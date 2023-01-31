Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $416 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $416 million.
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth $613 Million
Monday's Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $613 million.
Check your lottery tickets – Somebody in the state just won $31 million
Somebody is a whole lot wealthier just by purchasing a lottery ticket. That’s according to the officials of the Mega Millions’ lottery game.The drawing for Tuesday, January 31 had exactly one jackpot winner. The winning ticket—worth a life-changing $31 million—was sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot prize has a cash option of $16.5 million.
Comments / 0