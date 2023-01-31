Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
Charles Kimbrough, Anchorman Jim Dial on ‘Murphy Brown,’ Dies at 86
Charles Kimbrough, best known to TV fans as straitlaced anchorman Jim Dial on “Murphy Brown,” died on Jan. 11, his son, John Kimbrough, told The New York Times. He was 86. A cause of death was not given. The St. Paul, Minnesota, native actor began his career on...
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Scares Up $1.45 Million at Thursday Box Office
Thursday night moviegoers answered M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” with $1.45 million at the box office, while comedy “80 for Brady” kicked up $1.27 million in previews. The Universal horror film will play in 3,643 North American theaters starting Feb. 3. By the...
Jack Harlow Meditates Courtside in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake First Teaser (Video)
Jack Harlow’s film debut in the “White Men Can’t Jump” remake is finally here, and we are getting a “First Class,” first look into the Kenya Barris-written flick. The remake, which riffs on the 1992 comedy starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, stars Harlow and Sinqua Walls as an unsuspecting duo who wins a fortune in pickup basketball by hustling their opponents.
‘The Flash’ Producer Michael Disco Joins Russo Brothers’ AGBO as President of Film
AGBO, an independent studio founded by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo, has tapped “The Flash” producer Michael Disco as its new president of film. Disco, who has over two decades of film producing experience, will oversee the creative direction and business strategy of AGBO’s film department as it works to “foster dynamic partnerships and innovative storytelling.”
‘1923’ Star Julia Schlaepfer on Alexandra and Brandon’s Homecoming: ‘Their Love Is Tested’
This weekend, Taylor Sheridan’s old timey “Yellowstone” spinoff “1923” is finally back after a month-long hiatus. And not a moment too soon. When we last left the show, there was a brutal attack on the ranch that left several members of the Dutton family dead and others injured (thank the Lord Harrison Ford pulled through). But in the final sequence, we see Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) in their African love nest. She’s reading all the letters from Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren), his aunt and adoptive mother. Finally, she reaches the letter pertaining to the attack and how the family is summoning him back to Montana. He asks her how long it’s been. She says three months. What a cliffhanger! (We love a good time jump don’t we folks?)
‘That ’90s Show’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix (Video)
“That ’90s Show” has been renewed for a second season, Netflix said Friday. The streamer shared a video of clips from the follow-up to “That ’70s Show” to TikTok, Instagram and Facebook to celebrate the news. “All of us at ‘That ‘90s Show’ were beyond...
How Director Jason Moore’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Twists Marriage Tropes and Traditions
As a performer, Jennifer Lopez is used to a lot of costume changes. In her new rom-com “Shotgun Wedding,” costumers had a whopping 28 versions of her wedding dress. Lopez approved Mitchell Travers’s very first sketch of the gown, which gets bruised and battered as much as her character Darcy does.
The Party Report: Celebs Cut Loose at Pre-Grammys Shindigs
Los Angeles was the place to be this week, especially if music is your scene. The pre-game Grammys celebrations rolled into town, luring everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Trevor Noah to hit the scene to see Latto, Anitta and other new chart-rising musicians perform. Meanwhile, Oscar nominations narrowed the field as the awards season raged on, with AARP holding a glittery awards show as “Elvis” stalwarts Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann continued to be the Energizer Bunny duo on the party scene. Tom Brady quit football and started his Hollywood career this week, too; apparently no one told him that releasing a movie in January is not prime time.
‘SNL': Woody Harrelson Set to Join 5-Timers Club With February Return as Host
Woody Harrelson is returning to “Saturday Night Live,” and he’s joining an exclusive club in doing so. The actor will host the show’s Feb. 25 episode. The show will mark the actor’s fifth time hosting, giving him entry into the sketch comedy show’s prestigious 5-Timers Club. He first nabbed the gig in 1989, then returned as host in 1992, again in 2014, and most recently hosted the show in September of 2019.
Why ‘Freeridge’ Maintains the Spirit and Legacy of ‘On My Block’ – But Won’t ‘Replace’ It
(Spoiler alert: This article contains Season 1 spoilers for “Freeridge”). “Freeridge,” the spinoff to Netflix’s coming-of-age dramedy “On My Block,” is not trying to recreate the mystical realism of its predecessor, according to leads Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Bryana Salaz, who anchor the series with their brutally honest portrayal of two sisters often at odds with one another.
‘The Last of Us’ Could Go Beyond Season 2, Co-EP Craig Mazin Says: ‘The Second Game Is Much Bigger’
After rave reviews from critics and fans alike and strong viewership for its initial episodes, HBO’s live-action television adaptation of “The Last of Us” has scored a renewal for a second season. But while fans of the video games might assume Season 2 would adapt “The Last of Us: Part II” and that would be the end of the story, showrunner Craig Mazin says there’s potentially more than two seasons worth of story in the complete “Last of Us” saga on HBO.
Viola Davis Joins the EGOT Club With Grammy Win
Viola Davis has officially joined the EGOT club, after winning herself a Grammy on Sunday. With the win, the actress becomes just the 18th person to ever do it. Davis took home the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording this year, for narrating her recent memoir “Finding Me.” In winning the award, she beat out fellow EGOT winner Mel Brooks (he was the 8th person to ever win all four awards), Lin-Manuel Miranda (who’s currently just an Oscar shy of becoming an EGOT), Jamie Foxx, and Questlove.
Jake Paul Interview Goes Off the Rails, Ends With Him Hanging Up and Sneering ‘Have a Nice F-ing Day’
Jake Paul, former Disney Channel star and now trained fighter, is no stranger to controversy and defending himself in the ring. But in his one-on-one interview on “Game Theory” with Emmy-winning journalist, Bomani Jones, Paul found himself against the ropes looking for someone to throw in the towel. Instead, it was the former Disney Channel star who ended the uncomfortable moment with the slamming of his laptop and a “have a nice f—ing day.”
Dave Chappelle Wins Grammy for Standup Special That Sparked Netflix Backlash
Dave Chappelle won a Grammy award for Best Comedy Album for “The Closer” on Sunday night — the same standup special that sparked backlash at Netflix when it was released on the streamer in 2021. The comedian, who has triggered outrage from the trans community for past...
‘SNL’ Proves That Hit-Making Movies Died a Slow Death in the 2020s (Video)
“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the lack of recognizable titles and hit-making movies coming out of the 2020s, shooting at fish-in-a-barrel targets like “To Leslie,” “Women Talking” and “Ginny & Georgia.”. After Bowen Yang came out swinging as a game show host with...
Liam Neeson Calls UFC Star Conor McGregor ‘Little Leprechaun’ Who ‘Gives Ireland a Bad Name’
Liam Neeson is not a fan of fighter Conor McGregor or the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s mixed-martial arts style. In a fan Q&A video with Men’s Health, the “Taken” actor dismissed his fellow Irishman as “a little leprechaun” who “gives Ireland a bad name.”
‘Mayans MC’ Actor Momo Rodriguez Joins NBC’s ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ in Recurring Role (Exclusive)
Actor/comedian Momo Rodriguez is joining the cast of George Lopez’s NBC comedy “Lopez vs Lopez” in a recurring role, TheWrap can exclusively reveal. He’ll play Momo, George’s new friend and employee who will do anything to be on his good side. Rodriguez is best known...
Trevor Noah, James Corden Bond on What They’ll Miss About Hosting Late Night: Flexing Their ‘Perfect Trump Impressions’ (Video)
Former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah crashed “The Late Late Show” on Thursday to help James Corden with a segment entitled “Side Effects Only.”. “If only there was someone who could help me with this bit. I sort of need somebody who has experience reading a teleprompter, someone who has experience sitting behind a desk,” Corden said before being interrupted by Noah.
