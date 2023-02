Live Jazz night, presented by The Jam Session, is hosted every Tuesday night from 7 pm to 9 pm at the Masonic Temple in Sag Harbor. Enjoy some of the best live Jazz on Long Island with new featured artists each week with their fantastic house band accompaniment. Spaces fill quickly, so be sure to arrive when the doors open at 6:30 pm.

