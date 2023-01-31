Read full article on original website
Zach Creggar and New Line Biggest Deal Not Made at Sundance
The biggest deal that occurred during the Sundance Film Festival wasn’t one that went down at the event itself. New Line Cinema emerged triumphant amid an intense bidding war to grab “Weapons” which will be the next film from “Barbarian” director Zach Cregger. Days later, New Line signed a first-look deal with the whole BoulderLight studio itself.
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Scares Up $1.45 Million at Thursday Box Office
Thursday night moviegoers answered M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” with $1.45 million at the box office, while comedy “80 for Brady” kicked up $1.27 million in previews. The Universal horror film will play in 3,643 North American theaters starting Feb. 3. By the...
What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023
Horror delights, rom-coms and a new sci-fi series starring Christoph Waltz are just a few of the highlights arriving on Amazon Prime Video in February. This month sees the debut of the second and final season of “Carnival Row” on Feb. 17, while Feb. 24 is when “The Consultant” – a “Severance”-like thriller series starring Waltz and directed by “WandaVision’s” Matt Shakman – drops.
Epic Grammys Hip Hop Tribute Draws Raves: ‘Best Thing the Grammys Have Put Out in Years’
An all-star line-up of hip-hop artists from the five decades paid tribute to the genre on Sunday night at the Grammys. The tribute, organized and produced by Questlove, included: Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort.
Jack Harlow Meditates Courtside in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake First Teaser (Video)
Jack Harlow’s film debut in the “White Men Can’t Jump” remake is finally here, and we are getting a “First Class,” first look into the Kenya Barris-written flick. The remake, which riffs on the 1992 comedy starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, stars Harlow and Sinqua Walls as an unsuspecting duo who wins a fortune in pickup basketball by hustling their opponents.
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Lands Season 2 Order at Paramount+
“Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” is coming back for another round. Paramount+ announced Friday it’s ordered a second season of the hit drama. From the mind of Taylor Sheridan and starring Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, the drama series was the biggest series premiere on cable for 2022 and the biggest Paramount+ premiere ever in the U.S., drawing in 7.4 million total viewers across Paramount+ and linear previews.
How Director Jason Moore’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Twists Marriage Tropes and Traditions
As a performer, Jennifer Lopez is used to a lot of costume changes. In her new rom-com “Shotgun Wedding,” costumers had a whopping 28 versions of her wedding dress. Lopez approved Mitchell Travers’s very first sketch of the gown, which gets bruised and battered as much as her character Darcy does.
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime': Ayanna Confronts Jet Over Falling for Her Undercover Target (Exclusive Video)
Det. Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) gets in over her head on her first undercover case in Thursday night’s episode, “Punch Drunk,” an exclusive video for which you can watch above. In this first-look clip shared exclusively with TheWrap, Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt) tells Jet, the...
The Party Report: Celebs Cut Loose at Pre-Grammys Shindigs
Los Angeles was the place to be this week, especially if music is your scene. The pre-game Grammys celebrations rolled into town, luring everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Trevor Noah to hit the scene to see Latto, Anitta and other new chart-rising musicians perform. Meanwhile, Oscar nominations narrowed the field as the awards season raged on, with AARP holding a glittery awards show as “Elvis” stalwarts Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann continued to be the Energizer Bunny duo on the party scene. Tom Brady quit football and started his Hollywood career this week, too; apparently no one told him that releasing a movie in January is not prime time.
January Box Office – Fueled by ‘Avatar 2’ and Fresh Hits – Jumps 50% From Last Year
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment CEO on Watching Industry Trends: ‘Position Yourself to Benefit’. Monthly totals nearly hit $600 million, but remain 28% down from 2019. If the January box office is any indication of how the rest of 2023 will play out, movie theaters should see a...
Viola Davis Joins the EGOT Club With Grammy Win
Viola Davis has officially joined the EGOT club, after winning herself a Grammy on Sunday. With the win, the actress becomes just the 18th person to ever do it. Davis took home the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording this year, for narrating her recent memoir “Finding Me.” In winning the award, she beat out fellow EGOT winner Mel Brooks (he was the 8th person to ever win all four awards), Lin-Manuel Miranda (who’s currently just an Oscar shy of becoming an EGOT), Jamie Foxx, and Questlove.
‘SNL’ Proves That Hit-Making Movies Died a Slow Death in the 2020s (Video)
“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the lack of recognizable titles and hit-making movies coming out of the 2020s, shooting at fish-in-a-barrel targets like “To Leslie,” “Women Talking” and “Ginny & Georgia.”. After Bowen Yang came out swinging as a game show host with...
Directors Guild: ‘Studios Are Not Prepared to Address Our Key Issues’
The Directors Guild of America released a memo on Saturday evening to its members announcing that it would not be the first guild to enter contract negotiations with Hollywood studios, marking the first time since 2010 that this is the case. The guild told its members that the decision to...
Why ‘Freeridge’ Maintains the Spirit and Legacy of ‘On My Block’ – But Won’t ‘Replace’ It
(Spoiler alert: This article contains Season 1 spoilers for “Freeridge”). “Freeridge,” the spinoff to Netflix’s coming-of-age dramedy “On My Block,” is not trying to recreate the mystical realism of its predecessor, according to leads Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Bryana Salaz, who anchor the series with their brutally honest portrayal of two sisters often at odds with one another.
‘That ’90s Show’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix (Video)
“That ’90s Show” has been renewed for a second season, Netflix said Friday. The streamer shared a video of clips from the follow-up to “That ’70s Show” to TikTok, Instagram and Facebook to celebrate the news. “All of us at ‘That ‘90s Show’ were beyond...
Netflix Touts the Co-CEO Model – But Are 2 Heads Truly Better Than One?
”Finding two CEOs who are exceptionally good and share the burden of decision making on a 50-50 basis in all areas is almost impossible,“ one expert says. Netflix has long touted the benefits of its co-CEO model, which saw Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos working side by side under the title from July 2020 until last month.
Kimmel Warns Netflix’s New Account Sharing Rules Could Cost Nick Cannon ‘Millions of Dollars’ (Video)
With news that Netflix may soon be enacting a (frankly, idiotic) new crackdown on account sharing, Jimmy Kimmel warned in his monologue on Thursday night that the streamer’s new rules could cost Nick Cannon millions of dollars. You know, because Cannon famously has a lot of kids. A lot.
