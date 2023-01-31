Read full article on original website
IGN
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - Official 'Emerald City' Teaser Trailer
Get another look at Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in this newest teaser. The upcoming movie stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and more. Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17, 2023.
IGN
DC Studios' Peter Safran Says It Was Right to Cancel Batgirl: 'That Film Was Not Releasable'
The cancellation of Leslie Grace’s Batgirl movie was a “bold and courageous decision” according to DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran. As reported by Variety, Safran shared his thoughts on Batgirl during a press event held at the Warner Bros. lot, during which he and fellow co-CEO James Gunn gave details on the first wave of movies and TV shows that will populate the rebooted DC universe.
IGN
FAST X - The Fast and the Furious - Official Legacy Trailer
Watch the trailer for a look back at The Fast and the Furious ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more. A trailer for Fast X will be released on February 10, 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Says Lizzo Dressed Up As Her On Halloween “For Attention”
Chrisean questions if Lizzo’s costume was to show love or to make fun of her. Chrisean Rock is used to people delivering their opinions about her on social media, and she’s answering questions about Lizzo. Last Halloween, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker shared her costume on Instagram. She dressed up as Rock and even gave her rendition of the Crazy in Love star’s performance of her single, “Vibe.”
IGN
Pedro Pascal Took an Ambien and Forgot He Was Cast in The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal has admitted that he forgot he landed the lead role of Joel on HBO's The Last of Us because he took an Ambien right before receiving the casting news. Appearing on The Tonight Show, Pascal revealed that he had a momentary lapse in memory when he was offered The Last of Us job because he had taken an Ambien pill to assist with his sleep after participating in an adrenaline-fuelled, late-night call about the series.
IGN
Superman: Legacy and Why James Gunn Is Using All the Right Words So Far
Don’t you just love the smell of a fresh multiverse in the morning? New beginnings may not ultimately mean anything, but how many of us start the new year with a laundry list of resolutions that we’re ready to tackle simply because of the universal illusion of a fresh start?
IGN
Best Sci-Fi Movies On Netflix (February 2023)
The selection of sci-fi films is one of its strongest departments within the larger list of movies on Netflix, and it has a nice mix of classics alongside a number of newer, stranger films. Navigating digital volumes one Netflix can be a little tricky, but the fact is that most of its selection makes for an enjoyable watch. Still, there are always going to be films that skip through the cracks, and that’s why it’s good to seek out recommendations. For a little help navigating that 3500+ Netflix inventory, these are some of our favorite selections.
IGN
Bollywood Film Fursat Is Shot Entirely on iPhone, All Details Here
Apple recently released a 30-minute-long Bollywood film called Fursat which was shot in its entirety using an iPhone 14 Pro. The film is directed by Vishal Bhadwaj, who is known for directing films such as Makdee, Omkara, and Haider. Apple has also previously released short films that were filmed using...
IGN
The Lost King - Official Trailer
The Lost King is the inspiring true story of a woman who refused to be ignored and took on Britain’s most eminent historians, forcing them to rethink the legacy of one of the most controversial rulers in English history. A tale of discovery, obsession, and stolen glory (both then and now), The Lost King is a magical adventure illuminated by one woman’s awakened sense of purpose.
IGN
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Poster Features All of Our Favorite Mushroom Kingdom Characters
A brand-new, beautiful poster of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been released and it features all of our favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, Bowser, and Toad. The poster, which was released by Nintendo, also gives us another look at some of the locations...
TMZ.com
GloRilla Performs 'Nut Quick' After Teasing Polow Da Don Lap Dance
GloRilla keeps grinding out gigs on the road, and recently found herself face-to-face onstage with platinum producer Polow Da Don ... but she held back on giving him the full Glo experience. TMZ Hip Hop got this vid of Glo pump faking as if she was gonna throw her “FNF”...
IGN
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for February 2023
How on Earth is it the second month of 2023 already? I’ll tell you exactly how—time flies when you’re binge-watching. I bet my favourite universal remote you did a bunch of screen surfing over the EOY break, so now it’s time to re-up for more. Let’s get to maximising your free time further with the best stuff from a colossal collection of mind-blowing movies, attention-snaring TV series and grade A original content.
IGN
Chris Pratt’s The Terminal List Is Getting Turned Into a Franchise
Amazon Prime Video has announced plans for another season of The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt alongside another new series focusing on the events before the debut season. Based on Jack Carr's action-thriller novels focusing on US Navy Seal James Reece, The Terminal List was about a growing, shadowy conspiracy,...
IGN
How to Watch Knock at the Cabin: Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
From 1999's Sixth Sense to the recently wrapped Apple TV series Servant, M. Night Shyamalan has earned a reputation for surprising audiences with plot-twisting, head-spinning thrillers. The writer-director's latest, Knock at the Cabin, takes viewers deep into the woods for an apocalyptic hostage story. See our review of Knock at the Cabin for more info.
IGN
This Infinite Sitcom Generator Is Broadcasting A Show About Nothing, Forever
“I was out with this guy the other night and he said he hates fruit.” says Yvonne, a legally distinct character completely unlike Seinfeld’s Elaine. “Maybe he doesn’t know how to enjoy the sweet and juicy.” says Larry, to an uproar of canned laughter. If...
IGN
Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Revealed With Din Djarin Wielding The Dark Saber
The Mandalorian Season 2 finale ended with a lot to look forward to. And to add to the hype, we recently received a teaser image from Disney+, which gives a hint on what to expect when Season 3 drops later this year. Through the image we see Din Djarin and Grogu sitting in a cockpit together, which suggests that they might be leaving for Mandalore, the home planet to the Mandalorians.
IGN
Knock at The Cabin Video Review
Knock at the Cabin fails to knock the classic cabin in the woods horror methods out of the park. M. Night Shyamalan abides by unfittingly formulaic standards and produces a tonal flatliner despite an arsenal of emotionally targeted beatdowns and prophecy-spouting lambs led to slaughter in the name of blind faith. There's nothing uniquely surprising or exceptionally rousing, which is a shame given the unfathomably dreadful predicament and an interesting turn of a performance from Dave Bautista. It's a film without sensation that feels like it's pulling its punches across the board – development is stunted, ideas lack passion, and the camera avoids visible violence – before the ending strolls off into the sunset with barely any goodbye. Thematic messages tethered to Old Testament interpretations are lost when the story wraps due to increasingly stale predictability, as Knock at the Cabin exposes a Shyamalan script with surprisingly little to say.
hotnewhiphop.com
PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Family Photo Mourning Late Rapper
PnB Rock’s girlfriend shared a family photo of the two of them with their daughter on Instagram, Monday. PnB Rock’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, mourned the late rapper on her Instagram Story, earlier this week. She shared a family photo of the two of them with their daughter. “We...
Allure
Fans Are Enamored and Straight-Up Terrified by Saweetie's Cherry Stiletto Nails
When the masses want manicure inspiration, they go straight to Saweetie's Instagram feed. The rapper is not shy in the nail-art department, often opting for out-there designs including lava lamp graphics, 3D gummy bear charms, and long, sharp talon nail shapes. She's gone for the latter once again with her latest manicure, a stiletto-shaped set in an orchid pink that's covered in cherry-shaped gems with a few other red gems trailing down the (very, very long) length of each nail.
