via.news
CBOE Is 9% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 9.04% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:10 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, CBOE (VIX) is $19.71. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.68% up from its 52-week low and 47.84% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 9.4% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, Palladium (PA) is $1,633.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 2496, 99.99% below its average volume of 5341379246.24. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed
It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Suffers Largest Daily Plunge Since November to Sink Below $22.6K as Fed Meeting Looms
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin dipped below $22,600 at one point Monday to record its biggest single-day percentage loss since early November when the FTX meltdown sent the crypto market reeling. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was...
Business Insider
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says
Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 7.27% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,526.50. Regarding S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.79% up from its 52-week low and 0.97%...
via.news
IBOVESPA Bullish By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 6.93% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,634.47. Concerning IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.23% up from its 52-week low and 7.39% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
Platinum Futures Bearish By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 9.6% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:53 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, Platinum (PL) is $1,002.80. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 16042, 99.99% below its average volume of 11542045976.11. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
USD/EUR Drops By 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.97% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:07 EST on Thursday, 2 February, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.91. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.448% up from its 52-week low and 13.309% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Is 11% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 11.46% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,838.33. Concerning HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 49.61% up from its 52-week low and 12.82% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 6% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6.4% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 2 February, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,418.68. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 29.97% up from its 52-week low and 1.25% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
NYSE FANG Over 15% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 15.36% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Wednesday, 1 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,309.09. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.55% up from its 52-week low and 0.31% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Is 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 15.46% in 5 sessions from $0.33 at -15.46, to $0.28 at 19:27 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 2% to $11,816.32, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Nikkei 225 Is 5% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.22% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Tuesday, 31 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,504.43. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.44% up from its 52-week low and 5.88% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is 23% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) slid by a staggering 23.14% in 10 sessions from $20.14 at 2023-01-17, to $15.48 at 13:58 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.12% to $11,521.63, following the last session’s downward trend. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’s...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Bullish By 15% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 15.98% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:13 EST on Thursday, 2 February, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $12,046.50. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1336215000, 78.83% below its average volume of 6314775477.79. About NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
investing.com
Gold prices muted as Fed week kicks off
Investing.com -- Gold prices kept to a tight range on Monday as traders hunkered down in anticipation of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with focus also remaining on any signs of slowing economic growth across the globe. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a relatively...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin breaks US$24,000 ceiling after Fed says ‘disinflationary process’ started in U.S. economy
Bitcoin rose above US$24,000 for the first time since mid-August in Thursday morning trading in Asia before sliding back slightly. It gained along with Ether and most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by the expected 25 basis points overnight and Fed chair Jerome Powell said the “disinflationary process” has started in the economy. U.S. equities gained on the comments, also encouraged by a better-than-expected growth forecast at social media platform Meta Platforms Inc. Dogecoin was the only token in the top 10 to fall, but it held gains for the week.
Morgan Stanley’s chief strategist thinks investors are in for a bumpy ride after they realize there’s no more Fed rate cut ‘heroin’
“Once people realize the Fed’s not cutting rates—there’s no more heroin, so to speak—then we’re going to price the fundamentals, which are clearly deteriorating in our view,” Wilson told CNBC Tuesday.
