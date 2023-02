The Philadelphia Society for Promoting Agriculture is highlighting the success of Delaware Valley University (DelVal) alumni, Greg Krug ’77, and his booming business, LAMPIRE Biological Laboratories. During his time at DelVal, Krug learned about the connection between animal science and biological products for humans. Today, Krug is the founder and president of LAMPIRE. The privately held, international biotech life science company employs 140 team members and manages more than 600 acres spanning multiple laboratories and farms and houses more than 5,000 animals representing over 20 species.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO