Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two people caught night hunting in Acadiana, both charged
A Lake Arthur man and woman were cited for alleged hunting and fishing violations in Jefferson Davis Parish.
Man wanted for St. Gabriel shooting, officials say
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department are searching for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police identified the suspect as Jontae Davon Miley, of Baton Rouge. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a shooting in progress...
One killed in crash on I-10 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette
One man is dead following a crash on I-10 late last night, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
wbrz.com
Trial for Oscar Lozada, man accused of murdering wife in 2011, set to begin Monday
BATON ROUGE - Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the trial of Oscar Lozada, who is accused of killing and dismembering his wife in 2011. It's been 12 years since Brusly high school teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada went missing. Her husband Oscar Lozada is accused of her murder....
Another Franklin, Louisiana Man Arrested for a Shooting
Franklin Police nab another shooting suspect.
Louisiana man found dead in Westlake home
A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.
theadvocate.com
Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Baton Rouge, State Police say
A man was arrested in a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Baton Rouge Saturday, State Police said. According to LSP spokesman Christian Reed, Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47, was headed north on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he struck 58-year-old Prairieville resident Bret Millet as he stood in the roadway for reasons still under investigation.
tourcounsel.com
Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
stmarynow.com
JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge
If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
theadvocate.com
Man arrested in deadly botched robbery at Baton Rouge apartment complex, police say
Authorities arrested a man they say is responsible for a robbery attempt that ended in the death of a 21-year-old man at an apartment complex last December, Baton Rouge police said. Jeremiah Hayes, 23, was arrested Friday and booked on one count of first-degree murder. He is accused of shooting...
brproud.com
Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish identified, police say
ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Gabriel Police Department has identified a body after it was found in a ditch on Friday, Feb. 3. According to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., a request was made for the coroner’s office to come out to Highway 74 and Railroad Street. Ambeau said that a detective found the body of a male in a ditch. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.
Female prisoner escapes during transfer, soon recaptured in Cottonport
Deputies of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport, La. reported the escape of a female offender being transported to DC-3 around 1:15 a.m.
Motorcyclist dead following Friday night crash on I-10
Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-10 West near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette on Feb, 3 around 9:30 p.m.
theadvocate.com
'His last ride': A Youngsville family, a tragic death, and the brotherhood of truckers
Escorted by Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies, the procession of 18-wheelers slowly made its way down Pinhook Road on Saturday afternoon. There were more than 25 of them, and as they turned onto University Avenue, all traffic stopped, cars pulled over and bystanders watched in silence. When the procession passed TA...
Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor
Jeffery Istre, an oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent.
Colorado woman arrested in St. Landry Parish on exploitation of the infirmed charges
A Colorado woman was arrested in St. Landry Parish on charges of exploitation of the infirmed that allegedly stem back to 2020.
wbrz.com
Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure
BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Investigation that Located $40k Worth of Fentanyl, Other Drugs, and Firearms
Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Investigation that Located $40k Worth of Fentanyl, Other Drugs, and Firearms. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) reported that over the month of January, EBRSO Narcotics with the assistance of DEA Baton Rouge conducted an investigation into Frank Beauchamp who is suspected to be a local street-level narcotics distributor.
kadn.com
Woman jailed for allegedly scamming elderly Opelousas victim out of $61k
News release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”
Comments / 0