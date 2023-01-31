Read full article on original website
Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge
Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Frozen Beef Recalled, and E. Coli Contamination Is to Blame
Nearly 4,000 pounds of frozen beef products have been recalled in what has become the latest beef recall to hit the market in recent months. Following H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc.'s recall of approximately 93,697 pounds of raw ground beef products in November and Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC's recall of some 20,000 pounds of frozen beef products in September, Morasch Meats Inc. issued a recall of raw frozen diced beef products due to potential E. coli contamination on Dec. 22.
Boar’s Head brand among 52,000 pounds of Italian cold cuts recalled after listeria found
Frederik by Meijer is also among the five brands of Italian meat combinations recalled.
Sausage Recall—Listeria Contamination Fears Over 50,000 Pounds of Meat
Various types of sausages and charcuterie, such as salami and prosciutto, across the U.S. may be tainted by bacteria that can cause life-threatening infections.
2.5 million pounds of Kroger, Great Value, Goya, and more brands of canned meat recalled over packaging defect
Conagra Brands Inc., of Fort Madison, IA, is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products because of a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Conagra recalls canned meat, poultry due to possible packaging defect
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspections Service announced on Jan. 31 that Conagra Brands is recalling around 2,581,816 lbs. of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination.
Sausage maker recalls 53,000 pounds of salami, pepperoni, other meats over listeria concerns
A sausage maker recalled over 52,000 pounds of salami, pepperoni and ready-to-eat meats after inspectors found listeria on a surface the meat touched.
Voluntary Recall Announced for Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution for Hypothyroidism
This week, the FDA announced that 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium oral solution, used for hypothyroidism, were being recalled due to potentially being subpotent. The FDA announced that pharmaceutical company IBSA Pharma recalled 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium (TIROSINT-SOL) oral solution due to sub-potency.1. According to FDA officials, IBSA Pharma’s...
More Than 50,000 Pounds of Charcuterie Sausage Recalled
Your next charcuterie board may be missing a key component after more than 50,000 pounds of charcuterie-style sausage was recalled. Daniele International LLC issued the recall for 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) sausage products due to potential listeria contamination, according to a Jan. 29 post to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.
Company recalling over 52K pounds of sausage products over listeria concerns
Listeria concerns have prompted a recall by a Rhode Island-based company for tens of thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products, the FSIS said Sunday.
Recall alert: Thyroid medication recalled over potency concerns
A drug used to treat hypothyroidism is being recalled.
