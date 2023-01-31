ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal ATV crash being investigated

One person killed and another injured in an ATV crash on Monday, Jan. 30, at approximately 1:11pm. Josey Collins Matlock, 27, of Manning was riding eastbound on Pompey Town Road in Greeleyville when the driver lost control of the recreational vehicle. The driver was taken to McLeod Clarendon with substantial injuries, but survived the accident.
GREELEYVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Highway 378 closed as crews battle fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A structure fire in Conway is leading to delays for drivers. The Conway Fire Dept. responded Thursday afternoon to a building fire on McCray Alley. The emergency response closed Highway 378 Westbound. NEW: Sheriff: Shootout leads to crash in the Newtown community of Dillon County.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to crash with entrapment in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a crash with entrapment in Georgetown Wednesday afternoon. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said the crash is on South Fraser Street at South Island Road. They are assisting Georgetown City Fire Dept. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. Road...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Tractor-trailer crash blocks busy Florence intersection

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A tractor-trailer crash Monday morning is blocking a portion of Highway 76 where it meets Williston Road in Florence. Community members said the 18-wheeler is overturned. South Carolina Highway Patrol's website says there are "no details" at this time. ABC15 will update you when the...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Vehicle fire in Marion Co. causing delays

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle fire is causing traffic to back up Tuesday evening on Highway 501 at S.C. 41 in Marion County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website says troopers are currently on the scene. NEW: Harris set to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral, White House...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach Parking Decal Difficulties

The city of Myrtle Beach was facing technical issues last week but they have since been resolved. The city said residents who registered for a parking decal from January 24th until Wednesday, are urged to check and see if the application was properly sent through. To see if your application...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

22-year-old man found dead inside car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man was found dead Wednesday morning inside of a vehicle in the Lumberton area, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Timothy O. Jacobs, of Pembroke, was found dead inside a car in the area of Hornets Road and Meadow Road, deputies said. The incident is under investigation […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

House Fire Took The Lives Of Two People

The identities have been released of the two people who died in a house fire Sunday morning. Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District crews responded to the 500 block of Woodland Drive around 3a.m.. A blaze took over a home with flames on all four sides of the structure. One person...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wpde.com

1 dead in shooting outside Robeson County store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A shooting took place Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. where one person was killed outside of a store on West Third Street in the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to Pembroke Police Chief Adrian Hunt. Hunt said they are still in the early...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

