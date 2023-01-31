Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Wenatchee Teen Pleads Guilty to East Wenatchee Shooting in 2021
A Wenatchee teen will be charged as an adult for his role in a gang-related East Wenatchee shooting back in 2021. On June 5, 2021, witnesses saw 16-year-old Angel Eduardo Montes shoot into an SUV on 9th St. NE and N Baker Ave, injuring a passenger in the leg. The...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake woman charged with selling stolen power tools online
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake woman is accused of stealing power tools from a local store and selling them on Facebook. Brittney M. Watson, 33, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree trafficking in stolen property and third degree theft in connection to her arrest on Wednesday.
Case of 2 Moses Lake men killed by homemade explosives hours apart remains unsolved
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people were killed by explosions 10 hours apart in Grant County 14 years ago. One man, William Arleigh Walker, 69, was found dead from severe trauma to his neck and chest in his shop outside Moses Lake, Undersheriff John Turley said. The next day,...
ifiberone.com
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of Waterville woman
WENATCHEE — A 22-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to a woman found dead in 2020 near Wenatchee. Julius Ceballos pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault. Ceballos was initially charged with first-degree murder but the charges were lessened as part of a plea agreement.
kpq.com
Victims Involved in Two Fatal Wenatchee Fires Identified
Two victims involved in two separate fatal fires in Wenatchee have been identified. The woman involved in the mobile home park fire on the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue Wednesday morning was identified to be 45-year-old Shanna Rice. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says Rice tried to get out...
KXLY
Man killed in car crash near Quincy, Washington
QUINCY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed in a car crash near Quincy Thursday night. GCSO says they responded to a crash at Winchester Road Northwest near Quincy. They said the driver was heading north on Winchester Road when they were unable to turn, which led to the car rolling over.
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for assault, abuse in Grant County
A man has been arrested in Grant County after assaulting a woman at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake. According to deputies, the man held a pair of scissors to the woman's throat and choked her before she escaped and called 911.
ifiberone.com
Woman who died in mobile home fire in Wenatchee identified
WENATCHEE — The Chelan County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a Wednesday mobile home fire in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told Newsradio 560 KPQ that 45-year-old Shanna Rice died in the fire in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Rice had tried to get out of the home while her significant other had carried his disabled brother to safety.
ifiberone.com
Woman awaiting trial in Douglas County vehicular assault case dies
WATERVILLE — Prosecutors have closed a vehicular assault and DUI case in Douglas County after the defendant died last month. Linnea Fahrnkopf died Dec. 13 in Montana at the age of 39. A death certificate was filed in Douglas County Superior Court on Jan. 12 and the case was officially closed on Jan. 23.
Murder charge dropped in death of woman left outside in frigid cold for hours
“We do not do trial by ambush.”
nbcrightnow.com
Retired K9 from Grant County dies due to health complications
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - In an announcement Friday, Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) announced the passing of retired K9, Grizzly, the first K9 brought to the force after the unit was restarted in 2016, serving for three years before retiring to the life of a family lap dog. According to...
Grant County Driver Dies After Rolling Truck Near Quincy
It is not known if wearing a seatbelt would have saved the driver's life, but not wearing one contributed to their death. Image shows curve where speeding truck went off road. Around 11:20 PM Thursday night, February 2nd, Grant County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 10000 block of Winchester Road Northwest for a report of an accident.
Kennewick man identified as Richland shooting victim. Woman accused of opening fire
Officers are still searching for another man in connection with the deadly shooting.
ifiberone.com
Woman dies in early Wednesday morning mobile home fire in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A woman died in a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning in Wenatchee. Wenatchee Valley firefighters responded just after 3 a.m. Wednesday to the reported fire at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee police and a Chelan County deputy, who...
ifiberone.com
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
kpq.com
Three Building Fires, One Death Inside 13 Hours In Wenatchee Valley
There were a total of three building fires in less than 13 hours between Tuesday afternoon and overnight Wednesday morning in the Wenatchee area. One person is dead from a fire at mobile home park in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue. Wenatchee Valley Fire crews were called to...
kpq.com
Badger Mountain Murder Suspect Faces 13 Charges
The murder suspect involved in the fatal shooting on Badger Mountain Road is facing 13 charges after his first appearance in Douglas County Superior Court Wednesday. Charges against 27-year-old Dalton Scott Potter include first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, several charges of domestic violence against the victim, and two counts of intimidating witnesses among other charges.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake Police say they're looking for suspect who went on spending spree with dropped debit card
MOSES LAKE - 'Sisterly love' will likely result in 'justice served' for a Moses Lake woman who reportedly decided to go on a spending spree with a dropped debit card that wasn't hers last week. iFIBER ONE News saw a post by Josie Perez on social media about the debit...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake hotel sold to company building Chipotle and Mod Pizza restaurants across street
The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Moses Lake is under new ownership. The 3-story, 84-room hotel was sold to Hogback Development of Yakima. Hogback happens to also own the building that will soon house Chipotle and MOD Pizza across the street off Maiers Road. "We are excited to...
ifiberone.com
Local man scores $200,000 in lottery win from ticket purchased at East Wenatchee tobacco store
EAST WENATCHE - A six-figure lottery win in East Wenatchee gave one local man a reason to celebrate this week. Michael V. recently bought a Powerball ticket from Discount Tobacco and Beverage on Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee. Michael won $200,000 and claimed his win on Thursday, according to...
