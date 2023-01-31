Read full article on original website
Hyde Park Stories: Midway skating rink
The ice rink on the Midway Plaisance is a reminder that Hyde Park was once a winter playland. Now, cold and snow come in short bursts, but in the 19th century, the average temperature was so consistently cold that ice harvesting was big business. Blocks of ice 18 inches thick were repeatedly sawn out of the local lakes, packed in sawdust and used for summer refrigeration.
Lu Palmer mansion up for rezoning as Obsidian Collection moves ahead with plans for Black media archive and coworking space
Plans to transform Bronzeville’s historic Lu Palmer Mansion into a digital archive and members-only coworking space for Black journalists and media makers are going to City Council for approval. The Obsidian Collection Archives (OCA), a Bronzeville-based media nonprofit, is seeking to rezone the mansion located at 3654 S. King...
Blue Heron celebrates Ockeghem at Rockefeller Chapel
Blue Heron (surely one of the prettiest names in classical music) is a Boston-based early music ensemble established in 1999 and this year’s Don Michael Randel ensemble-in-residence at the University of Chicago. On Friday night, Jan. 27, they gave a concert at Rockefeller Chapel celebrating Johannes Ockeghem, who was born approximately 600 years ago.
Ald. Taylor condemns Lightfoot's management of Wadsworth shelter, treatment of Woodlawn
Woodlawn is a beautiful community with a history of activism, resilience and care. It has been a home for Black residents escaping the racist South since the early 1900s. Though frequently met with violence, Black families remained and built a determined community. In more recent history, Woodlawn has welcomed Black residents, like myself, being displaced by the gentrification from other neighborhoods in our own city. In the spirit of this legacy, I am urging us to welcome asylum seekers and unhoused local residents to the vacant Wadsworth building. I hope that we can learn from each other, and continue our rich history of community collaboration.
Smitten by Britten: a jolly romp with Albert Herring
Benjamin Britten’s opera “Albert Herring” premiered in June of 1947. The composer’s comic piece, with libretto by Eric Crozier, was the perfect balm for the early, gloomy years following WWII. In the piece, Britten both celebrates and exposes British affectations and idiosyncrasies, the class system, and even adds a small dollop of gender politics.
Former state Rep. Christian Mitchell named U. of C.’s VP for civic engagement
Christian Mitchell, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s deputy governor for legislative affairs for the past four years and a six-year local state representative before that, is returning to his alma mater, the University of Chicago, to be its vice president for civic engagement. “I am thrilled to return to the University...
Anti-Black and anti-immigrant racism reinforce one another. Solidarity is the only way we win
Last month, city officials announced—without any community input—that Woodlawn’s Wadsworth Elementary School would be converted into a shelter for asylum seekers. As an African-American Woodlawn resident, and educator whose work centers around building multiracial movements for social justice, I have felt the justified rage of my neighbors in response to this announcement, but have also been heartbroken at how quickly that rage has been directed at immigrant communities. Woodlawn residents should be angry when we are left out of decisions about our own neighborhood, but we need to get clear on who is actually excluding us, and who is being excluded alongside us.
City pushes forward with Woodlawn migrant shelter
After several delays of the city’s plan to house 250 migrants in a repurposed Woodlawn school, city officials say plans for the temporary shelter will continue despite ongoing resistance from some residents, though no new move-in date has been set. Multiple media sources are reporting that migrants and asylum-seekers’...
Who's running for 2nd Police District Council
Editor's note: This guide was originally published by the Chicago Reader. A story on candidates in the 3rd Police District Council race, which includes parts of Woodlawn, South Shore and Greater Grand Crossing, will appear in the Herald's next issue. Four candidates are running for three positions on the Chicago...
U. of C. graduate student workers vote in union election
Thousands of graduate student workers at the University of Chicago are now voting in a union election several years in the making. On a frigid Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, ballot boxes at locations across campus opened for some 3,000 U. of C. graduate workers to vote on whether to officially unionize as Graduate Students United - United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America (GSU-UE).
Upcoming aldermanic, mayoral and police district candidate forums
With the 2023 Chicago municipal elections fast approaching, several area organizations are hosting a series of aldermanic, mayoral and police district candidate forums. Events are arranged below by date. A Police District Council information session will be held by Indivisible Chicago-South Side on the Empowering Communities for Public Safety (ECPS)...
2 clean-up crew members at Harper Square Cooperative charged with theft of $19K
Two members of the clean-up crew hired to work in the Harper Square Cooperative after a deadly Jan. 25 fire have been charged with stealing $19,000 in cash and two bags of jewelry from a unit there. Anger Pacheco Uzcategui, 20, and Jose Gamboa, 26, both of Woodlawn, were arrested...
City to issue request for proposals for Promontory Point repair plan later this year
Having set aside $5 million in its capital bond for the work to repair and restore Promontory Point, the city will open a request for proposals later this year for the project’s planning and design. Meanwhile, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) have received $450,000 in federal money...
Hyde Park Herald
Chicago, IL
