Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
John Cena Locked In For Major WrestleMania Match
Austin Theory has been throwing shade at John Cena for a while now. Fans previously compared their physique many times, and Theory has also started a few promos with Cena’s trademarked “The Champ Is Here,” lines. Obviously, fans have paid attention to those hints. John Cena is...
bodyslam.net
Why The Usos May Not Appear At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE Elimination Chamber is set to take place on February 18th, 2023 from the Centre Bell arena in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The show will be headlined by the two Elimination Chamber matches, one for the United States Championship and the other to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. Apart from this, the biggest focal point of the show will be the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
bodyslam.net
John Cena Continues To Mentor Seth Rollins Despite Not Always Being Around
John Cena made an appearance on the December 30 episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. The match ended with Owens successfully pinning one of their opponents and securing the win for their team.
bodyslam.net
WWE 2K23’s Universe Mode Will Have More Storyline Control Than Ever
The WWE Universe Mode is the wrestling game’s season mode and is equivalent to season gameplay found in other sports games. The mode allows players to create shows, and superstars, battle through legends and stars and win championships and accolades. Over the last few years, the Universe mode has...
bodyslam.net
ProSouth Wrestling Destiny Results (1/27/23)
ProSouth Wrestling held its Destiny event on January 27 from the ProSouth Arena in Piedmont, AL. You can read the full results for the show below. -Unified All-Out Championship: Aaron Dallas (c) defeats Shoota Gabe. – KJ Impala def. Shalonce Royal. – Shean Christopher (w/ Ravenna Vein) def. Julius Pryor.
bodyslam.net
NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo Results (2/5/23)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night two of its New Beginning in Sapporo event on February 5 from Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center Hokkai Kitayel. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – United Empire (Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, TJP & Francesco Akira) def....
bodyslam.net
AEW Hires New Director Of Community Engagement
Apart from professional wrestling, AEW has branched into various avenues, including television, social welfare and many other aspects. Thus, AEW is more or less going in a solid direction according to fans. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW has hired Katelyn Borden as the Director of Community...
bodyslam.net
AEW Considered Using A Mechanical Snake For Jake Roberts
AEW discussed an outside the box idea for Jake “The Snake” Roberts in the company. While speaking on The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, Jake Roberts revealed that AEW discussed having Roberts use a mechanical snake. However, the idea was scrapped due to its price tag. “To have...
bodyslam.net
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Down This Week
The preliminary viewership for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is in. SpoilerTV reports that the February 3 episode of WWE SmackDown drew 2.263 million viewers in the preliminary number. The preliminary viewership is down from last Friday, which drew 2.433 million viewers in preliminary numbers. This week’s...
bodyslam.net
AJPW Excite Series: Excite MANIAx Results (2/4/23)
All Japan Pro Wrestling held night one of its AJPW Excite Series 2023: Excite MANIAx event on February 4 from Esforta Arena Hachioji Subarena in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on AJPW TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Gungnir Of Anarchy (Ryuki Honda &...
bodyslam.net
Roxanne Perez Discusses Appearing On Total Divas As A Teenager
Prior to debuting in NXT last year, Roxanne Perez was part of ROH, where she was the ROH Women’s Champion. Clearly, the young WWE Superstar had a knack for the business. While speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, the NXT Women’s Champion talked about a clip that has been making rounds on social media. In the clip, a 13-year-old Roxanne Perez could be seen interacting with many WWE Superstars.
bodyslam.net
News on ROH Television Tapings
Nearly a year after the announcement of AEW owner Tony Khan’s acquisition of Ring of Honor, and a few weeks after Khan’s announcement that TV would come in the new year, streaming on Honor Club, we now have some dates starting to firm up. According to Fightful Select,...
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Strongly Hints That AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 Will Be Held In Las Vegas On Memorial Day Weekend
It looks like AEW will continue to hold their traditional venues for certain shows on their calendar. Since 2019, AEW Double or Nothing has been held during Memorial Day weekend and in the two non-COVID years (2019 and 2022), the event has taken place in Las Vegas. Now, it strongly...
bodyslam.net
Shane McMahon Was Not Happy He Wasn’t Told About Stephanie McMahon And Triple H’s Relationship
Shane McMahon was not happy of being left out. There were numerous rumors that Shane McMahon had a problem with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s relationship over the years. He appeared in an interview with Hall of Famer Mick Foley on the Tell All podcast a few years ago to address the matter.
bodyslam.net
Keith Lee Is Off AEW TV To Sell Cinderblock Attack From Swerve Strickland
Keith Lee’s WWE release came as a surprise to fans, but they were even more shocked when he didn’t immediately show up in AEW. That AEW debut eventually came for Keith Lee, and he quickly formed a team with Swerve Strickland that has since disintegrated. The Wrestling Observer...
bodyslam.net
Randy Orton Appears In Good Spirits Despite WWE Hiatus
Randy Orton will always be regarded as one of the best generational talents to compete in WWE. Carrying on the legacy of his father and grandfather, the Viper has been a cornerstone for the company for twenty years. However, Orton has been absent from WWE television programming for a long time now, but doesn’t look to have lost touch with fitness in the latest photo.
bodyslam.net
Watch: Cody Rhodes Throws Beer In Seth Rollins’ Face During WWE Live Event
Upon his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly engaged in a heated feud with Seth Rollins. Their three encounters were highly entertaining, with Rhodes coming out on top in each match, defeating Rollins. In fact, the two would revisit their rivalry once again during the Royal Rumble...
bodyslam.net
WWE Road To WrestleMania SuperShow Results (2/4/23)
WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event live event on February 4 from Columbus Civic Center in Columbus, OH. You can read the full results for the show below. – Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa defeated Butch & Ridge Holland. – Candice LeRae defeated Piper Niven. – Braun Strowman...
bodyslam.net
Live SmackDown Results – 2/3/23 – Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier And Tag Title Tournament Continues
Tonight’s SmackDown is a loaded one as we will see a tag team title tournament concluding, with there also being an Elimination Chamber qualifier for the Women’s Chamber at the event. Roman Reigns has also been advertised for tonight as we will see the fallout from the 2023...
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Says Logan Paul Doesn’t Want To Be A Pro Wrestler, He Wants To Be Famous
The WWE Universe was shocked to see Logan Paul back in the ring just three months after suffering multiple serious knee injuries in his WWE Universal Title match with Roman Reigns at the 2022 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Seth Rollins, who spent 37 minutes in the ring before...
Comments / 0