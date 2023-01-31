Read full article on original website
Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism
A reading of a Dr. Seuss book at an elementary school in Ohio ended when a student pointed out the book was, in part, an allegory to racism. The post Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism appeared first on NewsOne.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
WHO ARE THE REAL ENEMIES OF THE BLACK COMMUNITY?
The United States just celebrated the 94th anniversary of the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who lost his life in a fight for equality of the races and the brotherhood of man. Since he was cut down on April 4, 1968, Black people have made a lot of progress, but they [we] have also gone backward in some areas due to enemies of the community.
seventeen.com
What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?
Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
Activists Spray Painting in Western Australia, Frye Art Museum Names Director, and More: Morning Links for January 20, 2023
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ANOTHER ART ATTACK. On Thursday, protesters at the Art Gallery of Western Australia in Perth spray painted the logo for the oil and gas company Woodside atop a prized Frederick McCubbin painting, the Guardian reports. The piece was covered with clear perspex, apparently preventing it from serious damage. One person was arrested. In a statement, the activists alleged that Woodside is causing the “ongoing desecration of sacred Murujuga rock art” because of its activities on the Burrup peninsula, north of Perth. Woodside, for its part, said that there has not been any impact on the 50,000-year-old rock art in...
Washington Examiner
Whether you’re black or white, bad art is still bad
Ahead of MLK Day, Boston unveiled a statue dedicated to the memory of Martin Luther King Jr., and the internet had a field day. Sculptures that actually look like the subjects they’re meant to depict are so passe. Instead of representing the civil rights leader, The Embrace depicts just his arms — and those of his wife, Coretta Scott King. The art piece is modeled after a photo of the couple embracing following King’s Nobel Peace Prize win.
REPARATIONS AND THE POWER DYNAMIC
One of the most important aspects of the concept of illusion that keeps Black people in bondage is the notion that power is in the hands of a chosen few and that there is nothing that can be done about it. The world utilizes illusion to a very great extent and, because of this, it is difficult to tell truth from what is real and possible.
Here are the key changes the College Board is making to its AP African American studies course
The College Board on Wednesday announced major changes to its Advanced Placement (AP)) African American studies course after objections from the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), drawing sharp criticism from advocates and civil rights groups who said the alterations removed key material. The College Board has said the changes were already in progress, […]
Opinion: This activity provides a needed social outlet. Asian Americans have flocked to it for years
A dance floor has equalizing power, Lynda Lin Grigsby writes after a mass shooting at a California ballroom that killed 11 Asian immigrants. Grigsby says the egalitarian nature of ballroom dance is why many immigrants use it. And they plan to go on dancing.
a-z-animals.com
Black American Heritage Flag History, Symbolism, and Meaning
The African American Heritage Flag (or Black-American Heritage Flag) is a cultural emblem of African American people and their contributions to the United States. The flag’s creators intended for it to serve as a source of pride for African Americans and a symbol of optimism for the future as they fought for equal rights. As a symbol of the hardships endured during slavery’s ignominious era, the Black American Heritage Flag also honors the indisputable achievements of African Americans throughout the country’s history.
Black History Month Theme: Resistance - A Key to Positive Change
“Resistance” is the theme of Black History Month 2023. Let's take a moment to understand how resistance is the key to positive changes in everything from nature to the nation.
Journalists reject objectivity as an 'outmoded,' 'failed concept:' 'World view of middle-aged white men'
Dozens of journalists and media experts are quoted denouncing the journalism principle of objectivity, many slamming the term as upholding the views of White men.
Aussie Paper Boycotts Play After Producers Block White Critics
The producers of an Australian production of Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner banned white critics from reviewing the play, so one of the country’s top newspapers decided not to send anyone at all. The arts editor for Melbourne’s The Age, Elizabeth Flux, derided the producers’ decision as misguided, arguing it “promotes tokenism, undermines the health of the critical landscape” and disservices critics and audiences. The play—written by Black playwright Jasmine Lee-Jones—involves two Black women who set off a social media firestorm after they call out Jenner for her privilege. The producers—neither of whom are people of color, Flux wrote—said requiring that reviewers be people of color was meant, in part, to force media organizations to increase representation on their teams. “We need greater diversity across all levels of media, from editors through to writers,” Flux responded in an op-ed. “However, a commitment to diversity doesn’t mean having people only critique work that matches up with their skin color or their sexuality or their gender.” Read it at The Age
KQED
How teachers can disrupt linear development models and support students with disabilities
Excerpted from “Ableism in Education: Rethinking School Practices and Policies” by Gillian Parekh. Copyright © 2022 by Gillian Parekh. Used with permission of the publisher, W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. Approaches to development that are understood as linear and espoused by developmental psychology...
New AP African American Studies Course to Include a Focus on Art—With Few Living Artists Required
The College Board has revealed the framework for its new Advanced Placement African American Studies course, which will be offered to high schoolers across the U.S. starting in 2024 following smaller-scale pilot programs. As part of the college-level course, there will be a focus on visual art—but almost all of the work required to be viewed by students will be by deceased artists. The course charts several millennia worth of history, with nearly all of it from the 16th century onward, and intends to survey the breadth of the African American experience, from its origins in early West African empires to...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: New Preshow Honoring Frederick Douglass Begins at Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln in Disneyland
As part of Black History Month, which kicks off today, Disneyland has installed a new preshow in Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln honoring abolition activist and former slave Frederick Douglass. The icon’s relationship with President Lincoln was tenuous at first, although he grew to respect the now-iconic president as the Civil War progressed.
KQED
There’s no such thing as a bad test taker, but anxiety is real
Maureen Lamb, a teacher at Kingswood Oxford School in Connecticut, can see the telltale signs of test anxiety the moment her students enter the classroom. “They're flustered,” she said. “And there's a lot of negative self-talk as they walk in, like, ‘I don't know anything. I can't do this.’”
The future is female: US exhibitions bring women to the forefront in 2023
2022 has not been the best year for women. In September, United Nations data reported that full gender equality was still literally centuries away, while in October, the 2022 edition of the Gender Equality Index found that women’s rights had declined in several key areas for the first time since 2010.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Major foundations call for support of Black feminist movements
In an open letter to the philanthropic sector, 11 major foundations and philanthropic leaders called for an increase in funding to be distributed to Black feminist organizations and movements around the world, with a targeted goal of $100 million in support of the Black Feminist Fund. The letter was signed...
The First Black Authors In the United States
February is the Black History Month, a perfect time to self-educate and become more aware of the historical events pertaining to the black history in the United States. If I were to describe it in one phrase, it would be "slavery, oppression and discrimination." But hey! There are other topics we could discuss, one of them being the first black authors.
