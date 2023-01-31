Read full article on original website
Related
‘That ’90s Show’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix (Video)
“That ’90s Show” has been renewed for a second season, Netflix said Friday. The streamer shared a video of clips from the follow-up to “That ’70s Show” to TikTok, Instagram and Facebook to celebrate the news. “All of us at ‘That ‘90s Show’ were beyond...
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
The Party Report: Celebs Cut Loose at Pre-Grammys Shindigs
Los Angeles was the place to be this week, especially if music is your scene. The pre-game Grammys celebrations rolled into town, luring everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Trevor Noah to hit the scene to see Latto, Anitta and other new chart-rising musicians perform. Meanwhile, Oscar nominations narrowed the field as the awards season raged on, with AARP holding a glittery awards show as “Elvis” stalwarts Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann continued to be the Energizer Bunny duo on the party scene. Tom Brady quit football and started his Hollywood career this week, too; apparently no one told him that releasing a movie in January is not prime time.
Seth Rogen Says ‘No One’s Made a Good High School Movie’ Since ‘Superbad’
Seth Rogen thinks “Superbad” still reigns as the best high school movie ever made. In an interview with People, the actor and comedian addressed the resurgence in popularity for the 2007 teen comedy, which he co-wrote with Evan Goldberg. The movie stars Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader and Emma Stone alongside Rogen.
‘The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic’ Review: Good Intentions Meet Tired Tropes
It’s interesting to look at the discrepancy between films made about disability in the U.S. versus abroad. For starters, there seems to be a greater interest in telling disabled stories overseas than there is here in the States. But that doesn’t mean that an increase in representation is all positive. In fact, in the case of the Finnish feature, “The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic,” the lack of disabled people writing scripts still leads to questionable on-screen antics.
How Director Jason Moore’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Twists Marriage Tropes and Traditions
As a performer, Jennifer Lopez is used to a lot of costume changes. In her new rom-com “Shotgun Wedding,” costumers had a whopping 28 versions of her wedding dress. Lopez approved Mitchell Travers’s very first sketch of the gown, which gets bruised and battered as much as her character Darcy does.
‘SNL’ Proves That Hit-Making Movies Died a Slow Death in the 2020s (Video)
“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the lack of recognizable titles and hit-making movies coming out of the 2020s, shooting at fish-in-a-barrel targets like “To Leslie,” “Women Talking” and “Ginny & Georgia.”. After Bowen Yang came out swinging as a game show host with...
‘Mayans MC’ Actor Momo Rodriguez Joins NBC’s ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ in Recurring Role (Exclusive)
Actor/comedian Momo Rodriguez is joining the cast of George Lopez’s NBC comedy “Lopez vs Lopez” in a recurring role, TheWrap can exclusively reveal. He’ll play Momo, George’s new friend and employee who will do anything to be on his good side. Rodriguez is best known...
Dave Chappelle Wins Grammy for Standup Special That Sparked Netflix Backlash
Dave Chappelle won a Grammy award for Best Comedy Album for “The Closer” on Sunday night — the same standup special that sparked backlash at Netflix when it was released on the streamer in 2021. The comedian, who has triggered outrage from the trans community for past...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
63K+
Followers
35K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 1