WMBF
Horry County police searching for person of interest in fireworks store robbery
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a person believed to be connected to the robbery of a fireworks store last year. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on July 11, 2022, at Willard’s Fireworks on Highway 9 in the Longs area.
911 calls reveal details after stolen ambulance ‘jumped a ditch’ along Highway 501 in December
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people called 911 in December to report seeing an ambulance that had been reported stolen jump over a ditch and crash in a field near Burning Ridge Road along Highway 501, according to Horry County 911 recordings obtained by News13 through a Freedom on Information Act request. “A guy wrecked […]
Father of man in Surfside Beach-area barricade situation says son didn’t have to die
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The father of a man in a Surfside Beach-area barricade situation overnight Sunday into Monday said his son didn’t have to die during the incident, stating his son dealt with mental illness. 39-year-old Hendrix Washington died in the barricade situation, which began Sunday night and ended with his death early […]
WMBF
Conway man arrested twice in 6 months on ‘treatment of animals’ charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Twenty-one dogs were seized during an animal investigation that forced the Horry County Animal Care Center to temporarily close on Tuesday. According to the report, on Friday an officer with the Horry County Police Department responded to a report of a stray hound dog in the 100 block of Merritt Road.
wpde.com
Sheriff: Shootout leads to crash in the Newtown community of Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A shootout led to a crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said someone in a car fired at a home, and that a person in the home returned fire, causing the vehicle to then crash into a tree.
WMBF
Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
abccolumbia.com
SLED agents investigating officer involved shooting in Horry County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents say they are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred late Sunday evening and lasted into Monday morning in Horry County. Officers responded to a call reporting a disorderly tenant at a hotel in Myrtle Beach. A man inside a room fired a gun...
wfxb.com
One Street, Three Shootings, In One Week
Police are searching for a man after a 3rd shooting occurred in Georgetown County this week. An investigation was opened after shots were fired into an occupied structure in the 100 block of Meadow Street a little after 11p.m. Monday night. A witness saw a suspect wearing a hoodie flee...
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges
MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
counton2.com
U-Haul driver faces charges after crashing during pursuit in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is in jail accused of burglary and leading police on a chase that ended when he crashed the U-Haul truck he was driving on Dick Pond Road, according to an Horry County police report obtained by News13. David Anthony Todd, 32, was...
manninglive.com
Fatal ATV crash being investigated
One person killed and another injured in an ATV crash on Monday, Jan. 30, at approximately 1:11pm. Josey Collins Matlock, 27, of Manning was riding eastbound on Pompey Town Road in Greeleyville when the driver lost control of the recreational vehicle. The driver was taken to McLeod Clarendon with substantial injuries, but survived the accident.
abcnews4.com
65 violent crimes happened on Meadow Street in Georgetown Co. in 1 year; sheriff responds
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — In just five days, two different shootings have taken place on Meadow Street in Georgetown County. Deputies say someone shot into a home Monday night with people inside just after 11 p.m. Witnesses say they saw a man wearing a hoodie running from the...
WMBF
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A small neighborhood in Horry County is calling on officials to tear down an abandoned home deemed unsafe after nearly three years of asking for help. When James Baber sits on his porch and looks to his right, he sees his quaint neighborhood; however, to...
Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
fox5ny.com
Grandmother accused of helping grandson cover up murder
A South Carolina grandmother is under arrest for allegedly trying to help cover up a murder her grandson allegedly committed. Edna Faye Daniels, 78 is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center on obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to murder charges. Ryan O'Neil Woodruff, 30, had...
School bus with 11 students on board hit by truck on Highway 90; no injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A school bus with 11 students on board was rear-ended by a truck Thursday morning on Highway 90, according to Lisa Bourcier, an Horry County Schools spokesperson. The crash happened along Highway 90 near International Drive, Bourcier said. No injuries were reported. The crash happened at about 6:40 a.m., according […]
WMBF
‘Multiple patients will be airlifted’ after multi-vehicle crash with entrapment in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Several people will be airlifted to the hospital with injuries after an accident with entrapment in Georgetown on Wednesday afternoon. Georgetown County police and emergency crews were sent to South Island Road and S Fraser Street at about 12:20 p.m. Georgetown County Fire Department Assistant Fire...
wpde.com
Thief snatches 'irreplaceable' jewelry from Conway store
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is wanted for stealing jewelry from a Downtown Conway business. Conway police say a man wearing a navy jacket and white face mask asked an employee of Grady's Jewelers for assistance; while the employee was helping the man, he reached over the counter and took a small bag.
Woman killed in Market Common bicycle crash was mother of Myrtle Beach firefighter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday. Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, […]
21-year-old, 23-year-old killed in Garden City house fire, coroner’s office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died in a Sunday morning fire in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto. The fire happened in the 500 block of Woodland Drive, officials said. Crews were called at 2:55 a.m. to a two-story home, Kosto said. Adam Scott, 23, of […]
