Murrells Inlet, SC

wpde.com

Highway 378 closed as crews battle fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A structure fire in Conway is leading to delays for drivers. The Conway Fire Dept. responded Thursday afternoon to a building fire on McCray Alley. The emergency response closed Highway 378 Westbound. NEW: Sheriff: Shootout leads to crash in the Newtown community of Dillon County.
CONWAY, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach Parking Decal Difficulties

The city of Myrtle Beach was facing technical issues last week but they have since been resolved. The city said residents who registered for a parking decal from January 24th until Wednesday, are urged to check and see if the application was properly sent through. To see if your application...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

ATV crash leaves 1 dead in Berkeley County

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a crash involving an ATV Friday evening. First responders were dispatched to the area of Old Hagan Avenue in Huger just before 9:00 p.m. for an ATV accident with injuries. “While units were still responding, an updated coordinate location was given that showed the location being […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Man Charged After 21 Dogs Were Seized

A man has been charged after a stray dog call led to an investigation that revealed a bigger situation. On January 27th, an officer responded near Merritt Road for a call about a stray dog. After the officer arrived, they discovered a hound dog. While in the area, the officer...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

One Person Died In A Barricaded Suspect Situation

Authorities have confirmed that one death occurred in the Surfside standoff incident. 39-year-old, Hendrix Washington died from injuries sustained on the scene at The Road Side Inn in Surfside Beach. On Sunday night, a person barricaded themselves after firing a weapon. Parts of Highway 17 Business were closed to traffic...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

A Standoff Resulted In The Closure Of A Busy Highway

Sunday night a standoff in Surfside Beach caused a busy highway to close. Highway 17 Business near 17th Avenue North just outside of Surfside Beach was closed to traffic in both directions as many officers addressed an active investigation. Community members were urged to avoid the area as well. Officers...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

The Grand Strand Awarded Grant For Safer Roads

An organization is assisting the Grand Strand with funds to address road related needs. The Department of Transportation is awarding a total of $800 million for over 500 projects through a new safe streets and road for all grant program. The funding is meant to solve issues such as redesigned...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

