manninglive.com
Fatal ATV crash being investigated
One person killed and another injured in an ATV crash on Monday, Jan. 30, at approximately 1:11pm. Josey Collins Matlock, 27, of Manning was riding eastbound on Pompey Town Road in Greeleyville when the driver lost control of the recreational vehicle. The driver was taken to McLeod Clarendon with substantial injuries, but survived the accident.
WMBF
‘Multiple patients will be airlifted’ after multi-vehicle crash with entrapment in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Several people will be airlifted to the hospital with injuries after an accident with entrapment in Georgetown on Wednesday afternoon. Georgetown County police and emergency crews were sent to South Island Road and S Fraser Street at about 12:20 p.m. Georgetown County Fire Department Assistant Fire...
wpde.com
Highway 378 closed as crews battle fire
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A structure fire in Conway is leading to delays for drivers. The Conway Fire Dept. responded Thursday afternoon to a building fire on McCray Alley. The emergency response closed Highway 378 Westbound. NEW: Sheriff: Shootout leads to crash in the Newtown community of Dillon County.
counton2.com
U-Haul driver faces charges after crashing during pursuit in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is in jail accused of burglary and leading police on a chase that ended when he crashed the U-Haul truck he was driving on Dick Pond Road, according to an Horry County police report obtained by News13. David Anthony Todd, 32, was...
School bus with 11 students on board hit by truck on Highway 90; no injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A school bus with 11 students on board was rear-ended by a truck Thursday morning on Highway 90, according to Lisa Bourcier, an Horry County Schools spokesperson. The crash happened along Highway 90 near International Drive, Bourcier said. No injuries were reported. The crash happened at about 6:40 a.m., according […]
wpde.com
Crews respond to crash with entrapment in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a crash with entrapment in Georgetown Wednesday afternoon. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said the crash is on South Fraser Street at South Island Road. They are assisting Georgetown City Fire Dept. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. Road...
wpde.com
Sheriff: Shootout leads to crash in the Newtown community of Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A shootout led to a crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said someone in a car fired at a home, and that a person in the home returned fire, causing the vehicle to then crash into a tree.
wpde.com
Tractor-trailer crash blocks busy Florence intersection
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A tractor-trailer crash Monday morning is blocking a portion of Highway 76 where it meets Williston Road in Florence. Community members said the 18-wheeler is overturned. South Carolina Highway Patrol's website says there are "no details" at this time. ABC15 will update you when the...
1 hurt after dump truck overturns, blocks traffic on Highway 701
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash involving an overturned dump truck has blocked lanes of traffic on Highway 701, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 12:56 p.m. Monday in the area of South Highway 701 and Lucas Bay Road, HCFR said. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment, according […]
wpde.com
Vehicle fire in Marion Co. causing delays
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle fire is causing traffic to back up Tuesday evening on Highway 501 at S.C. 41 in Marion County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website says troopers are currently on the scene. NEW: Harris set to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral, White House...
WLOS.com
2 arrested after police chase leads to Horry County crash: Reports
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were arrested after crashing following a police chase, according to the Horry County Police Dept. David Anthony Todd, 32 and Angela Todd, 52 were arrested on Jan. 18 around 5 p.m. When police attempted to pull them over for not stopping at...
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach Parking Decal Difficulties
The city of Myrtle Beach was facing technical issues last week but they have since been resolved. The city said residents who registered for a parking decal from January 24th until Wednesday, are urged to check and see if the application was properly sent through. To see if your application...
Robeson County homicide investigators on scene of man found dead in car in Lumberton
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead in a car Wednesday in the area of H
WMBF
Horry County police searching for person of interest in fireworks store robbery
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a person believed to be connected to the robbery of a fireworks store last year. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on July 11, 2022, at Willard’s Fireworks on Highway 9 in the Longs area.
22-year-old man found dead inside car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man was found dead Wednesday morning inside of a vehicle in the Lumberton area, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy O. Jacobs, of Pembroke, was found dead inside a car in the area of Hornets Road and Meadow Road, deputies said. The incident is under investigation […]
Death investigation underway after man found dead in car at intersection in Robeson County
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle in a Lumberton intersection, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon.
wfxb.com
House Fire Took The Lives Of Two People
The identities have been released of the two people who died in a house fire Sunday morning. Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District crews responded to the 500 block of Woodland Drive around 3a.m.. A blaze took over a home with flames on all four sides of the structure. One person...
Deputies investigate after string of shootings on Georgetown County street where man was killed
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Someone fired shots into a home on Meadow Street in Georgetown County late Monday night, the second such incident in the area since a man was killed on the same street on Jan. 24, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. It happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 100 […]
wpde.com
1 dead in shooting outside Robeson County store
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A shooting took place Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. where one person was killed outside of a store on West Third Street in the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to Pembroke Police Chief Adrian Hunt. Hunt said they are still in the early...
Florence County Sheriff’s Office searching for man after alleged armed robbery
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after his alleged involvement in an armed robbery at a Healthy Food Store off Elijah Ludd Road, according to a news release. The man allegedly held a store clerk at gunpoint and hit the clerk on Jan. 18 before running away […]
