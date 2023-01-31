Fairfax Prosecutors Are Recommending Fewer Detentions For Non-Violent Offenses. Here’s What That Means In Practice

Montgomery County has opened $800,000 in grants for faith-based organized and other nonprofits to increase security measures, after a spate of hate crimes in recent months. “We’ve had so many deeply disturbing incidents that’s it’s hard not to act,” County Executive Marc Elrich said at a press conference highlighting the grants on Monday morning. “It is really unfortunate that we’re doing this. If you think about this money, where it could’ve [gone]; into feeding programs in Montgomery County or rental assistance in Montgomery County…instead we’re diverting resources to protect people from people who are just driven by hate. That’s a sad commentary on where this is, but we have to fight.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO