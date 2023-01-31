ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Stories: Midway skating rink

The ice rink on the Midway Plaisance is a reminder that Hyde Park was once a winter playland. Now, cold and snow come in short bursts, but in the 19th century, the average temperature was so consistently cold that ice harvesting was big business. Blocks of ice 18 inches thick were repeatedly sawn out of the local lakes, packed in sawdust and used for summer refrigeration.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Lu Palmer mansion up for rezoning as Obsidian Collection moves ahead with plans for Black media archive and coworking space

Plans to transform Bronzeville’s historic Lu Palmer Mansion into a digital archive and members-only coworking space for Black journalists and media makers are going to City Council for approval. The Obsidian Collection Archives (OCA), a Bronzeville-based media nonprofit, is seeking to rezone the mansion located at 3654 S. King...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Blue Heron celebrates Ockeghem at Rockefeller Chapel

Blue Heron (surely one of the prettiest names in classical music) is a Boston-based early music ensemble established in 1999 and this year’s Don Michael Randel ensemble-in-residence at the University of Chicago. On Friday night, Jan. 27, they gave a concert at Rockefeller Chapel celebrating Johannes Ockeghem, who was born approximately 600 years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Ald. Taylor condemns Lightfoot's management of Wadsworth shelter, treatment of Woodlawn

Woodlawn is a beautiful community with a history of activism, resilience and care. It has been a home for Black residents escaping the racist South since the early 1900s. Though frequently met with violence, Black families remained and built a determined community. In more recent history, Woodlawn has welcomed Black residents, like myself, being displaced by the gentrification from other neighborhoods in our own city. In the spirit of this legacy, I am urging us to welcome asylum seekers and unhoused local residents to the vacant Wadsworth building. I hope that we can learn from each other, and continue our rich history of community collaboration.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Smitten by Britten: a jolly romp with Albert Herring

Benjamin Britten’s opera “Albert Herring” premiered in June of 1947. The composer’s comic piece, with libretto by Eric Crozier, was the perfect balm for the early, gloomy years following WWII. In the piece, Britten both celebrates and exposes British affectations and idiosyncrasies, the class system, and even adds a small dollop of gender politics.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Anti-Black and anti-immigrant racism reinforce one another. Solidarity is the only way we win

Last month, city officials announced—without any community input—that Woodlawn’s Wadsworth Elementary School would be converted into a shelter for asylum seekers. As an African-American Woodlawn resident, and educator whose work centers around building multiracial movements for social justice, I have felt the justified rage of my neighbors in response to this announcement, but have also been heartbroken at how quickly that rage has been directed at immigrant communities. Woodlawn residents should be angry when we are left out of decisions about our own neighborhood, but we need to get clear on who is actually excluding us, and who is being excluded alongside us.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

City pushes forward with Woodlawn migrant shelter

After several delays of the city’s plan to house 250 migrants in a repurposed Woodlawn school, city officials say plans for the temporary shelter will continue despite ongoing resistance from some residents, though no new move-in date has been set. Multiple media sources are reporting that migrants and asylum-seekers’...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Who's running for 2nd Police District Council

Editor's note: This guide was originally published by the Chicago Reader. A story on candidates in the 3rd Police District Council race, which includes parts of Woodlawn, South Shore and Greater Grand Crossing, will appear in the Herald's next issue. Four candidates are running for three positions on the Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

U. of C. graduate student workers vote in union election

Thousands of graduate student workers at the University of Chicago are now voting in a union election several years in the making. On a frigid Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, ballot boxes at locations across campus opened for some 3,000 U. of C. graduate workers to vote on whether to officially unionize as Graduate Students United - United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America (GSU-UE).
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Upcoming aldermanic, mayoral and police district candidate forums

With the 2023 Chicago municipal elections fast approaching, several area organizations are hosting a series of aldermanic, mayoral and police district candidate forums. Events are arranged below by date. A Police District Council information session will be held by Indivisible Chicago-South Side on the Empowering Communities for Public Safety (ECPS)...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy