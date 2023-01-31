The ATP Race to Turin will be a long one but he was the first returns as Djokovic and Tsitsipas sit at the top of this one following their successful start in Australia. There will be many changes coming to the ATP Race standings as the season goes on but for now, Novak Djokovic sits on top. He might just remain there if he keeps playing the way he did because nobody was a match for him in Melbourne. The 4th member of the semi-final crew Tommy Paul sits at number four of the standings right now as Shelton, Korda, Lehecka, Norrie, Fritz, and Rublev finish off the top 10.

2 DAYS AGO