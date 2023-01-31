Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Highway 378 closed as crews battle fire
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A structure fire in Conway is leading to delays for drivers. The Conway Fire Dept. responded Thursday afternoon to a building fire on McCray Alley. The emergency response closed Highway 378 Westbound. NEW: Sheriff: Shootout leads to crash in the Newtown community of Dillon County.
WMBF
‘It’s not safe at all’: Neighbors look for answers while abandoned home deemed unsafe still stands
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A small neighborhood in Horry County is calling on officials to tear down an abandoned home deemed unsafe after nearly three years of asking for help. When James Baber sits on his porch and looks to his right, he sees his quaint neighborhood; however, to...
WMBF
‘Multiple patients will be airlifted’ after multi-vehicle crash with entrapment in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Several people will be airlifted to the hospital with injuries after an accident with entrapment in Georgetown on Wednesday afternoon. Georgetown County police and emergency crews were sent to South Island Road and S Fraser Street at about 12:20 p.m. Georgetown County Fire Department Assistant Fire...
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach Parking Decal Difficulties
The city of Myrtle Beach was facing technical issues last week but they have since been resolved. The city said residents who registered for a parking decal from January 24th until Wednesday, are urged to check and see if the application was properly sent through. To see if your application...
Woman killed in Market Common bicycle crash was mother of Myrtle Beach firefighter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday. Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, […]
wfxb.com
Bird Dog Power Washing Company Will Be at the Myrtle Beach Home Show!
When it comes to pressure washing Kenneth Harlow of Bird Dog Power Washing is your guy! Bird Dog Power Washing is one of the many locally-owned businesses participating in the 43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Spring Home Show.
21-year-old, 23-year-old killed in Garden City house fire, coroner’s office says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people died in a Sunday morning fire in Garden City, according to Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District Deputy Chief Jeff Kosto. The fire happened in the 500 block of Woodland Drive, officials said. Crews were called at 2:55 a.m. to a two-story home, Kosto said. Adam Scott, 23, of […]
School bus with 11 students on board hit by truck on Highway 90; no injuries reported
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A school bus with 11 students on board was rear-ended by a truck Thursday morning on Highway 90, according to Lisa Bourcier, an Horry County Schools spokesperson. The crash happened along Highway 90 near International Drive, Bourcier said. No injuries were reported. The crash happened at about 6:40 a.m., according […]
ATV crash leaves 1 dead in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a crash involving an ATV Friday evening. First responders were dispatched to the area of Old Hagan Avenue in Huger just before 9:00 p.m. for an ATV accident with injuries. “While units were still responding, an updated coordinate location was given that showed the location being […]
wfxb.com
Man Charged After 21 Dogs Were Seized
A man has been charged after a stray dog call led to an investigation that revealed a bigger situation. On January 27th, an officer responded near Merritt Road for a call about a stray dog. After the officer arrived, they discovered a hound dog. While in the area, the officer...
Father of man in Surfside Beach-area barricade situation says son didn’t have to die
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The father of a man in a Surfside Beach-area barricade situation overnight Sunday into Monday said his son didn’t have to die during the incident, stating his son dealt with mental illness. 39-year-old Hendrix Washington died in the barricade situation, which began Sunday night and ended with his death early […]
WMBF
Beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant sets reopening date goal after busted water heater floods building
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A beloved Myrtle Beach restaurant may be opening in just a month. Just a few days before the new year, Winna’s Kitchen was flooded after a water heater above the restaurant burst. It forced the owners to close their doors temporarily. The owners...
WMBF
Horry County police searching for person of interest in fireworks store robbery
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for help to locate a person believed to be connected to the robbery of a fireworks store last year. The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened on July 11, 2022, at Willard’s Fireworks on Highway 9 in the Longs area.
wfxb.com
Achieve Maximum Comfort in Your Home with Help from Conway Air Conditioning
Ryan Brown of Conway Air Conditioning was in the studio ahead of the 43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Spring Home Show. Conway Air Conditioning is a family owned and operated business that’s been offering service in our area since the 1950’s. Stop by their booth at the home show...
wfxb.com
One Person Died In A Barricaded Suspect Situation
Authorities have confirmed that one death occurred in the Surfside standoff incident. 39-year-old, Hendrix Washington died from injuries sustained on the scene at The Road Side Inn in Surfside Beach. On Sunday night, a person barricaded themselves after firing a weapon. Parts of Highway 17 Business were closed to traffic...
abcnews4.com
Man charged after 21 dogs found in pens, tied up near Conway: Warrants
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is charged after a stray dog call led to a bigger investigation and several dogs being seized in the Conway area, according to a report from Horry County Police Dept. On January 27, an Horry County officer responded near Merritt Road for...
wfxb.com
A Standoff Resulted In The Closure Of A Busy Highway
Sunday night a standoff in Surfside Beach caused a busy highway to close. Highway 17 Business near 17th Avenue North just outside of Surfside Beach was closed to traffic in both directions as many officers addressed an active investigation. Community members were urged to avoid the area as well. Officers...
wfxb.com
The Grand Strand Awarded Grant For Safer Roads
An organization is assisting the Grand Strand with funds to address road related needs. The Department of Transportation is awarding a total of $800 million for over 500 projects through a new safe streets and road for all grant program. The funding is meant to solve issues such as redesigned...
WMBF
Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
1 hurt after dump truck overturns, blocks traffic on Highway 701
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash involving an overturned dump truck has blocked lanes of traffic on Highway 701, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 12:56 p.m. Monday in the area of South Highway 701 and Lucas Bay Road, HCFR said. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment, according […]
