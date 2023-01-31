ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wfxb.com

The Grand Strand Awarded Grant For Safer Roads

An organization is assisting the Grand Strand with funds to address road related needs. The Department of Transportation is awarding a total of $800 million for over 500 projects through a new safe streets and road for all grant program. The funding is meant to solve issues such as redesigned...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Palmetto Protection Films Offers Superior Window Tint for Homes and Businesses

Matt and Kristy Yelle of Palmetto Protection Films were in the studio ahead of the 43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Spring Home Show. Palmetto Protection Films offers professional window tinting solutions for Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Marine, & RV. Tinting can be a very cost-effective way to reduce energy, minimize glare, protect your furnishings and increase the security of your home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach Parking Decal Difficulties

The city of Myrtle Beach was facing technical issues last week but they have since been resolved. The city said residents who registered for a parking decal from January 24th until Wednesday, are urged to check and see if the application was properly sent through. To see if your application...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County received the top spot when it comes to residents complaining about homeowner’s associations. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs released its 2023 report on complaints filed against HOAs. In 2022, the department received 276 complaints from across the state against...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

DCW Hardwoods & Slabs Offers Hardwood Lumber and Custom Built Furnishings

Joey Davis of DCW Hardwoods & Slabs was in the studio ahead of the 43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Spring Home Show. DCW Hardwoods & Slabs is a locally owned business in Little River that offers a selection of hardwood lumber and custom built unique furnishings! The professionals can turn your design ideas into reality. Or, provide expert guidance in helping you select the right hardwood for your DIY project. Stop by and see them at the Home Show or call them at 843-231-6767.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

‘Joan England’s Promises’ Prom Dress Donations

A boutique shop in Murrells Inlet is now accepting donations as prom is right around the corner. Christine Nelson is collecting prom dresses for high school girls who do not have the funds to buy one for themselves. Her mother, Joan, started the collection drive nine years ago and Christine decided to carry on the legacy and continue to take donations after her death.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wfxb.com

Marion County Bridge Closed For Repairs

A road closure in Marion County is now expected to last into the spring season. Work on the SC-41 bridge over Reedy Creek started this week. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office shared that the bridge’s structure is calling for extensive repairs that can only be completed without the interference of traffic flow. Therefore, the road is closed completely and a detour will be in place until the repairs are complete.
MARION COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Horry County Animal Care Center Temporarily Closed

An animal center in Horry County is closed to the public until further notice. The Horry County Animal Care Center has closed while all staff are currently working on an animal investigation with the Horry County Police Department. While the center is closed, they will not be conducting adoptions, accepting...
wpde.com

Frontier Airlines announces 'all-you-can-fly' unlimited pass for summer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Frontier Airlines is helping passengers get away for the summer. The company announced Tuesday it is offering exclusive access to the new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Summer Pass. Passholders will get unlimited flights between Frontier's U.S. and international destinations from May 2 through Sept. 30, 2023.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

14th Annual Shuckin on the Strand Oyster Roast is back!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast is the Grand Strand’s largest oyster roast, open to the public and serving up oysters, food and fixins. The 14th annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast hosted by the Grand Strand Young Professionals will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 12pm-4 p.m. at the Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
country1037fm.com

Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?

Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

