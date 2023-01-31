ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

WAFB

Man wanted for St. Gabriel shooting, officials say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department are searching for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police identified the suspect as Jontae Davon Miley, of Baton Rouge. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a shooting in progress...
SAINT GABRIEL, LA
theadvocate.com

Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Baton Rouge, State Police say

A man was arrested in a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Baton Rouge Saturday, State Police said. According to LSP spokesman Christian Reed, Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47, was headed north on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he struck 58-year-old Prairieville resident Bret Millet as he stood in the roadway for reasons still under investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tourcounsel.com

Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish identified, police say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Gabriel Police Department has identified a body after it was found in a ditch on Friday, Feb. 3. According to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., a request was made for the coroner’s office to come out to Highway 74 and Railroad Street. Ambeau said that a detective found the body of a male in a ditch. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure

BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Investigation that Located $40k Worth of Fentanyl, Other Drugs, and Firearms

Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Investigation that Located $40k Worth of Fentanyl, Other Drugs, and Firearms. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) reported that over the month of January, EBRSO Narcotics with the assistance of DEA Baton Rouge conducted an investigation into Frank Beauchamp who is suspected to be a local street-level narcotics distributor.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Woman jailed for allegedly scamming elderly Opelousas victim out of $61k

News release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”
OPELOUSAS, LA

