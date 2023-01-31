Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
WonderWorks Offering Sensory Day in FebruaryPJ@SCDDSNMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach to receive funds from Biden-Harris administration to improve roads
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach is getting more than $500,000 from the federal government as part of the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. The bipartisan infrastructure law is targeting high crash sites in cities and counties across the country,...
wfxb.com
The Grand Strand Awarded Grant For Safer Roads
An organization is assisting the Grand Strand with funds to address road related needs. The Department of Transportation is awarding a total of $800 million for over 500 projects through a new safe streets and road for all grant program. The funding is meant to solve issues such as redesigned...
wfxb.com
Bird Dog Power Washing Company Will Be at the Myrtle Beach Home Show!
When it comes to pressure washing Kenneth Harlow of Bird Dog Power Washing is your guy! Bird Dog Power Washing is one of the many locally-owned businesses participating in the 43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Spring Home Show.
wfxb.com
Palmetto Protection Films Offers Superior Window Tint for Homes and Businesses
Matt and Kristy Yelle of Palmetto Protection Films were in the studio ahead of the 43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Spring Home Show. Palmetto Protection Films offers professional window tinting solutions for Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Marine, & RV. Tinting can be a very cost-effective way to reduce energy, minimize glare, protect your furnishings and increase the security of your home.
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach Parking Decal Difficulties
The city of Myrtle Beach was facing technical issues last week but they have since been resolved. The city said residents who registered for a parking decal from January 24th until Wednesday, are urged to check and see if the application was properly sent through. To see if your application...
WMBF
Horry County leads state in number of HOA complaints filed, report shows
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County received the top spot when it comes to residents complaining about homeowner’s associations. The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs released its 2023 report on complaints filed against HOAs. In 2022, the department received 276 complaints from across the state against...
WMBF
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A small neighborhood in Horry County is calling on officials to tear down an abandoned home deemed unsafe after nearly three years of asking for help. When James Baber sits on his porch and looks to his right, he sees his quaint neighborhood; however, to...
wfxb.com
DCW Hardwoods & Slabs Offers Hardwood Lumber and Custom Built Furnishings
Joey Davis of DCW Hardwoods & Slabs was in the studio ahead of the 43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Spring Home Show. DCW Hardwoods & Slabs is a locally owned business in Little River that offers a selection of hardwood lumber and custom built unique furnishings! The professionals can turn your design ideas into reality. Or, provide expert guidance in helping you select the right hardwood for your DIY project. Stop by and see them at the Home Show or call them at 843-231-6767.
wfxb.com
‘Joan England’s Promises’ Prom Dress Donations
A boutique shop in Murrells Inlet is now accepting donations as prom is right around the corner. Christine Nelson is collecting prom dresses for high school girls who do not have the funds to buy one for themselves. Her mother, Joan, started the collection drive nine years ago and Christine decided to carry on the legacy and continue to take donations after her death.
wfxb.com
Marion County Bridge Closed For Repairs
A road closure in Marion County is now expected to last into the spring season. Work on the SC-41 bridge over Reedy Creek started this week. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office shared that the bridge’s structure is calling for extensive repairs that can only be completed without the interference of traffic flow. Therefore, the road is closed completely and a detour will be in place until the repairs are complete.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach veteran creates business to help other vets receive VA benefits
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Adjusting to life after leaving the military can be tough for those serving our country. That difficulty drove one local veteran to make the process of getting VA benefits as easy as possible. “The hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life was transition...
wpde.com
Search for missing duck hunter enter day 6, continues into North Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The search for 23-year-old missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle has entered day six and will move into North Carolina, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources. Public Information Officer Greg Lucas said, "all hands are on deck." Lucas added air assets will...
wfxb.com
Horry County Animal Care Center Temporarily Closed
An animal center in Horry County is closed to the public until further notice. The Horry County Animal Care Center has closed while all staff are currently working on an animal investigation with the Horry County Police Department. While the center is closed, they will not be conducting adoptions, accepting...
wpde.com
Frontier Airlines announces 'all-you-can-fly' unlimited pass for summer
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Frontier Airlines is helping passengers get away for the summer. The company announced Tuesday it is offering exclusive access to the new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Summer Pass. Passholders will get unlimited flights between Frontier's U.S. and international destinations from May 2 through Sept. 30, 2023.
Police: Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
abcnews4.com
65 violent crimes happened on Meadow Street in Georgetown Co. in 1 year; sheriff responds
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — In just five days, two different shootings have taken place on Meadow Street in Georgetown County. Deputies say someone shot into a home Monday night with people inside just after 11 p.m. Witnesses say they saw a man wearing a hoodie running from the...
This South Carolina entrepreneur is giving away millions
Recently I have been writing a series of news stories focusing on people who give back generously to local organizations. We all need to read positive news, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
WMBF
14th Annual Shuckin on the Strand Oyster Roast is back!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast is the Grand Strand’s largest oyster roast, open to the public and serving up oysters, food and fixins. The 14th annual Shuckin’ on the Strand Oyster Roast hosted by the Grand Strand Young Professionals will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 12pm-4 p.m. at the Hot Fish Club in Murrells Inlet.
Woman’s ‘gut feeling’ leads to $500,000 lottery win in Aynor
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman won $500,000 after a gut feeling told her to take a turn into a store on her way to work, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The winning ticket was purchased at the Aynor Food Mart on Highway 501, the release reads. The woman purchased a […]
country1037fm.com
Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?
Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
Comments / 3