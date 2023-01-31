Diane S. Reinhard, 86, of Northampton, died Jan. 23, 2023, in Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Dale Reinhard. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mozell Andrews. She was a secretary for Dent Manufacturing for many years. She is...

