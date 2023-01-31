Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Nelson Co. Deputy injured after police pursuit
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Nelson County Deputy was injured after a man rammed into his vehicle during a police chase in the Afton area of the county on February 2nd. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says they were conducting surveillance on criminal activity when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 Hyundai Azera in connection with the activity. The stop was initiated on Mill Ln at 10:25 p.m. The driver then proceeded to crash into a sheriff’s office vehicle sending the deputy inside to the hospital.
WSET
Deputy in hospital after suspect rams car, crashes before arrest: Nelson Co. Sheriff
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A deputy is injured and a suspect faces a dozen charges after a Saturday evening incident in Nelson County, the sheriff said. Nelson County Sheriff David Hill said law enforcement was conducting criminal activity surveillance in the Afton area on February 4 when a deputy tried to pull over a black car that had been reported as stolen.
VSP Investigating Jan. 30 Fatal Crash In Augusta County
Virginia State Police Trooper P. Sprouse is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred at 1:18 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 30) on Interstate 81 at the 208-mile marker. A 2000 Honda Accord was traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it struck head-on a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck. The impact of the crash sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions. The driver of the Honda, Ronald E. Trick Jr., 59, of Sunbury, Penn., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Chevrolet, William K. Burns, 51, of Clifton Forge, Va., died at the scene. Passenger, Sandra K. Burns, 55, of Clifton Forge, Va., died en route to the hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation. It is undetermined at this time where/how the Honda ended up going the wrong way on I-81. The post VSP Investigating Jan. 30 Fatal Crash In Augusta County appeared first on The Virginian Review.
NBC 29 News
Emergency crews respond to car fire at Lee Street Garage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A car caught on fire on the third floor of the Lee Street Garage, near UVA Medical Center, Sunday, February 5. Charlottesville and Albemarle County firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. “Damage to that vehicle, perhaps damage to adjacent vehicles. No one has been injured to our...
WDBJ7.com
Nelson County deputy injured; man charged with attempted second degree murder after car chase
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Nelson County deputy is recovering from injuries after a pursuit Saturday night. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in Afton when the deputy attempted to stop a black 2011 Hyundai Azera. The driver of that...
WSET
Appomattox crews put out 2 separate car fires and respond to 1 accident at the same time
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department arrived to the scene of a car fire on Friday just when heavy flames were blazing towards the passenger area from the engine. That was at 5:40 p.m. on Log Cabin Road. Minutes later, the crews had to split to...
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County sheriff’s deputy injured after being rammed by driver of stolen vehicle
A Madison Heights man is in custody after ramming a Nelson County sheriff’s deputy trying to initiate a traffic stop late Saturday night. Thomas Wayne Board Jr., 39, of Madison Heights, was taken into custody after crashing a 2011 Hyundai Azera, which had been reported stolen from the Lynchburg area, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
WHSV
Rockingham County structure fire remains under investigation
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) -Assistant Fire Marshall Capt. Todd Spitzer with Rockingham County Fire Rescue said they responded to reports of a structure fire around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said when they arrived to the two-story structure on 1400 block of Turleytown Road, fire was visible near the back, but...
Nelson Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest In Saturday Night Police Pursuit
Nelson deputies made an arrest Saturday evening after a short police pursuit. According to a post on the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office page,. “Mr. Thomas Wayne Board, JR, age 39, of Hilltop DR, Madison Heights, VA, rammed a Sheriff’s Office vehicle after the deputy initiated the traffic stop on Mill LN at at 10:25PM. Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle on and off road with the assistance of the Virginia State Police. MR Board was taken into custody at 10:29 after he crashed the vehicle, which was previously reported stolen from the Lynchburg area. The deputy who was rammed and MR Board received injuries as a result of this incident. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.”
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrian on 581 in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has shut down southbound lanes on Interstate 581 in Roanoke County. Virginia State Police say there are two separate crashes that have caused the shutdown. The crashes are located between Orange and Elm St. Drivers should expect delays...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Feb. 6-10
*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 10, eastbound – Single lane closures for maintenance to various bridges, February 6 – 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mile marker 9 to 11, eastbound – Left lane closures for cable rail repairs, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
wfxrtv.com
Update: Missing Harrisonburg Teen found safe
UPDATE 7:48 AM 2/4/23 — Per Virginia State Police, the subject of a missing endangered child alert has been found safe. VSP has cancelled the alert. NOTE: WFXR has removed the teen’s photo from this article, as the alert has been cancelled. ——————————————————————- HARRISONBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia...
wfxrtv.com
VSP deploy spikes for a high-speed chase in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a driver led troopers on a high-speed chase in Botetourt County where officers were forced to use spike strips on February 2. State Police tell WFXR News they attempted to pull a car over for allegedly going 20 miles per...
WDBJ7.com
Three teens in hospital following shooting in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent three teens to the hospital. On February 3, at around 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police reports they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW. While officers were heading...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Food Lion shooting suspect released, nobody else charged at this time
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The man who was taken into custody spoke to law enforcement at the Roanoke Police Department and was released after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed against anyone at this time. “This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information...
wfirnews.com
Three teens shot in northwest Roanoke incident last night
(from Roanoke PD) On February 3 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW. While officers were heading towards the scene, another call came in referencing at least one other victim being transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
Three JMU Students Killed in West Virginia Crash
Three JMU Students Killed in West Virginia Crash
WSET
Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
WDBJ7.com
$2500 stolen in burglary at Roanoke mosque
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a burglary at the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center that occurred last month. Officials at the mosque on the Salem Turnpike say a donation safe was stolen near the prayer hall. It had around $2,500 inside. “It definitely puts a strain on us...
