The Party Report: Celebs Cut Loose at Pre-Grammys Shindigs

Los Angeles was the place to be this week, especially if music is your scene. The pre-game Grammys celebrations rolled into town, luring everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Trevor Noah to hit the scene to see Latto, Anitta and other new chart-rising musicians perform. Meanwhile, Oscar nominations narrowed the field as the awards season raged on, with AARP holding a glittery awards show as “Elvis” stalwarts Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann continued to be the Energizer Bunny duo on the party scene. Tom Brady quit football and started his Hollywood career this week, too; apparently no one told him that releasing a movie in January is not prime time.
Seth Rogen Says ‘No One’s Made a Good High School Movie’ Since ‘Superbad’

Seth Rogen thinks “Superbad” still reigns as the best high school movie ever made. In an interview with People, the actor and comedian addressed the resurgence in popularity for the 2007 teen comedy, which he co-wrote with Evan Goldberg. The movie stars Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader and Emma Stone alongside Rogen.
‘The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic’ Review: Good Intentions Meet Tired Tropes

It’s interesting to look at the discrepancy between films made about disability in the U.S. versus abroad. For starters, there seems to be a greater interest in telling disabled stories overseas than there is here in the States. But that doesn’t mean that an increase in representation is all positive. In fact, in the case of the Finnish feature, “The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic,” the lack of disabled people writing scripts still leads to questionable on-screen antics.
