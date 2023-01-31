Read full article on original website
cleveland.com
How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
rossford.com
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with identifying sections of the OAC that are no longer…
acluohio.org
HB 458: What Changed and Why Does it Harm Ohio Voters?
On January 6, Governor DeWine signed HB 458 into law, radically altering Ohio elections – and not for the better. This legislation contains many changes detrimental to election accessibility and thus the power of Ohio voters. The new anti-voter law:. Forces in-person voters to use an unexpired photo ID...
Ohio must act to stop Nazi indoctrination masquerading as homeschooling curriculum
I read with shock and revulsion the report of literal -- and so far permitted -- 1930s- and 1940s-based German Nazi indoctrination passing as homeschooling in Upper Sandusky, Ohio (“Ohio couple running a neo-Nazi homeschool group,” Jan. 31). This is another confirmation of the radical right-wing course of the state. It is 2023, not 1939.
Lima News
Steve Stivers: New distracted driving law will make Ohio safer
Earlier this month, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288, which prohibits the use of electronic wireless communication devices while operating a vehicle. I applaud Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Legislature for taking a necessary stand against a deadly issue for our state: distracted driving. The new law goes...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio lawmakers miss cutoff to put 60% question on May ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio state lawmakers missed their deadline Wednesday for getting a measure on May ballots that would make it harder to amend the state Constitution. No action was planned on the deadline Wednesday. The resolution was a priority for some members of the fractured House Republican caucus and backed by GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
What is P-EBT and who qualifies for it in Ohio?
Some Ohio schools and children may be eligible to receive P-EBT benefits.
Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.
(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020. “The primary responsibilities of the legal system are to promote public safety and to provide for justice....
Groundhog Day 2023: Did Ohio’s Buckeye Chuck see his shadow?
MARION, Ohio – Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s prognosticating groundhog, says Ohio will have six more weeks of winter weather. Legend is if the groundhog sees his shadow, he returns to his burrow to wait out six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck sent a signal Thursday. He wouldn’t even...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes new $2,500 tax deduction for parents, exemptions for baby essentials
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing new tax cuts for parents, he announced Tuesday while rolling out his new two-year state budget plan. DeWine said he wants to adopt a new state income-tax deduction worth $2,500 per child and eliminate the state sales tax for “critical infant supplies,” including diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers and safety equipment.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
ODNR tackles fracking on public lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With fracking soon becoming a reality in Ohio state parks and forests, the public had a chance to voice their concerns this morning during a commission meeting of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). At the meeting, activists and people who enjoy public parks statewide asked the commission to add […]
wyso.org
Ohio officials react to reports of Nazi homeschooling group in Upper Sandusky
A Nazi homeschooling group is being run by a couple out of Upper Sandusky in northwest Ohio, according to reporting from Vice and HuffPost. The detailed reporting from those outlets said the group has 2,500 members in search of “Nazi-approved material” for their home-schooled children. The reports have...
Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the […] The post Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
A bombshell about the AFL-CIO gets dropped in the Larry Householder corruption case: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The leader of the Ohio AFL-CIO is aiming to keep himself off the witness stand at the criminal trial of Ohio’s former Speaker of the House. We’re talking about why he doesn’t want to testify in Larry Householder’s trial on Today in Ohio.
Angling for appeal? Householder attorneys go after judge in corruption trial
CINCINNATI — There has been speculation since the start of a massive public corruption trial that lawyers for the main defendant — former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder — were banking on getting any conviction tossed out on appeal. There might have been evidence of that on Tuesday when one of the attorneys took the […] The post Angling for appeal? Householder attorneys go after judge in corruption trial appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost among GOP officials to warn CVS, Walgreens against sending abortion pills in mail
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost signed a letter sent to CVS and Walgreens arguing that the companies’ plans to send abortion pills through the mail is illegal under state and federal law. Yost joined 19 other Republican attorneys general in sending the letters, written after...
Ohio hands out final round of demolition grants
The DeWine administration is handing out $54.5 million to fund demolition projects around Ohio. The money comes from a $150 million revitalization program set up in the 2021 budget. Friday’s announcement covers nearly 600 sites in 15 counties. The majority of those projects are vacant single family homes — many in Montgomery and Trumbull counties. […] The post Ohio hands out final round of demolition grants appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
