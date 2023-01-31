Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
abcnews4.com
Homeless man charged with attacking homeowner with baseball bat in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police arrested a man early Thursday morning after a homeowner in North Charleston reported he had been assaulted with a baseball bat, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Officers responded to Rivers Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday...
WMBF
Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
Man jailed without bond after alleged stabbing in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man is in jail without bond after allegedly stabbing a man in Florence, authorities said. Florence police arrested Ontonie Leron Jarrett and charged him with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after the incident, which happened at about 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 25 in […]
wpde.com
Florence family believes police charged wrong person in murder investigation
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Va'Deljima Roy Smoot was arrested two weeks ago without incident on outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police. Police said Smoot’s charges stem from the shooting that killed Tony Michael Smoot on Jan. 8 on Brunson...
wpde.com
65 violent crimes happened on Meadow Street in Georgetown Co. in 1 year; sheriff responds
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — In just five days, two different shootings have taken place on Meadow Street in Georgetown County. Deputies say someone shot into a home Monday night with people inside just after 11 p.m. Witnesses say they saw a man wearing a hoodie running from the...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
abcnews4.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested after high-speed chase in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man wanted for attempted murder was arrested on Wednesday after a police officer attempted to pull him over for a minor traffic violation, resulting in a high-speed chase on I-526, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. Vincent Manigault, 32,...
Deputies investigate after string of shootings on Georgetown County street where man was killed
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Someone fired shots into a home on Meadow Street in Georgetown County late Monday night, the second such incident in the area since a man was killed on the same street on Jan. 24, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 100 […]
abcnews4.com
Georgetown Street 3 shootings in 1 week
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — A chain of gun violence all happening within one week. Crime scene tape and bullet holes in houses all right next door to each other. It's the scene on Meadow Street after three separate shootings happened on January 24th, 26th and 30th. The first, on...
WYFF4.com
SC woman with only beginner's permit leads deputies on chase; gun, marijuana found in car, deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — A 19-year-old South Carolina woman with only a beginner's permit lead deputies on a chase with a gun and marijuana in the car, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Authorities say a deputy tried to stop...
WMBF
Conway man arrested twice in 6 months on ‘treatment of animals’ charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Twenty-one dogs were seized during an animal investigation that forced the Horry County Animal Care Center to temporarily close on Tuesday. According to the report, on Friday an officer with the Horry County Police Department responded to a report of a stray hound dog in the 100 block of Merritt Road.
abcnews4.com
N. Charleston man arrested with AK-47 pistol, stash of guns in car in West Ashley: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing charges after he was found with several loaded firearms in his car while driving in West Ashley Tuesday evening, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Lionel Singleton, 36, is charged with three counts of...
wfxb.com
One Person Died In A Barricaded Suspect Situation
Authorities have confirmed that one death occurred in the Surfside standoff incident. 39-year-old, Hendrix Washington died from injuries sustained on the scene at The Road Side Inn in Surfside Beach. On Sunday night, a person barricaded themselves after firing a weapon. Parts of Highway 17 Business were closed to traffic...
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents investigating officer involved shooting in Horry County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents say they are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred late Sunday evening and lasted into Monday morning in Horry County. Officers responded to a call reporting a disorderly tenant at a hotel in Myrtle Beach. A man inside a room fired a gun...
Man pleads guilty in 2019 robbery of Andrews mail carrier
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Another man connected to the fatal 2019 robbery of an Andrews postal worker faces time in prison after a guilty plea. Jerome Davis, 30, pleaded guilty to his role in the robbery of a postal worker, Irene Pressley, and his involvement in a trafficking marijuana conspiracy, according to the United […]
wpde.com
Highway 378 closed as crews battle fire
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A structure fire in Conway is leading to delays for drivers. The Conway Fire Dept. responded Thursday afternoon to a building fire on McCray Alley. The emergency response closed Highway 378 Westbound. NEW: Sheriff: Shootout leads to crash in the Newtown community of Dillon County.
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Exotic dancer?
The blotter is taken from reports filed with area police departments between Jan. 11-26 An intoxicated woman was escorted from the piano bar on King Street Jan. 21 after she climbed onto a piano and started dancing on it, according to a Charleston police report. She wasn’t arrested. But she sure has a story to tell for a while – if she remembers it.
live5news.com
Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road after ‘isolated incident’
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is starting to reopen in the area of Dorchester Road following an “isolated incident” that closed lanes on Wednesday. Dorchester County deputies responded to the incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester Roads in the afternoon. Officials say it was...
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach Parking Decal Difficulties
The city of Myrtle Beach was facing technical issues last week but they have since been resolved. The city said residents who registered for a parking decal from January 24th until Wednesday, are urged to check and see if the application was properly sent through. To see if your application...
Comments / 0