and fiscal uncertainties in the coming years — much of them potentially fueled by declines in office use and commercial property values in downtown D.C.
Safer Roads Ahead In Prince George’s County With USDOT Money From Infrastructure Bill
More than 100 people a year have died on Prince George’s County roads in each of the past five years. The county has long been the region’s leader in traffic deaths. Meanwhile, 43,000 people died on American roads in 2021, a 16-year-high. The U.S. Department of Transportation calls...
Metro Workers Grapple With Safety After Recent Shootings
Metro is mourning the death of one of its own this week. A Metro power worker, Robert Cunningham, was killed Wednesday trying to stop a man from shooting more people on the Potomac Avenue station platform. But the concerns about guns and safety on Metro have grown with operators heroically getting people out of harm’s way during shootings at Metro Center and on the 54 bus in recent weeks. Metro had a 33% increase in violent crimes in 2022.
Prince George’s County Officer Who Fatally Shot Handcuffed Man To Face Trial
The Prince George’s County police officer Corporal Michael Owen is going to trial for second-degree murder on Monday, according to State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. Owen shot William Green six times in January 2020 while he was handcuffed in the front seat of a police cruiser. The Washington Post...
GOP-Led House Will Vote To Overturn D.C. Bills On Non-Citizen Voting And Criminal Code Overhaul
Republican leaders say the House of Representatives will vote next week to overturn a pair of bills passed by the D.C. Council, one that would allow non-citizens vote in local elections starting in 2024 and another that overhauls the city’s century-old criminal code. The move to overturn the two...
Metro Employee Killed While Trying To Stop Shooter At Potomac Avenue Metro Station
A Metro employee was shot and killed and three others were left injured in a shooting on Wednesday morning at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Southeast D.C. The alleged shooter was taken into custody, and on Wednesday night the Metropolitan Police Department identified him as Isaiah Trotman, 31, of Southeast. He has been charged with first-degree murder while armed, kidnapping while armed, and assault with a dangerous weapon. Police say they continue searching for a possible motive.
Bowser Appoints New 911 Agency Director
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has appointed a new acting director for the Office of Unified Communications (OUC). The appointee, Heather McGaffin, was most recently deputy director for the agency and first joined OUC in 2020 as chief of special operations and investigations. Bowser’s announcement Friday follows a months-long search for...
Montgomery County Issues Grants To Faith Organizations For Protection Against Hate Crimes
Montgomery County has opened $800,000 in grants for faith-based organized and other nonprofits to increase security measures, after a spate of hate crimes in recent months. “We’ve had so many deeply disturbing incidents that’s it’s hard not to act,” County Executive Marc Elrich said at a press conference highlighting the grants on Monday morning. “It is really unfortunate that we’re doing this. If you think about this money, where it could’ve [gone]; into feeding programs in Montgomery County or rental assistance in Montgomery County…instead we’re diverting resources to protect people from people who are just driven by hate. That’s a sad commentary on where this is, but we have to fight.”
This Spanish-Language Literacy Center Just Opened Three New Classes In The D.C. Region
This story was produced by El Tiempo Latino. La puedes leer en español aquí. When Mario Gamboa arrived in the United States, he did not know that three months later his mission would be to help hundreds of Latinos come out of the illiteracy tunnel. He, a Peruvian soldier with a background in software engineering, just wanted to work and start a small business.
D.C.’s Troubled Crime Lab Won’t Be Accredited Until At Least 2024
The lab lost accreditation in 2021, and has been struggling to address a range of issues. D.C.’s beleaguered crime lab isn’t set to regain its accreditation until at least 2024, continuing a messy saga of mistakes costing the city money and potentially compromising investigations. The Department of Forensic...
What You Need To Know About The Region’s Streateries
In 2019, the final year of our pre-COVID innocence, the option to eat our restaurant food outdoors existed – but it was typically limited to patios or restaurant roof decks. But nearly three full years later, we’ve learned that another perfectly viable place to eat restaurant food is in the road, where people used to drive or park their cars. Adapting to the circumstances, restaurants looking to stay afloat breathed life into the streatery. Part street, part eatery, the setup let diners salvage something of a dining experience while trying to avoid our new mystery virus.
D.C. Council Calls For Big Increase In Number Of Electric Vehicle Chargers By 2027
The D.C. Council is aiming to prepare the District for the not-so-distant electric vehicle future. All 13 council members have signed on to a bill that would require the District Department of Transportation to install at least 7,500 public charging stations by the end of 2027. Currently, the District is home to more than 5,000 electric vehicles, but only about 250 public chargers, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles and DDOT. Car buyers often cite charging as a top concern about electric vehicle ownership. Meanwhile, the regional Transportation Planning Board has said the region needs 90% of vehicles to be electric by 2040 in order to meet climate goals.
Police Charge Driver In Death Of Two Homeless Advocates Hit While Walking At Hains Point
A D.C. man has been charged with negligent homicide for allegedly hitting two pedestrians as they walked at Hains Point in April 2021, killing them. The U.S. Park Police announced that Melvin D. Conley, 61, was arrested Tuesday had his first court appearance on Wednesday. The incident drew attention because...
10 Ideas For Joe Biden’s D.C. License Plate, Since ‘Taxation Without Representation’ Is Missing
In yet another attack on D.C. statehood from our besuited federal neighbors, it appears Joe Biden is forgoing the city’s classic “End Taxation Without Representation” license plates. Axios DC reported on ‘Plategate’ Wednesday, saying it reviewed more than a years’ worth of video footage of the presidential...
4 Local Trips To Get You Through The Rest Of D.C. Winter
In case you missed it, National Plan for Vacation Day just passed, and there’s a federal holiday on the horizon. If that isn’t enough to get your winter trip planning into high gear, maybe a few easy and accessible trip ideas from the D.C. region can help get you there.
Coachella Sues Moechella Creators Over Alleged Trademark Infringement
The musical festival Coachella is suing the two local artists behind the creation of Moechella — D.C.’s go-go music protest on 14th and U Streets — over alleged trademark infringement. The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, says Moechella’s organizer, Justin “Yaddiya” Johnson, and Kelsye Adams, the executive director...
The 11 Best Stargazing Spots Near D.C.
In an urban environment like D.C., it’s hard to catch a glimpse of cosmic curiosities like the green comet expected to be visible in this part of the world this week, the Milky Way, or just your favorite constellation. But there are some spots in the Maryland and Virginia suburbs that experts say offer up some great views, and several places also host special events for all your stargazing needs. Looking to see the stars in D.C. proper? Scroll to the bottom for a few alternative ways to check out the night sky.
A D.C. Poet Is Up For A Grammy In The New Spoken Word Category
When the 65th annual Grammy Awards air on Sunday, there will be a new category announced under the spoken word umbrella: Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. And followers of D.C.’s literary scene may recognize one name among the five nominees in the new category: E. Ethelbert Miller. Miller, 72,...
Halal Taco Favorite La Tingeria Lines Up First D.C. Location
It’s recently been a bit “overwhelming” in a good way for La Tingeria chef/owner David Andres Peña — kind of like staring down a heaping plate of his famed halal queso birria tacos. Why? Well, he’s been finalizing a contract to open the first D.C....
‘He Took My Baby:’ Karon Blake’s Mother Speaks Out About The 13-Year-Old’s Killing
Signs commemorating 13-year-old Karon Blake at the site in Brookland where he was shot and killed. Londen Blake paused for a while and took several deep breaths before she began speaking. She stood at a podium before a group of reporters in a conference room at the offices of The Cochran Firm, the legal firm representing her. She dressed in black, wearing a necklace with a photo of her child, 13-year-old Karon Blake.
