Yardbarker
"Djokovic had 3 centimetre hamstring tear" - reveals Australian Open tournament director
After his 2023 Australian Open triumph, Novak Djokovic said that he will show proof of his injury as there were many doubters. During his run to the 22nd Grand Slam title, the 35-year-old faced a lot of doubts regarding his left hamstring injury. However, everyone that was around Djokovic confirmed this injury, and now, even the Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open tournament director, Craig Tiley did that.
tennisuptodate.com
Becker doesn't expect similar dominance from Djokovic at Roland Garros and Wimbledon: "It will be a completely different act and burden"
Boris Becker doesn't think Djokovic will dominate at Roland Garros or Wimbledon as much as he did at the Australian Open as he'll face bigger challenges. Novak Djokovic has been the most dominant tennis player at the Australian Open in history so his run this year wasn't that surprising. Becker would be surprised if Djokovic managed to do that or even something remotely similar at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Those events come with their own challenges and age will eventually catch up with him:
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal lauds high praise on Djokovic: "His game is undoubtedly the most complete on the circuit"
Rafael Nadal's former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal has praised Djokovic as the most complete tennis player on the circuit right now following his Australian Open triumph. Many assumed that Toni Nadal isn't particularly thrilled by Novak Djokovic considering his nephew's rivalry with him but the Spanish coach is actually a big fan of Djokovic. He plotted many times against him as part of Nadal's team so he's fully aware of the strength his game possesses. He praised him after yet another Australian Open saying he has the most complete game on the tour:
tennisuptodate.com
Updated ATP Race to Turin after Australian Open as Djokovic, Tsitsipas and Khachanov lead the way
The ATP Race to Turin will be a long one but he was the first returns as Djokovic and Tsitsipas sit at the top of this one following their successful start in Australia. There will be many changes coming to the ATP Race standings as the season goes on but for now, Novak Djokovic sits on top. He might just remain there if he keeps playing the way he did because nobody was a match for him in Melbourne. The 4th member of the semi-final crew Tommy Paul sits at number four of the standings right now as Shelton, Korda, Lehecka, Norrie, Fritz, and Rublev finish off the top 10.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Entry List including Djokovic, defending champion Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev
The 2023 ATP 500 Dubai event will be featuring a stellar lineup as always with Novak Djokovic set to return once more alongside Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev. The Dubai event usually gathers a really strong field but it's not often that they have two players with 22 grand slams attending. That will happen this year as both Nadal and Djokovic signed up to play at the event even though neither is 100 % confirmed. Both are dealing with injuries and it's a question of whether we'll see both of them there.
tennismajors.com
All of ATP Top 10 entered to play in Dubai & Acapulco next month
The first Grand Slam of the season is over and the first Masters Series event won’t take place until March but men’s tennis fans will be looking ahead eagerly to the week of February 27, which has two ATP 500 events, in Dubai and Acapulco, with all of the top 10 ranked men entered to play in either of the two events.
tennisuptodate.com
"Surely a drop off to be expected" - Andy Murray blames low viewership for 2023 Australian Open due to the absence of Federer, Barty and Kyrgios
Andy Murray has suggested that the absence of Roger Federer, Ashleigh Barty, and Nick Kyrgios was the reason for Channel 9 experiencing significantly lower TV ratings during the 2023 Australian Open as compared to last year. The Australian TV network, which recently extended its deal with the first Grand Slam...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic won Australian Open despite 3 centimetre hamstring tear according to tournament director Craig Tiley
Novak Djokovic's injury has finally been revealed as the Serbian played and won the Australian Open depsite having a 3 cm tear in his hamstring. Mats Wilander famously dismissed notions that Djokovic was faking an injury in Melbourne and he was right. He truly was injured and the injury wasn't a minor one either. Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley confirmed that an injury was there because he saw it. It was a tear in his hamstring that wasn't minor:
Tennis-Djokovic played Australian Open with 3cm tear in hamstring, says Tiley
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic played with a three-centimetre (1.2 inches) tear in his hamstring during his run to a record-extending 10th Australian Open title, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Wednesday.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Entry List headlined by Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu (Last Update - 01-02)
The 2023 Abu Dhabi Open will run from February 6th till February 10th and will feature players like Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu. The WTA 500 event is one of the first larger events outside of Australia and generally draws a spectacular field. It's that way this time as well with many great players taking part in the popular tennis destination. Most of them spend time in Abu Dhabi before heading off to Australia so this is standard for most of them.
