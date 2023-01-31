ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

2 dead in wrong-way crash on State Route 104

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash on state Route 104 in south Columbus Saturday evening. According to Columbus police, they were called to S.R 104 near Alum Creek Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. Police say Janeiro Matthews was driving his 2014 Kia Cadenza westbound...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Coshocton Man Killed while Attempting to Move a House Trailer

Coshocton – Sheriff’s Department is reporting that a man has died after a house trailer fell on him today. According to the Sheriff’s office, on February 5th, 2023 at 1:24 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 killed in wrong-way crash on 104 westbound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are dead after a wrong-way driver crashed into another car on 104 westbound near Alum Creek Drive. Columbus police received a call about a wrong-way crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. Preliminary reports stated a vehicle had entered the off ramp from 104 going eastbound before the vehicles crashed.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

New Business – Hampton Inn and Starbucks Planned for Stringtown Grove City

Grove City – A new Hampton Inn is being proposed in Grove city that will include a Starbucks and another vendor not announced. According to Grove City Government, the plans were submitted in June of 2022. The project named Indus Hotels and Stringtown Marlane Retail Center will be built on 2.9 acres of land located close to the Marlene drive and Stringtown intersection.
GROVE CITY, OH
sciotopost.com

Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash On US Route 50 in Athens County

Troy Township-The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred February 2, 2023, at approximately 4:35 P.M. The crash occurred on US Route 50 at the intersection of Torch Road. The crash involved a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, WV, and a 2011 Ford F-150, operated by Jeffrey N. Koehler of Guysville, OH. The investigation found Mrs. Russell was attempting to pull out onto US Route 50 from Torch Road when her vehicle was struck by the vehicle being operated by Mr. Koehler.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police investigate severely injured girl, 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest and suffering from suspicious injuries. Officers responded to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. for a suspicious injury/possible child neglect call. Doctors said the girl has visible injuries and is not expected to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

How Zanesville City Schools Determine a Snow Day

ZANESVILLE, OH – Determining a snow day might sound like a simple task, but it’s a little more complex than you think. Before the Zanesville City Schools Superintendent Doug Baker makes the final decision, a lot of different people help contribute to the decision making process. Mr. Baker said that if winter weather is heading our way, the team will discuss the night before until 10 pm, and resume the discussion around 3:30 in the morning. During this time, the transportation, buildings and grounds supervisor and director are checking out the roads. Mr. Baker explained that he’s in contact with other Superintendents in Muskingum and Licking County while keeping up with the radar to see if the winter weather will arrive here.
ZANESVILLE, OH
meigsindypress.com

Tanker rollover at the Hot Spot

GREAT BEND, Ohio – A tanker hauling fuel has rolled over near the intersection of US 33 and State Route 124 at the Hot Spot gas station. The Racine Volunteer Fire Department, Meigs EMS, and Meigs EMA are on scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also responding. The fire department has reported no leakage of the gasoline and diesel being hauled by the tanker.
RACINE, OH
WTAP

Two vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50 off Torch Rd. in Athens County, Ohio. Ohio State Trooper Williford said one vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, causing another vehicle to crash into it. Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were injured and transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Structure Fire Outside of Amanda in Fairfield County

Fairfield – Emergency crews are on the scene of a working structure fire just outside of Amanda around 2 am on Friday. According to early reports, the fire is located in the 7600 block of Landis road SW in Amanda. Over a dozen fire department units are heading to the scene now.
AMANDA, OH
WSAZ

Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road, including the name of a woman who died. Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital...
ATHENS, OH
10TV

Man indicted on murder charges in Blendon Township shopping center parking lot shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman in a Blendon Township shopping center parking lot last month was indicted on murder charges. Franklin County Common Pleas court records say 29-year-old Rodney Amir Perry was indicted on two counts of murder. The indictment also includes a count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.
WESTERVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy