Calvin F. Schaefer
Calvin F. Schaefer, 88, of Allentown, died Jan. 22, 2023, on Cedarbrook Rehabilitation and Senior Care, South Whitehall Township. He and his wife, Marjorie E. (Reed) Schaefer, were married 61 years. Born Aug. 5, 1934, in Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County, he was the son of the late Frederick E. and Ethel...
LaRue Irene Eckroth
LaRue Irene Eckroth, 85, of Emmaus, formerly of Greenawalds, died Jan. 20, 2023, in her home. She was the wife of the late Edwin J. Eckroth. Born April 15, 1937, in Egypt, Whitehall Township, she was the daughter of the late Frank P. and Irene I. (Baer) Guldner. She was...
Scott A. Kriner
Scott A. Kriner, 63, of Macungie, died Jan. 26, 2023, in South Mountain Memory Care, Emmaus. He and his wife, Natalie R. “Lee Ann” (Ryba) Kriner, were married 36 years. Born Sept. 13, 1959, in Allentown, he was the son of Robert A. Kriner of Allentown and the late LaRue V. (Ritter) Kriner.
Dale D. Diehl
Dale D. Diehl, 86, formerly of Mauch Chunk Road, Allentown, died Jan. 29, 2023, in Phoebe Home, Allentown. Born July 2, 1936, in South Whitehall Township, he was the son of the late Irwin F. and Elsie M. (Masonheimer) Diehl. He was employed at Day-Timer, formerly of East Texas, for...
Joseph R. O’Connor
Joseph R. O’Connor, 70, of New Tripoli, died Jan. 30, 2023, at home. He and his wife, Carol A. (Bower) O’Connor, were married 24 years last June. Born in Phoenixville, he was a son of the late Thomas and Doris (Moore) O’Connor. He was a warehouse worker...
Alan Robert Danner
Alan Robert Danner, 60, of Slatington, died Jan. 26, 2023, in his home. He and his wife, Tammy Lee (Steager) Danner, were married 34 years. Born Sept. 7, 1962, in Allentown, he was the son of Robert O. Danner of Schnecksville and the late Carol A. (Laudenslager) Danner. He worked...
Kenneth Alan Sletvold
Kenneth “Ken” Sletvold, 81, died peacefully at home Jan. 20, 2023, surrounded by his devoted family. He and his wife Frances (Schleifer) recently celebrated 60 years of loving marriage. Born in Trenton, N.J., he was the son of the late Elnar and M. Elizabeth (Bolt) Sletvold. He graduated...
David J. Stover
David J. Stover, 79, of Northampton, died Jan. 23, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg He was the husband of the late Annabelle F. (Praetorius) Stover for 53 years. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Arthur and Emily (Colbert) Stover. He worked for more than 50 years...
Diane S. Reinhard
Diane S. Reinhard, 86, of Northampton, died Jan. 23, 2023, in Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Dale Reinhard. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mozell Andrews. She was a secretary for Dent Manufacturing for many years. She is...
Marilynn J. Zentz
Marilynn J. Zentz, 84, longtime resident of Fellowship Community, Whitehall, died Jan. 24, 2023. She was the wife of the late Robert H. Zentz. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Levern and Doris (Maishoss) Wolf. She was a devoted member of Rock of Ages Bible...
Community calendar
Grace Lutheran Church, 28 W. Main St., Macungie, will hold a free food distribution 2 to 4 p.m. Also Feb. 8, 15 and 22. Signs will be posted to direct motorists where to park and which door to use to pick up food. Feb. 4. The 16th annual SnowBlast Winter...
John F. Payonk Jr.
John F. Payonk Jr., 52, of Nazareth, died Jan. 19, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital-Anderson campus, Easton. He was the husband of Sherri Brown-Cozze Payonk for 13 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of John F. Sr. and the late Anna (Gratzer) Payonk. He was a yard...
Stephen J. Nemeth Jr.
Stephen J. “Boyse” Nemeth Jr., 61, of Cementon, died Jan. 24, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. He was the husband of Jodi (Albertson) Nemeth for 39 years. Raised in Cementon, he was the son of the late Stephen and Theresa (Henits) Nemeth. He worked in the billboard industry...
Jane E. Marsh
Jane E. Marsh, 80, of Cherryville, died Jan. 23, 2023, at Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. She was the wife of Merion M. Marsh Jr. for 53 years. Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late James W. Sr. and Minnie M.E. (Strohl) Sheckler. She was a 1960 Palmerton High...
Joey’s Day nets $20,000
During a Jan. 8 fundraiser at Potts Doggie Shop, 2428 Cherryville Road, Northampton, the borough and its surrounding communities, as well as the Potts team led by Tracy Emanuel, delivered a slam dunk for Joey Groller, a 16-year-old Whitehall High School student and basketball player who is battling acute myeloid leukemia.
Neil O. Reichard
Neil O. Reichard, 86, husband of Judith Hackman Reichard, died Jan. 20, 2023, in Wesley Commons, Greenwood, S.C. Born June 19, 1936, in Allentown, he was a son of the late Clarence A. and Bernetta Parry Reichard. He graduated from Allentown High School where he participated in track and football,...
Union United Church of Christ welcomes new pastor of visitation
Carrie Beleno has been approved as pastor of visitation at Union United Church of Christ, Neffs. She has experience as an elementary school teacher, principal, Reiki master (energy healing), and spiritual life coach. Beleno earned a Master of Education degree in educational development and strategies. Currently a chaplain for St....
RAP OF THE GAVEL
Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners holds a workshop meeting 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 3219 MacArthur Road. Coplay Borough Council holds a workshop meeting 7 p.m. at the municipal building, 98 S. Fourth St. WEDNESDAY 8. Whitehall Township Legal and Legislative Committee meets 7 p.m. in the municipal building,...
District students thank school board members
Catasauqua Area School District recognized School Director Recognition Month at the Jan. 10 school board meeting. Each of the district’s three schools prepared demonstrations of their appreciation for the school board members. Sheckler Elementary School Principal Dr. Robert Kucharczuk introduced the video they made, saying he was going to...
Martin not seeking reelection as DA
Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin has announced he will not be a candidate for reelection in the municipal election this year. “It is my intent, God willing, to serve the remainder of my term in office, which will end the first Monday of January 2024,” Martin said in a Jan. 17 news release.
