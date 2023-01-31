ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husker Sunday Roundup: Wanting QBs 'working on themselves;' special teams desire; hoops recruit in town

As Matt Rhule spoke Wednesday about guys playing loud more than speaking loud, it actually came while answering a question about quarterbacks. Mind you, he definitely seemed to be applying to his whole roster a story involving Christian McCaffrey, in which the star NFL running back once expressed to Rhule, "We just need to play loud." With no games just around the corner, that point still stands as the Huskers go through workouts and learning the new system of their coaches.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Alabama adds one analyst to staff while another leaves for NFL

Alabama is adding an analyst to its coaching staff, as well as losing one to the NFL. According to the program’s online staff directory, Ryan Finck is now listed as an analyst after he served as a graduate assistant this past season, focusing on the offensive line. Finck has been a graduate assistant at four different schools since 2018, starting off at Ohio (2018-19) and then moving on to Wyoming (2019-20), Kentucky (2020-22) and then Alabama (2022). He has spent the last two seasons working with Crimson Tide offensive line coach Eric Wolford.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Where the LSU Tigers in the NFL stand with their contracts

All the focus may be on the Pro Bowl weekend and looking ahead to the Super Bowl, however, several former LSU Tigers are already looking ahead to next season. Geaux247 looks at all the former LSU Tigers that were on rosters to end the 2022 regular season in the NFL and what their contract situation looks like for 2023.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Two-way lineman Tionne Gray names top five

St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood Central junior Tionne Gray has named a top five of Minnesota, LSU, Missouri, Oregon and Colorado. Gray is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect currently listed as a defensive lineman on 247Sports but could also project to offensive tackle. He played both ways as a junior and also has some tight end experience.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

The position situation that LSU's current 2024 commits walk into

LSU is off to one of the faster starts in this 2024 recruiting cycle, currently boasting the No. 2 class in the country as we approach a dead period in recruiting. Coaches are always planning ahead in recruiting. In other words they’re analyzing every possible scenario when knowing what players and positions to attack given the scenarios of the current roster. LSU wants to build this program with freshmen and this will be the second full year that Brian Kelly and this coaching staff get to recruit a class, with major additions at positions of need starting to fill up with still 11 months to go until the early signing period.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

VIDEO: 'Coach Crime' on his return to Auburn coaching DBs

AUBURN, Alabama–Veteran defensive coach Wesley McGriff is a member of Hugh Freeze's rebuilt Auburn football coaching staff. Known for his upbeat personality, "Coach Crime" or "Coach Crime Dog" and the rest of the defensive staff hope to take a bite or two out of SEC offenses this fall. McGriff...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Rush turns in successful week at Reese's Senior Bowl

Former South Carolina defensive back Darius Rush turned in a strong week at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and caught a lot of attention from NFL scouts and draft experts that were in attendance in Mobile, Ala. Rush had a lot of eyes on him during the practices leading up...
MOBILE, AL
247Sports

Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi praises Boston College transfer Phil Jurkovec, jabs Kedon Slovis's BYU move

Pittsburgh quarterback Phil Jurkovec received high praise from head coach Pat Narduzzi after departing Boston College through the NCAA transfer portal. Jurkovec is the leader that Pittsburgh didn't have last season, Narduzzi said. Narduzzi also suggested that the Panthers were comfortable with losing 2022 starting quarterback Kedon Slovis, adding that "maybe we wanted to lose" the USC star.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Cleveland Browns Wide Receivers Breakdown, Analysis and Looking Ahead at Possible Options

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns overhauled their wide receiving room last offseason and should not have to make the major moves that they did last offseason, but the feeling here is they need to add to the group. The biggest move last offseason was trading for No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper and moving on from Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins. They also released Odell Beckham in the middle of the 2021 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Cleveland Browns Free Agency Targets - Quarterbacks

In this daily series the OBR's Brad Ward and Jack Duffin will be taking a look at all the names in free agency and if/how they fit the Cleveland Browns. The priority for free agency is filling the needs on your roster so that once you get to the draft you can focus on adding the best players and people who will hopefully be cornerstones of the franchise for the next 8 years.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Coaching Staffs: To Change, or not to Change? (and what were the results?)

Great news! Notre Dame’s coaching staff is going to remain intact. Continuity abounds!. Great news! Notre Dame is upgrading its (fill-in-your-position/coordinator). The new guy is a much better recruiter. The new guy will be much more modern in his approach and bring in fresh ideas. He’s an up-and-comer. The new guy is a veteran, proven winner, not some flash-in-the-pan new kid.
NOTRE DAME, IN
