ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloudcroft, NM

Mystery Of Massive New Mexico Rock Slide Solved When Man Checks Google Maps

By Ginny Reese
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8Njr_0kXkMCsG00
Photo: Cloudcroft Fire Department

A massive rock slide came crashing down onto a New Mexico highway on Saturday, January 28th. Boulders the size of cars smashed onto the road below , leaving people wondering where they came from.

The Ledger-Inquirer reported that one driver solved the mystery after taking a look at Google Maps . Driver John Duresky was there right after the rock slide happened and "while dust was still in the air." He found a photo from July of 2022 that shows cars traveling under a large slab of rock that hung over the highway below.

The rock broke off early on Saturday morning, completely blocking the road below.

The Cloudcroft Fire Department wrote on Facebook , "He arrived with two other vehicles, while dust was still in the air. He found a historical photo showing exactly where the rock originated."

Check it out below:

These photos were taken by John Duresky of High Rolls and provided to us for public posting. He arrived wirh two other...

Posted by Cloudcroft Fire Department on Saturday, January 28, 2023

The state posted closure warnings on Saturday morning and said that traffic was being rerouted 13 miles form High Rolls to Alamogordo. The highway was later reopened on Monday, January 30th after crews cleared the debris and repaved the road.

Thankfully no one was hurt as a result of the rock slide.

Comments / 5

alison ponce
4d ago

How is falling rocks a mystery next to a huge rock that was carved up for a road?

Reply
5
Thomas R. Chaves
4d ago

Apparently gravity is still doing evil in this world.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico highway reopens following rock slide

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Traffic is flowing along a southern New Mexico highway after a rock slide. On Friday, large boulders fell near the tunnel on U.S. 82, which connects Alamogordo to Cloudcroft, forcing the road to close for several days. The New Mexico Department of Transportation has removed those rocks and resurfaced it, reopening the […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Romantic getaway just a drive away

Cloudcroft, New Mexico, is a little over a 90-minute drive from Las Cruces With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, if you haven’t made plans with your sweetheart, check out a few options that can be done the weekend before without a reservation. James Sewell Ice Rink. The James Sewell...
CLOUDCROFT, NM
KRQE News 13

Parents worry over speeding driver near La Luz Elementary School

Parents worry over speeding driver near La Luz Elementary School. Parents worry over speeding driver near La Luz Elementary …. Parents worry over speeding driver near La Luz Elementary School. Albuquerque man accused of shooting at police, stealing …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-man-accused-of-shooting-at-police-stealing-bait-car-arrested/. Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in …. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/man-accused-of-murder-in-albuquerque-arrested-in-california/
LA LUZ, NM
KTSM

Officer-involved shooting in Alamogordo after vehicle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico State Police Investigation Bureau is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Alamogordo that began with a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning. The incident began about 7 a.m. along the 1000 block of 16th Street in Alamogordo when the city’s police department and the Otero County Sheriff’s Office responded […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
YAHOO!

NMSP: Alamogordo man shot after pursuit by police

ALAMOGORDO ― New Mexico State Police said an Alamogordo man with several warrants was shot by Alamogordo Police Jan. 29. Dominic Cruz De La O, 26, remains hospitalized after sustaining at least one gunshot wound following a foot pursuit by Alamogordo Police. The names of the Alamogordo officers involved...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

Alamogordo officer-involved-shooting suspect identified

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have identified the suspect shot by police in Alamogordo. They say just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Alamogordo police were called to an area near Ridgecrest Drive after reports of a man walking around with a gun. Officers say it was 26-year-old Dominic Cruz De La O and […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Albuquerque, NM
2K+
Followers
907
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque's Music Variety from the 90s til Now

 https://1003thepeak.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy