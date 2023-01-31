ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Plenty of heat, but no progress

By JOE CENTERS jcenters@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 5 days ago
NORWALK — The answer was no before the meeting, and it was no when it was over.

Norwalk City Schools Superintendent Brad Cooley and all five board of education members attended Tuesday morning's Huron County commissioners meeting to get some answers about why commissioner Harry Brady was against a proposed land deal with the school that he originally agreed to.

The 15-plus minute session was a mess from the beginning.

The commissioners and Norwalk City Schools appeared to be moving forward with the deal for the land, which is for the purpose of constructing a new elementary school. An anonymous donor was on board to supply the funds to purchase the new property.

That is one of the key first steps in that project.

There is about 52 acres of land across the street on Shady Lane Drive. The school owns about 20 acres, but is land-locked by the county, which owns about 10 acres to the east (next to the license bureau) and about 22 acres to the west.

The county and school would swap 10 acres, according to the proposal, then the school would purchase the remaining 12 acres to the west.

That would give the county 20 acres next to the license bureau, and the schools 32 acres to the west.

Cooley talked first about the land proposal. He laid out the entire timeline and he said he thought it was a done deal. He said it wasn't until a football game Sept. 9 in Alliance when he realized things had headed south.

"A pressure campaign was put on my two most outspoken new board members about land deals, Norwalk City Schools, and somehow tied to what was playing out on the football field," Cooley said. "Who plays; who doesn't play ... General frustration.

"To me, that stinks to high heaven."

"What exactly are you trying to say?" Brady asked.

Cooley didn't hesitate.

"Where I come from that's highly unethical that a person with a title position such as Huron County county commissioner would talk to two Norwalk City Schools board of education members while a game is going on talking about land and the business, the business of 17,000-plus in this city, the future, 50, 100 years of Norwalk City Schools and we are leveraging that on potentially what plays out on the football field," he said.

Brady fired back.

"What you are actually doing is trying to accuse me of using my position to further something on my behalf," he said.

"I'm not accusing you of anything, Mr. Brady," Cooley said.

"We're not going to sit here in a tussle back and forth. ... My son is a player on the high school football team and had nothing to do with it," Brady said. "I wasn't happy as a parent with what was going on in your school system that you are overseeing as superintendent that we were having sexual misconduct going on and it was being buried. And that ticked me off. I got vocal about that.

"I'm going to answer it again. It has nothing to do with my son or playing football," he added. "Because we have not had a vote on this land. Had this gone through in September, I would have voted for it. Because I said I would do it. But when you say you are going to do something based on a set of facts or assumptions or perceptions and those assumptions, perceptions and facts change, then the decision changes."

Brady went on to talk about a proposed sewer district in the Willard area that was turned down by the commissioners. Brady said the sewer district would impact 10 to 12,000 people and that it was turned down because "not enough people were being affected."

"If I go through and support this transfer of land that is county-owned instead of building a county complex out there potentially some day that would affect the entire county, than I am being hypocritical," Brady said. "If I do not support 10 or 12,000 people getting something, then I want to transfer land sell land so a school district can have it for their own purposes — when I can't do that for any other school district in this county. It made sense for me to say no, we don't need to go through with this.

"You have 20 acres out there with which to build your grade school ... it's not stopping your from building your grade school. You brought up the football. Not me. I'll rule you (Cooley) out of order," he said while pounding his gavel one of many times.

Commissioner Skip Wilde, who can not vote on the deal because his property butts up to the proposed land deal, tried to cool things down.

"This is getting us nowhere," he said. "We need to resolve this issue. Let's not attack each other. Let's get to the bottom of this."

Brady said a vote was never taken on the issue and proposed one be taken.

Commissioner Terry Boose made the motion "to continue to discuss with Norwalk City Schools about some kind of land deal. I would like to keep that discussion open and moving. I want to have an open, good discussion," he said.

Brady seconded the motion and a vote was taken.

Wilde — abstain; Boose — yes; Brady — no.

"Thank-you for attending," Brady said attempting to end the session.

However, Boose extended an invitation to Cooley and the board members.

"I personally apologize that you didn't get the time," he said. "I thought you should have gotten more time. If you ever want to discuss it with me as individuals I will do that."

Board member Ralph Ritzenthaler tried to speak up.

"They asked us to secure some additional acreage because it looked like we would be a little short," he said.

"We are finished," Brady answered.

Kama Titus
5d ago

Sounds like shady is happening at the commissioners office too. Someone doesn’t like it his kid isn’t playing football and so he’s stopping a business deal. What a crock of 💩 !

