ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests

Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Education officials worry Ohio voucher expansion will come at expense of full public school funding

The education community in Ohio is encouraged by the governor’s support of public school funding, but see red flags when it comes to increased private school vouchers, warning that they hinder Ohio’s Full School Funding Plan. Gov. Mike DeWine’s announced his planned budget asks on Wednesday during his State of the State address, including boosts […] The post Education officials worry Ohio voucher expansion will come at expense of full public school funding appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
cleveland.com

How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
rossford.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with identifying sections of the OAC that are no longer…
OHIO STATE
acluohio.org

HB 458: What Changed and Why Does it Harm Ohio Voters?

On January 6, Governor DeWine signed HB 458 into law, radically altering Ohio elections – and not for the better. This legislation contains many changes detrimental to election accessibility and thus the power of Ohio voters. The new anti-voter law:. Forces in-person voters to use an unexpired photo ID...
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Steve Stivers: New distracted driving law will make Ohio safer

Earlier this month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288, which prohibits the use of electronic wireless communication devices while operating a vehicle. I applaud Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Legislature for taking a necessary stand against a deadly issue for our state: distracted driving. The new law goes...
OHIO STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio lawmakers miss cutoff to put 60% question on May ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio state lawmakers missed their deadline Wednesday for getting a measure on May ballots that would make it harder to amend the state Constitution. No action was planned on the deadline Wednesday. The resolution was a priority for some members of the fractured House Republican caucus and backed by GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.

(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020. “The primary responsibilities of the legal system are to promote public safety and to provide for justice....
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes new $2,500 tax deduction for parents, exemptions for baby essentials

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing new tax cuts for parents, he announced Tuesday while rolling out his new two-year state budget plan. DeWine said he wants to adopt a new state income-tax deduction worth $2,500 per child and eliminate the state sales tax for “critical infant supplies,” including diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers and safety equipment.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

ODNR tackles fracking on public lands

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With fracking soon becoming a reality in Ohio state parks and forests, the public had a chance to voice their concerns this morning during a commission meeting of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). At the meeting, activists and people who enjoy public parks statewide asked the commission to add […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the […] The post Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Angling for appeal? Householder attorneys go after judge in corruption trial

CINCINNATI — There has been speculation since the start of a massive public corruption trial that lawyers for the main defendant — former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder — were banking on getting any conviction tossed out on appeal. There might have been evidence of that on Tuesday when one of the attorneys took the […] The post Angling for appeal? Householder attorneys go after judge in corruption trial appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio hands out final round of demolition grants

The DeWine administration is handing out $54.5 million to fund demolition projects around Ohio. The money comes from a $150 million revitalization program set up in the 2021 budget. Friday’s announcement covers nearly 600 sites in 15 counties. The majority of those projects are vacant single family homes — many in Montgomery and Trumbull counties. […] The post Ohio hands out final round of demolition grants appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy