Philadelphia, PA

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback

Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Biggest 2023 Super Bowl bets placed on Eagles vs. Chiefs

Billions will be bet on the Super Bowl this year and, in several cases, a million or more of that will come from a single source. While most of us peons don’t have that kind of disposable cash to risk, it’s fun to see which bets attract the big bucks and live vicariously through their elation…or pain.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Center Square

Sportsbooks expected to score with Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

(The Center Square) – Philadelphia’s return to the Super Bowl should enhance the haul for sportsbooks across the state over the next two weeks. The Eagles play Kansas City in the 57th edition of pro football and television’s biggest attraction. When the teams finally hit the field outside of Phoenix in Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, Pennsylvania gaming is estimated to generate more than $80 million in handle. “Pennsylvania has become...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLive.com

Super Bowl 57 Prop Bet - Both Teams to score in every quarter: Odds & picks

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With Super Bowl 57 quickly approaching, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a wide variety of different prop bets for their users. One prop that...
FlurrySports

Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template Today

Super Bowl LVII is finally here, and we have a terrific matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. This also means we don't have much time left to get your Super Bowl Squares grid filled in with your friends, family and co-workers' names! Luckily, FlurrySports has a free printable Super Bowl Squares template for you to download and fill out!
KANSAS CITY, MO

