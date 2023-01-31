Thank you for your patience with today’s emergency at The Harrison Building. The situation has been resolved and everyone is safe. TCU Police and Fort Worth Police were able to isolate the situation to The Harrison parking lot. Once the situation was isolated, there was no threat to the community and the TCU Alert was sent to keep the community away from the scene. Fort Worth’s Crisis Intervention Team was called in to ensure that the individual in question posed no threat to himself or the community. The individual was taken into custody without incident.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO