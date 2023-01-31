LSU is off to one of the faster starts in this 2024 recruiting cycle, currently boasting the No. 2 class in the country as we approach a dead period in recruiting. Coaches are always planning ahead in recruiting. In other words they’re analyzing every possible scenario when knowing what players and positions to attack given the scenarios of the current roster. LSU wants to build this program with freshmen and this will be the second full year that Brian Kelly and this coaching staff get to recruit a class, with major additions at positions of need starting to fill up with still 11 months to go until the early signing period.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO