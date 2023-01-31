ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Coroner IDs victims of double shooting in Williamsburg Co.

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office released the names of the two victims of a weekend shooting in the Bloomingvale area. John David Leone, 52, of Maplewood, New Jersey, and Kimberly Rowell, 30, of Conway, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Ivori Henryhand.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED agents investigating officer involved shooting in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents say they are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred late Sunday evening and lasted into Monday morning in Horry County. Officers responded to a call reporting a disorderly tenant at a hotel in Myrtle Beach. A man inside a room fired a gun...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

One Street, Three Shootings, In One Week

Police are searching for a man after a 3rd shooting occurred in Georgetown County this week. An investigation was opened after shots were fired into an occupied structure in the 100 block of Meadow Street a little after 11p.m. Monday night. A witness saw a suspect wearing a hoodie flee...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges

MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
MARION, SC
manninglive.com

Fatal ATV crash being investigated

One person killed and another injured in an ATV crash on Monday, Jan. 30, at approximately 1:11pm. Josey Collins Matlock, 27, of Manning was riding eastbound on Pompey Town Road in Greeleyville when the driver lost control of the recreational vehicle. The driver was taken to McLeod Clarendon with substantial injuries, but survived the accident.
GREELEYVILLE, SC
fox5ny.com

Grandmother accused of helping grandson cover up murder

A South Carolina grandmother is under arrest for allegedly trying to help cover up a murder her grandson allegedly committed. Edna Faye Daniels, 78 is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center on obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to murder charges. Ryan O'Neil Woodruff, 30, had...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Thief snatches 'irreplaceable' jewelry from Conway store

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is wanted for stealing jewelry from a Downtown Conway business. Conway police say a man wearing a navy jacket and white face mask asked an employee of Grady's Jewelers for assistance; while the employee was helping the man, he reached over the counter and took a small bag.
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy