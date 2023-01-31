ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home, PA

Athlon Sports

Look: Philadelphia Eagles Unveil Super Bowl Uniforms

The Philadelphia Eagles will hope to enjoy a repeat of their improbable Super Bowl LII victory, in which Nick Foles and company topped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. To that end, the team is using identical uniforms from their historic 2017 upset. Eagles fans will watch their team compete ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Super Bowl Ticket Prices Skyrocket

The showdown between the Eagles and Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII is packed with storylines, and fans are doling out unparalleled prices to be there in person for the big game. The top seeds from the AFC and NFC each survived conference championship weekend, and now we get a showdown between two of the league’s most exciting quarterbacks with the Lombardi Trophy on the line.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Eagles to wear green jerseys in Super Bowl LVII

The Eagles wore green jerseys and white pants during their only Super Bowl victory in franchise history in the 2018 win over the New England Patriots. It’s not much of a surprise, then, that they’ve decided to go with the same uniform combination when they play in Super Bowl LVII.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MassLive.com

Where to buy Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl hats, t-shirts and more online

Super Bowl LVII is less than just two weeks away and Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl gear is now available on Fanatics so fans will be ready for the big game. AFC Champions the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to their third Super Bowl in four years on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. EST and will face the Philadelphia Eagles. Chiefs Super Bowl gear including hats, t-shirts and more are now available on Fanatics just in time for the big game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

No, the NFL isn’t rigged

After that bizarre do-over in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship, a move that gave Patrick Mahomes a Mulligan to try to convert third and nine, we posted a one-word message on Twitter. RIGGED. It was tongue in cheek. I don’t actually believe the NFL is rigged. More...

