FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 dead in wrong-way crash on State Route 104
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash on state Route 104 in south Columbus Saturday evening. According to Columbus police, they were called to S.R 104 near Alum Creek Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. Police say Janeiro Matthews was driving his 2014 Kia Cadenza westbound...
Columbus police cruiser, 1 other vehicle struck by wrong-way driver on I-71
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A police cruiser and another vehicle were struck Saturday night by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 71, according to the Columbus Division of Police. A Hyundai Elantra with two passengers was traveling southbound on I-71, approaching the Cooke Road overpass, around 10:45 p.m. Following behind and...
sciotopost.com
Coshocton Man Killed while Attempting to Move a House Trailer
Coshocton – Sheriff’s Department is reporting that a man has died after a house trailer fell on him today. According to the Sheriff’s office, on February 5th, 2023 at 1:24 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47.
Man hospitalized after traffic violation led to shooting involving officers in Columbus
One man is hospitalized after he was shot by an officer while fleeing from a traffic stop in southeast Columbus Sunday afternoon, according to our news partner WBNS-TV in Columbus.
WSYX ABC6
2 killed in wrong-way crash on 104 westbound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are dead after a wrong-way driver crashed into another car on 104 westbound near Alum Creek Drive. Columbus police received a call about a wrong-way crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. Preliminary reports stated a vehicle had entered the off ramp from 104 going eastbound before the vehicles crashed.
sciotopost.com
New Business – Hampton Inn and Starbucks Planned for Stringtown Grove City
Grove City – A new Hampton Inn is being proposed in Grove city that will include a Starbucks and another vendor not announced. According to Grove City Government, the plans were submitted in June of 2022. The project named Indus Hotels and Stringtown Marlane Retail Center will be built on 2.9 acres of land located close to the Marlene drive and Stringtown intersection.
sciotopost.com
Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash On US Route 50 in Athens County
Troy Township-The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred February 2, 2023, at approximately 4:35 P.M. The crash occurred on US Route 50 at the intersection of Torch Road. The crash involved a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, WV, and a 2011 Ford F-150, operated by Jeffrey N. Koehler of Guysville, OH. The investigation found Mrs. Russell was attempting to pull out onto US Route 50 from Torch Road when her vehicle was struck by the vehicle being operated by Mr. Koehler.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
Columbus police investigate severely injured girl, 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest and suffering from suspicious injuries. Officers responded to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. for a suspicious injury/possible child neglect call. Doctors said the girl has visible injuries and is not expected to […]
Revitalization to follow Westland Mall demolition this spring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Changes are coming to the west side of Columbus as the former Westland Mall is set to be demolished. The site has been deteriorating for some time, as a Sears location was the last store open at Westland before closing in 2017. “It’s exciting to know there’s going to be revamp, […]
WHIZ
How Zanesville City Schools Determine a Snow Day
ZANESVILLE, OH – Determining a snow day might sound like a simple task, but it’s a little more complex than you think. Before the Zanesville City Schools Superintendent Doug Baker makes the final decision, a lot of different people help contribute to the decision making process. Mr. Baker said that if winter weather is heading our way, the team will discuss the night before until 10 pm, and resume the discussion around 3:30 in the morning. During this time, the transportation, buildings and grounds supervisor and director are checking out the roads. Mr. Baker explained that he’s in contact with other Superintendents in Muskingum and Licking County while keeping up with the radar to see if the winter weather will arrive here.
meigsindypress.com
Tanker rollover at the Hot Spot
GREAT BEND, Ohio – A tanker hauling fuel has rolled over near the intersection of US 33 and State Route 124 at the Hot Spot gas station. The Racine Volunteer Fire Department, Meigs EMS, and Meigs EMA are on scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also responding. The fire department has reported no leakage of the gasoline and diesel being hauled by the tanker.
WTAP
Two vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50 off Torch Rd. in Athens County, Ohio. Ohio State Trooper Williford said one vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, causing another vehicle to crash into it. Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were injured and transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Structure Fire Outside of Amanda in Fairfield County
Fairfield – Emergency crews are on the scene of a working structure fire just outside of Amanda around 2 am on Friday. According to early reports, the fire is located in the 7600 block of Landis road SW in Amanda. Over a dozen fire department units are heading to the scene now.
WSAZ
Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road, including the name of a woman who died. Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital...
Man indicted on murder charges in Blendon Township shopping center parking lot shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman in a Blendon Township shopping center parking lot last month was indicted on murder charges. Franklin County Common Pleas court records say 29-year-old Rodney Amir Perry was indicted on two counts of murder. The indictment also includes a count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on US Route 50 in Athens County, Ohio
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A West Virginia woman is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 50 near Troy Township, Ohio, Thursday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and Torch Road at around 4:35 p.m. Troopers say […]
Hundreds of volunteers help in the search for missing Parkersburg, West Virginia woman
The Parkersburg Police Department put together a large volunteer search group to help locate a missing woman. Investigators put out a post on social media. More than 450 people from West Virginia and surrounding states spent their Saturday searching at Mountwood Park.
cleveland19.com
Tuscarawas County man arrested for 6th OVI in New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Strasburg man for his sixth OVI offense, according to a new release. Troopers say, Robert Bayliss, was stopped for a moving violation on Jan. 25, around 12:20 a.m. The traffic stop took place on the US 250 westbound...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in January
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.39 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.2 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
