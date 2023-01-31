ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Sami Zayn Makes Bold Statement On Twitter After Bloodline Betrayal At Royal Rumble

WWE star is clearly done with Roman Reigns and the Bloodline, as he showed off a photo on Twitter of exactly how he feels!. Sami Zayn has broken his Twitter silence after the shocking conclusion to the Royal Rumble featuring the major storyline angle between him, the Bloodline and Kevin Owens.
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
Sami Zayn Posts On Social Media For The First Time Since WWE Royal Rumble

Sami Zayn has posted on social media for the first time since WWE Royal Rumble. In the main event of the January 28 event, Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following the bout, the Bloodline continued to beat Owens down. Sami Zayn ultimately turned...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
NWA Powerrr LIVE Results – 1/31/23

NWA Powerrr Live (1/31) NWA US Tag Team Titles: Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) def. The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) Psycho Love (Angelina Love & Fodder) brawl with Kamille & Thom Latimer. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and Matt Cardona sign the contract for...
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39

The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided

With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
Returning WWE Superstar Defeats The Miz On Raw

A WWE Superstar not seen for many months made their return to Monday Night Raw a triumphant one as they defeated The Miz. Raw in Tulsa, Oklahoma was full of fallout from the weekend’s Royal Rumble event that saw both Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley book their place at WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Rumble matches.
Update On Nia Jax’s WWE Status After Royal Rumble Return

Nia Jax’s return to WWE may not be a long-term deal after all, as multiple signs point to her not being fully back with the promotion. At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Jax was the #30 entrant in the Women’s Rumble match in her first WWE appearance since being released in November 2021.
Bray Wyatt Lambasted For ‘Garbage’ WWE Royal Rumble Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt’s comeback to WWE has generated massive excitement among fans. He is engaged in a highly charged feud with LA Knight, with Alexa Bliss adding an unexpected twist to the storyline. With Bray Wyatt, you never know what to expect as he constantly keeps fans on the edge of their seats, including the recent reveal of a new aspect of his character at the 2023 Royal Rumble. That being said, his match was lambasted for being garbage.
Which WWE Stars Are Leading in Merchandise Sales Entering WrestleMania 39 Season?

WrestleMania season is in full swing for the WWE now that the 2023 Royal Rumble has come and gone. Based on reports, recent episodes of WWE television and a few matches having already been advertised, the WrestleMania 39 card will feature matchups like Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, a father and son clash between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor vs. Edge, John Cena vs Austin Theory, Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre and a Bianca Belair championship defense. That's all without including whatever the plan is for Sami Zayn (presumably a match for the tag titles where he'll team up with Kevin Owens to try and dethrone The Usos) and the rumored involvement of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.
Chris Jericho Threatens To Beat WWE Royal Rumble Standout's 'Stupid Ass'

Chris Jericho's in-character tweets rarely fail to rile up wrestling fans. On Tuesday, "The Ocho" was at it once again while responding to comments made by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who recently said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast that it was an honor and privilege to be "jobbed out" to GUNTHER at Saturday's Men's Royal Rumble Match. Booker further stressed that he would "rather be jobbed out by GUNTHER than GUNTHER be jobbed out by me any day of the week" while discussing his brief cameo in WWE's battle royal.

