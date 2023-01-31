Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Makes Bold Statement On Twitter After Bloodline Betrayal At Royal Rumble
WWE star is clearly done with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, as he showed off a photo on Twitter of exactly how he feels!. Sami Zayn has broken his Twitter silence after the shocking conclusion to the Royal Rumble featuring the major storyline angle between him, the Bloodline and Kevin Owens.
PWMania
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
wrestletalk.com
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
bodyslam.net
NWA Powerrr LIVE Results – 1/31/23
NWA Powerrr Live (1/31) NWA US Tag Team Titles: Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) def. The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) Psycho Love (Angelina Love & Fodder) brawl with Kamille & Thom Latimer. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and Matt Cardona sign the contract for...
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Discusses WWE Trashing 24/7 Title, Possibly Wrestling In NJPW, The Bella Twins's Raw XXX Criticism, & More! - Exclusive
There is only one woman who can say she has been in every women's WWE Royal Rumble match ever, and that woman is Dana Brooke. While she may have come up short, yet again, in 2023, the determined WWE star never lets a loss stand in her way. Brooke has...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided
With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
tjrwrestling.net
Returning WWE Superstar Defeats The Miz On Raw
A WWE Superstar not seen for many months made their return to Monday Night Raw a triumphant one as they defeated The Miz. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Nia Jax’s WWE Status After Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax’s return to WWE may not be a long-term deal after all, as multiple signs point to her not being fully back with the promotion. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Jax was the #30 entrant in the Women’s Rumble match in her first WWE appearance since being released in November 2021.
Daily Update: Charlotte Flair, Booker T, WWE 2K23
Charlotte interview notes, Booker T comments on CM Punk, and more.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Lambasted For ‘Garbage’ WWE Royal Rumble Pitch Black Match
Bray Wyatt’s comeback to WWE has generated massive excitement among fans. He is engaged in a highly charged feud with LA Knight, with Alexa Bliss adding an unexpected twist to the storyline. With Bray Wyatt, you never know what to expect as he constantly keeps fans on the edge of their seats, including the recent reveal of a new aspect of his character at the 2023 Royal Rumble. That being said, his match was lambasted for being garbage.
Maine Celtics Officially Sign Nine-Year NBA Veteran Guard; Former First Round Draft Pick
The Maine Celtics had themselves a surprisingly busy day Tuesday. Maine announced the signing of nine-year NBA veteran Tony Snell from the available player pool, according to the team. Snell began his NBA career with the Chicago Bulls during the 2013-14 season after being drafted 20th overall in ...
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn flew to Jay Briscoe’s funeral immediately after WWE Royal Rumble
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were among the many people in attendance to pay their respects to the late Jay Briscoe. The late wrestler passed away earlier this month after being in a car accident minutes from his home in Laurel, Delaware. The funeral was streamed on the Laurel School...
ComicBook
Which WWE Stars Are Leading in Merchandise Sales Entering WrestleMania 39 Season?
WrestleMania season is in full swing for the WWE now that the 2023 Royal Rumble has come and gone. Based on reports, recent episodes of WWE television and a few matches having already been advertised, the WrestleMania 39 card will feature matchups like Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, a father and son clash between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor vs. Edge, John Cena vs Austin Theory, Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre and a Bianca Belair championship defense. That's all without including whatever the plan is for Sami Zayn (presumably a match for the tag titles where he'll team up with Kevin Owens to try and dethrone The Usos) and the rumored involvement of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Threatens To Beat WWE Royal Rumble Standout's 'Stupid Ass'
Chris Jericho's in-character tweets rarely fail to rile up wrestling fans. On Tuesday, "The Ocho" was at it once again while responding to comments made by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who recently said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that it was an honor and privilege to be "jobbed out" to GUNTHER at Saturday's Men's Royal Rumble Match. Booker further stressed that he would "rather be jobbed out by GUNTHER than GUNTHER be jobbed out by me any day of the week" while discussing his brief cameo in WWE's battle royal.
Wrestling Observer Live: WWE business surge, WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, RAW
Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including WWE's recent business surge, WrestleMania and Elimination Chamber, Royal Rumble business stats, the RAW report, Kota Ibushi and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~! Right Click Save ...
